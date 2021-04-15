Ray Lambert, D-Day survivor, WWII torch bearer, dies at 100

Ray Lambert, the Army medic who survived multiple wounds on D-Day and was saluted by a president on the World War II battle's 75th anniversary, died on Friday. He was 100.

Lambert died at his home in Seven Lakes, North Carolina, with his wife and daughter by his side, said neighbor and friend Dr. Darrell Simpkins. The physician, who accompanied Lambert to France in June 2019, said the veteran succumbed to an aggressive form of facial cancer and congestive heart failure.

Simpkins said Lambert requested that his ashes be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, and that some be scattered on Omaha Beach.

Lambert is survived by his wife, Barbara, and daughter, Linda McInerney. He was preceded in death by his son, Arnold Lambert.

Australian portrait photographer June Newton dies at 97

BERLIN | The Australian photographer and actress June Newton — also known under her pseudonym Alice Springs — has died at 97, the Helmut Newton Foundation said Saturday in Berlin.

Newton, who was also the wife of the late photographer Helmut Newton, died Friday in her home in Monte Carlo. The cause of death was not given.

John Naisbitt, author of bestseller 'Megatrends,' dies at 92

BERLIN | The American author John Naisbitt, whose 1982 bestselling book "Megatrends" was published in dozens of countries, has died. He was 92.

Naisbitt died peacefully at his second home near Lake Woerthersee in Austria, his wife, Doris Naisbitt, said on Saturday. His death on Thursday was earlier reported by the Austrian news agency APA.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by five children and 12 grandchildren.

Anne Beatts, groundbreaking comedy writer, dead at 74

NEW YORK | Anne Beatts, a groundbreaking comedy writer with a taste for sweetness and the macabre who was on the original staff of "Saturday Night Live" and later created the cult sitcom "Square Pegs," has died. She was 74.

Beatts died Wednesday at her home in West Hollywood, California, according to her close friend Rona Edwards. Edwards, a film producer and a fellow faculty member at Chapman University, did not immediately know the cause of death.

Starting in 1975 and running for five seasons, Beatts was among a team of gifted writers that included Rosie Shuster, Alan Zweibel, Marilyn Suzanne Miller and such cast members as Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase who helped make "Saturday Night Live" a cultural phenomenon. With Shuster, she would invent the beloved young nerds — the nasally, Marvin Hamlisch-adoring Lisa Loopner (played by Gilda Radner) and high-pantsed goofball Todd DiLaMuca (Bill Murray), and help coin such catchphrases as Lisa's, "That's so funny I forgot to laugh."

Lee Hart, wife of 1984 presidential hopeful Gary Hart, dies

LAKEWOOD, Colo. | Lee Hart, the wife of former U.S. Sen. Gary Hart of Colorado, has died. She was 85.

Lee Hart died Friday at a hospital in Lakewood, Colorado, after a brief illness. She campaigned for her husband during his runs for the Senate and the White House.

Lee Hart was born Oletha Ludwig in Lawrence, Kansas, on Feb. 20, 1936. She graduated from Bethany Nazarene College in 1958 and married Gary Hart that summer.

She is survived by her husband, her two children, and her sister, former U.S. Rep. Martha Keys.

Ramsey Clark, attorney general under Johnson, dies at 93

NEW YORK | Ramsey Clark, the attorney general in the Johnson administration who became an outspoken activist for unpopular causes and a harsh critic of U.S. policy, has died. He was 93.

Clark, whose father, Tom Clark, was attorney general and U.S. Supreme Court justice, died on Friday at his Manhattan home, a family member, Sharon Welch, announced to media outlets including The New York Times and The Washington Post.

After serving in President Lyndon Johnson's Cabinet in 1967 and '68, Clark set up a private law practice in New York in which he championed civil rights, fought racism and the death penalty, and represented declared foes of the United States including former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic and Sheik Omar Abdel Rahman. He also defended former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.

Polynesian voyaging canoe captain, navigator dies at 65

HONOLULU | Master navigator Chad Kalepa Baybayan, who served as a captain of the Polynesian voyaging canoe Hokulea, has died. He was 64.

Baybayan died suddenly while visiting family in Seattle, his family said in a statement on Friday. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Hokulea is recently known for its three-year journey around the globe without modern navigation instrumentation from 2014 to 2017. About a dozen crewmembers, including Baybayan, relied on ocean swells, stars, wind and birds to sail across about 40,000 nautical miles to 19 countries. Baybayan also was a Kailua-Kona resident and resident navigator at the Imiloa Astronomy Center in Hilo.

Baybayan is survived by his wife Audrey; his daughters Kala Tanaka and Pukanala Llanes; and his son Aukai.

Shirley Williams, liberal British politician, dies at 90

LONDON | Shirley Williams, a trailblazing female lawmaker who tried to reshape a British political system dominated by two big parties, has died at 90.

Born in 1930 to political scientist George Catlin and feminist writer Vera Brittain, Williams was elected to Parliament as a Labour lawmaker in 1964 after several failed attempts. She served as education secretary in a Labour government in the 1970s — one of the country's first female Cabinet ministers.

In 1981, believing the Labour party was veering too far to the left, she was one of the "Gang of Four" Labour politicians who split to form the centrist Social Democratic Party in an attempt to reshape British politics. Instead, the SDP itself later collapsed, merging with the Liberal Party into the Liberal Democrats.

Matriarch in fight against Dakota Access Pipeline has died

BISMARCK, N.D. | LaDonna Allard, a woman considered a matriarch in the fight against the Dakota Access pipeline, has died at age 64.

An online obituary says Allard died April 10 in Fort Yates where she lived.

