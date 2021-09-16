Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
NEW YORK | Comedian Norm Macdonald, a former “Saturday Night Live” writer and performer who was “Weekend Update” host when Bill Clinton and O.J. Simpson provided comic fodder during the 1990s, has died of cancer.
Macdonald, the son of two schoolteachers, was raised in Quebec City, Canada. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences, calling him “a comedic genius and a great Canadian.”
He was a stand-up comic and briefly a writer for the sitcom “Roseanne” when he was picked to join the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 1993.
In a 2011 comedy special, MacDonald said it was wrong to say you “lost your battle” with cancer when you died. “I’m not a doctor, but I’m pretty sure that if you die, the cancer also dies at exactly the same time,” he said. “That, to me, is not a loss. That’s a draw.”
First Black student at Auburn University dies at 88
AUBURN, Ala. | Harold A. Franklin of Sylacauga the first Black student to integrate Auburn University nearly 60 years ago has died at 88.
Franklin enrolled at Auburn as a graduate student in January 1964, becoming the first Black person to attend. He wasn’t allowed to defend his thesis at Auburn and left in 1965, although he finally participated in commencement exercises at Auburn in December.
Franklin had long since earned a master’s degree from the University of Denver and taught history at Alabama State University, North Carolina A&T State University, Tuskegee University and Talladega College over a 27-year career. He retired in 1992.
Auburn honored Franklin as its first Black student by awarding him an honorary degree and in 2015. A historic marker near the university library tells his story, and a scholarship is named in his honor.
Former Florida high court Chief Justice Grimes dies at 97
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | Former Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Stephen Grimes died Friday in Tallahassee, the court said in a news release. He was 97.
Republican Gov. Bob Martinez appointed Grimes to the Supreme Court in 1987, and he served until 1997. He was chief justice from 1994 to 1996, during which he authorized the court to establish a website. It was one of the first courts in the world to have an an internet presence, the court said.
He married Fay Fulghum of Lakeland in 1951, and they had four daughters: Gay, Mary June, Sue and Sheri.
Sunil Perera, outspoken Sri Lankan singer, dies at age 68
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka | Singer and musician Sunil Perera entertained generations of Sri Lankans with captivating songs, but won their minds and hearts with his outspoken comments against social injustice, corruption, racism and suppression of democracy.
Perera, a versatile singer, musician, composer and entertainer, died of apparent complications from COVID-19. He was 68.
Sunil tested positive for the coronavirus last month and was treated at a hospital in Colombo, the capital. He returned home last week, but was taken back to the hospital after his condition deteriorated and died on Monday.
Jorge Sampaio, former president of Portugal, dies at 81
LISBON, Portugal | Jorge Sampaio, a former two-term president of Portugal and one of the most prominent political figures of his generation, has died. He was 81.
Over his six-decade political career in Portugal as a center-left Socialist and later as a diplomat for the United Nations, Sampaio earned praise for his low-key, down-to-earth manner. He once said he had always wanted to become an orchestra conductor.
At home, Sampaio was perhaps best remembered for controversially bringing down a center-right government in 2004, when he was head of state.
Sampaio is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.
Vikings ironman and Hall of Famer Mick Tingelhoff dies at 81
MINNEAPOLIS | Hall of Fame center Mick Tingelhoff, the ultimate ironman who started 240 consecutive games at a bruising position for the Minnesota Vikings and played in four Super Bowls, has died. He was 81.
Undrafted in 1962, Tingelhoff played 17 years for the Vikings and was never sidelined once. His games started streak is the third longest in NFL history, behind only Brett Favre (297) and Jim Marshall (270). Philip Rivers tied Tingelhoff last season before retiring.
Tingelhoff grew up on a farm in Nebraska and played for the home state team, before latching on with the Vikings and making the switch from linebacker during the preseason of his rookie year. He became the anchor of an imposing offensive line that helped them win 10 division titles in an 11-season span from 1968-78. He was a five-time All-Pro selection, despite his undersized listing of 6-foot-2 and 237 pounds.