Allard founded the first Dakota Access pipeline protest camp in March 2016. It grew in size over the next few months and inspired others to set up camps where the Cannonball and Missouri rivers meet.

Thousands of people from around the world soon arrived to stand with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in its fight against the pipeline.

Blair Godbout, veteran AP photo editor, dies at 66

LOS ANGELES | Blair Godbout, a veteran Associated Press photo editor whose calm demeanor, attention to detail and warm, outgoing personality made him friends with arguably everyone he met in a business in which the rush to be first is often tense and competitive, has died at age 66.

Godbout died March 19 at his rural home in Sonora, California, with his wife, Sheri Malone, at his side. The couple moved to the historic Sierra Nevada Gold Rush town after Godbout took early retirement in 2013 upon being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Although he rarely touched a camera or computer after his diagnosis, he continued to lead a full life until recent months, his wife said, traveling with her to Africa, South America, the Amazon and across the United States during those retirement years.

Conn Findlay, 4-time Olympic medalist, dies at 90

Conn Findlay, a four-time Olympic medalist in the sports of rowing and sailing and a member of two winning America's Cup crews, has died. He was 90.

He died Thursday at a care facility in the Northern California city of San Mateo, according to Mike Sullivan, a longtime friend who coaches club rowing at UC Irvine.

Findlay won gold medals in the coxed pair rowing event at the 1956 Melbourne and 1964 Tokyo Olympics, and a bronze in the event at the 1960 Rome Games. At Montreal in 1976, he competed in sailing and earned a bronze medal in the tempest two-man keelboat class event, crewing for Dennis Conner.

Bobby 'Slick' Leonard, 88, Pacers Hall of Fame coach, dies

INDIANAPOLIS | Bobby "Slick" Leonard was selected as the ABA's greatest coach. Hall of Fame player George McGinnis considered him a genius.

On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers announced that the man who led them to three ABA championships during a Hall of Fame coaching career and was selected a 1963 NBA All-Star had died. No details about the 88-year-old Leonard were provided but he had been in failing health in recent years.

Leonard became one of the crown princes of Indiana basketball.

He went 573-534 in 14 seasons as a coach, winning 529 in 12 seasons with the Pacers.

Leonard is survived by his wife, their five children, 12 grandchildren and six grea-grandchildren.

Former Turkish prime minister Yildirim Akbulut dies aged 85

ANKARA, Turkey | Yildirim Akbulut, who served as Turkey's prime minister during the First Gulf War and also oversaw an influx of ethnic Turkish refugees from Bulgaria, died Wednesday aged 85, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Akbulut died at Ankara University Medical Faculty hospital, the agency reported. The cause of death was not made public.

A lawyer by training, Akbulut was a founding member of the Motherland Party, a center-right movement led by Turgut Ozal that came to power in 1983 — the first election held after a military coup.

Ozal served as prime minister until 1989, when he was elected to the then largely ceremonial post of president. He hand-picked Akbulut, a loyal ally, to succeed him.

Akbulut had three daughters. Funeral arrangements were not immediately known.

Thomas Delahanty II, former US attorney, dead at 75

FALMOUTH, Maine | Thomas Delahanty II, a longtime state judge who twice served as U.S. attorney, has died at 75.

Delahanty first served as U.S. attorney under President Jimmy Carter and then again under President Barack Obama. But he spent the bulk of his career as a state superior court justice in Auburn. His death on Monday was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Maine judiciary.

Delahanty was appointed to the superior court in 1983 and served as its chief justice from 1990 to 1995. He left the court in 2010 when he was appointed U.S. attorney by Obama.

He came from a family of attorneys. His grandfather was John David Clifford Jr., a federal judge, and his father, Thomas E. Delahanty, served on the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

Leroy Keyes, gold standard of Purdue football, dies at 74

Leroy Keyes, a two-time consensus All-American running back and one of the greatest football players in Purdue history, died Thursday. He was 74.

He died at his home in West Lafayette, Indiana, surrounded by his wife and children, the family said in a statement.

Keyes had been in poor health recently, suffering from congestive heart failure and a cancer recurrence. He previously had prostate cancer.

Keyes was born in Newport News, Virginia, and is survived by his wife, Monica, and children Raymond, Jacqueline, Courtland and Colin.

Ex-College of Charleston president Edward Collins dies at 90

CHARLESTON, S.C. | Family members plan to say farewell Saturday to former College of Charleston President Edward McDaniel Collins, who died last week.

Collins served as president of the school from 1978 to 1985. A cause of death was not provided by the university in a release about his death. He was 90.

A private family funeral will take place at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb, Mississippi — his hometown.

Famed Laguna Pueblo photographer Lee Howard Marmon dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | Lee Howard Marmon, a self-taught photographer from Laguna Pueblo whose photographs are in galleries and museums around the world, has died. He was 95.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday that Marmon died March 31 of natural causes at a veterans home in Albuquerque.

The newspaper said a private funeral has already been held and Marmon was buried at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

Marmon's images of Native Americans, many taken on the Laguna reservation, helped to chronicle life in the community where he grew up.

Among Marmon's numerous honors is a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Southwest Association of Indian Arts.

Hank Huckaby dies at 79 after 'unparalleled' Georgia career

ATLANTA | Henry "Hank" Huckaby, for decades a consummate insider called on by Georgia governors from both parties to oversee finances and make tough choices, died Wednesday at age 79.

Huckaby's death was announced by Gov. Brian Kemp and House Speaker David Ralston.

He is survived by his wife Amy, daughter Mori, son Clay, and six grandchildren. Funeral arrangements were incomplete Thursday morning.