Douglas County commissioner, former mayor Mike Boyle dies
OMAHA, Neb. | Douglas County Commissioner and former Omaha mayor Mike Boyle died Monday morning following a bout with pneumonia. He was 77.
Boyle had been a fixture in the Nebraska Democratic Party for decades and had served on the board of Nebraska’s largest county since 1997. He also was elected mayor of Omaha in 1981 and re-elected to a second term in 1985, but was removed from office in a recall election the following year.
Mike Boyle is survived by five children and 18 grandchildren.
Former Boston Bruins center Fred Stanfield, dies
Former Boston Bruins center Fred Stanfield, the mild-mannered sidekick to Bobby Orr on the high-scoring teams of the early 1970s, has died. He was 77.
A native of Toronto, Fred played 6 seasons in Boston, helping the Bruins win the Stanley Cup in 1970 and 1972 as the No. 2 center behind Phil Esposito. He was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in 1967 as part of one of the most famous trades in NHL history, swapped along with Esposito and Ken Hodge for Gilles Marotte, Pit Martin and Jack Norris.
Stanfield finished his career with 211 goals and 405 assists for 616 points in 914 games for the Blackhawks, Bruins, Minnesota North Stars and Buffalo Sabres from 1964-1978. He added 21 goals and 35 assists in the playoffs.
George Wein, Newport Jazz Festival co-founder, dies at 95
NEW YORK | George Wein, an impresario of 20th century music who helped found the Newport Jazz and Folk festivals and set the template for gatherings everywhere from Woodstock to the south of France, died Monday at 95.
A former jazz club owner and aspiring pianist, Wein launched the Newport Jazz Festival in 1954 under pouring rain and with a lineup for the heavens — Billie Holiday and Dizzy Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald and Lester Young. Louis Armstrong was there the following year and Duke Ellington made history in 1956, his band’s set featuring an extraordinary, 27-chorus solo from saxophonist Paul Gonsalves that almost single-handedly revived the middle-aged Ellington’s career. George Wein led the festival for more than 50 years and performers would include virtually every major jazz star, from Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk to Charles Mingus and Wynton Marsalis. Just in 1965, the bill featured Frank Sinatra, Count Basie, John Coltrane, Ellington, Gillespie, Davis and Monk.
“I want the festivals to go on forever,” Wein told The Associated Press at the time. “With me it’s not a matter of business. This is my life.”
Former 49ers, Saints LB Parys Haralson dies at age 37
Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints, has died. He was 37.
Haralson also served as San Francisco’s director of player engagement for two years.
Haralson played college ball at Tennessee before he was selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL draft. He was a two-time captain for the Volunteers and finished with 21 sacks.
Haralson played in 118 NFL games, including 88 starts. He had 380 tackles, 28 sacks, 5 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles and 5 passes defensed.
Charlotte Johnson Wahl, mother of Boris Johnson, dies at 79
LONDON | Painter Charlotte Johnson Wahl, the mother of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has died aged 79.
Boris Johnson once described his mother as the “supreme authority” in his large, close-knit family. She was a successful painter of portraits and landscapes.
She is survived by four children — the prime minister, journalist Rachel Johnson, former politician Jo Johnson and environmentalist Leo Johnson — and 13 grandchildren.
Founder of South Korea’s biggest church, Cho Yong-gi, dies
SEOUL, South Korea | The Rev. Cho Yong-gi, whose founding of South Korea’s biggest church was a symbol of the postwar growth of Christianity in the country before that achievement was tainted by corruption and other scandals, died Tuesday. He was 85.
Cho, an emeritus pastor at Seoul’s Yoido Full Gospel Church, died at a Seoul hospital where he had been treated since he collapsed due to a cerebral hemorrhage in July 2020, the church said.
Better known as David Yonggi Cho or Paul Yonggi Cho abroad, the late pastor started his church in Seoul with five worshippers in 1958, when South Korea was still struggling to rebuild itself from the ashes of the 1950-53 Korean War. Under his leadership, the church achieved explosive growth and become a symbol of the rapid growth of Christianity in what was then a deeply Confucian country.
Yuriy Sedykh, hammer world record holder, dies at 66
MOSCOW | Yuriy Sedykh, a two-time Olympic champion in the hammer throw whose world record from 1986 still stands, has died of a heart attack. He was 66.
Sedykh won gold at the 1976 and 1980 Olympics, but missed the 1984 Los Angeles Games because of a Soviet boycott. He returned to win a silver medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and won a world title in 1991.
Sedykh threw a world record 86.74 meters at the European Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, a mark which still stands. At this year’s Tokyo Olympics, all 12 finalists in the men’s hammer were born after Sedykh set the record.
After retiring, Sedykh worked in France as a physical education teacher. He was married to another Soviet world record holder, shot putter Natalya Lisovskaya. Their daughter Alexia won hammer gold for France at the 2010 Youth Olympics.
Ida Nudel, celebrated Soviet Jewish refusenik, dies at 90
JERUSALEM | Ida Nudel, one of the most prominent activists to campaign for the right of Jews to leave the Soviet Union in the 1970s and ‘80s, died in Israel on Tuesday, Israeli media reported. She was 90.
Nudel was born in the Soviet Union in 1931 and came to prominence in the 1970s as a leading activist for the rights of jailed Soviet Jews, and as a refusenik — one of thousands banned from leaving the country at the time.
She spent four years in Siberian exile for hanging a poster on her Moscow balcony in 1978 that said “KGB, Give Me My Visa.” After she was released in 1982, she was banned from living in major Soviet cities.
In 1987, she was allowed to move to Israel, where she was greeted by thousands on the tarmac and welcomed by Israeli leaders.
Dusan Ivkovic, Serbian basketball coach, dies at 77
BELGRADE, Serbia | Dusan Ivkovic, a Serbian basketball coach who led Yugoslavia to the 1990 world title and won two EuroLeague titles with Greek club Olympiakos, has died of lung failure. He was 77.
Ivkovic led the “white dream team” to the world title in Argentina in 1990, shortly before Yugoslavia’s civil war and breakup. The team comprised several future NBA stars, including Drazen Petrovic and Vlade Divac. Ivkovic’s team beat the Mike Krzyzewski-led United States 99-91 in the semifinals — the last time the Americans fielded a team of college players at a major tournament.
Ivkovic led several club teams during his 46-year coaching career, including Partizan Belgrade, CSKA Moscow and five different Greek teams, winning more than a dozen titles. Besides the world title, Ivkovic led his home country to the silver medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and to three EuroBasket continental titles. He later coached the Serbian national team.
He ended his career in 2016 after coaching Turkish club Anadolu Efes.
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92
LOS ANGELES | Jane Powell, the bright-eyed, operatic-voiced star of Hollywood’s golden age musicals who sang with Howard Keel in “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and danced with Fred Astaire in “Royal Wedding,” has died. She was 92.
She performed virtually her whole life, starting about age 5 as a singing prodigy on radio in Portland, Oregon. On screen, she quickly graduated from teen roles to the lavish musical productions that were a 20th-century Hollywood staple.
After 13 years at MGM, though, Powell quit the studio, reasoning that she was going to be fired “because they weren’t going to be doing musicals anymore.”
She was born Suzanne Lorraine Burce in Portland, Oregon, in 1928. She began singing on local radio as a small child, and as she grew, her voice developed into a clear, high-pitched soprano.
Jane Powell’s survivors include her daughter, Lindsey Nerney.
N. Carolina Republican candidate Jim Snyder dead at 76
LEXINGTON, N.C. | Jim Snyder Jr., an attorney, author and conservative candidate for statewide office in North Carolina has died after an extened illness. He was 76.
Snyder won the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor in 2004 before losing to Democrat Beverly Perdue in the general election. He also competed unsuccessfully for the GOP nomination for lieutenant governor in 2008 and for U.S. Senate in both 2002, losing to Elizabeth Dole, and in 2014, losing to Thom Tillis.
A larger-than-life figure who stood at 6 feet, 7 inches, Snyder also wrote nearly 20 books, including novels, recollections and “The Conservative Mind: A New Model for Government.”
—From AP reports
