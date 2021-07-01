‘Iron Man’ racer, NASCAR champion
Jack Ingram dies at 84
CHARLOTTE, N.C. | Jack Ingram, a hard-hosed, hot-tempered racer who won five NASCAR championships and more than 300 races, has died, the NASCAR Hall of Fame said Friday. He was 84.
Nicknamed the “Iron Man” for his relentless pursuit on the race track, Ingram dominated NASCAR Sportsman competition during the 1970s. He won three consecutive championships from 1972 to 1974 and continued to compete when the series underwent a transformation and became what is now known as the Xfinity Series.
Qatari runner Abdalelah Haroun
dies at 24
DOHA, Qatar | Abdalelah Haroun, a Qatari runner who won bronze in the 400 meters at the 2017 world championships, died Saturday, the Qatar Olympic Committee said. He was 24.
World Athletics said the former world junior champion “has died in a car crash.”
Haroun ran the 400 in 44.48 seconds to finish third at the 2017 worlds in London behind winner Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa and Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas.
Former Alabama congressman Sonny Callahan dies at 88
MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Former U.S. Rep. H.L. “Sonny” Callahan, who represented south Alabama in Congress for 18 years, has died, the state’s governor announced on Friday. He was 88.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said that Callahan died peacefully in his sleep during the night.
Callahan served as a representative to the U.S. Congress from 1985 to 2003, representing the state’s 1st District on the Alabama coast.
Mike Gravel, former U.S. senator for
Alaska, dies at 91
SEASIDE, Calif. | Mike Gravel, a former U.S. senator from Alaska who read the Pentagon Papers into the Congressional Record and confronted Barack Obama about nuclear weapons during a later presidential run, has died. He was 91.
Gravel, who represented Alaska as a Democrat in the Senate from 1969 to 1981, died Saturday, according to his daughter, Lynne Mosier. Gravel had been living in Seaside, California, and was in failing health, said Theodore W. Johnson, a former aide.
Gravel’s two terms came during tumultuous years for Alaska when construction of the trans-Alaska oil pipeline was authorized and when Congress was deciding how to settle Alaska Native land claims and whether to classify enormous amounts of federal land as parks, preserves and monuments.
‘Cops’ creator Langley dies during off-road race in Mexico, age 78
LOS ANGELES | John Langley, who was the creator of the long-running TV series “Cops,” has died during a road race in Mexico, a family spokeswoman said.
Langley died in Baja, Mexico, of an apparent heart attack Saturday during the Coast to Coast Ensenada-San Felipe 250 off-road race, family spokeswoman Pam Golum said. He was 78.
The show was famous for following police, from deputies in the Deep South to officers from big city police departments, on long, boring nights in patrol cars or in fevered foot chases.
Langley is survived by his son and producing partner, Morgan, who oversees their company Langley Productions; another son, Zak; two daughters, Sara Langley Dews and Jennifer Blair; his wife, Maggie, and seven grandchildren.
Northern Nevada gambling icon John Ascuaga dies at age 96
SPARKS, Nev. | John Ascuaga, the son of Basque sheepherders who became a northern Nevada gambling icon after he bought a small coffee shop with a few slot machines in Sparks in 1960 and turned it into a major hotel-casino he operated for more than a half century, has died. He was 96.
Ascuaga was known for roaming the casino floor and greeting patrons personally at the Nugget that bore his name along U.S. Interstate 80 just east of Reno until it first was sold in 2013.
Legendary big-wave surfer Greg ‘Da Bull’ Noll dies at 84
LOS ANGELES | Greg “Da Bull” Noll, who became a surfing legend by combining a gregarious, outsized personality with the courage and skill to ride bigger, more powerful waves than anyone had ever attempted, has died. He was 84.
Noll, who had lived in the picturesque, seaside town of Crescent City, California, died Monday of natural causes, according to an Instagram post from his son’s company, Noll Surfboards. Requests for comment from the Noll family were not immediately returned, and it was not clear where he died.
One of the first and arguably one of the greatest big-wave riders, Noll was much more than a surfer. He was also an entrepreneur who helped transform the sport with his Greg Noll surfboards, which were among the first to be built from balsa wood, a substance that made them more maneuverable and light enough for most people to use.
A complete list of survivors was not immediately available. Noll and his wife, Laurie, had daughter Ashlyne and sons Jed, Tate and Rhyn.
Former Indiana first lady Patricia Whitcomb dies at 91
SEYMOUR, Ind. | Former Indiana first lady Patricia Whitcomb, whose husband, Republican Edgar Whitcomb, led the state from 1969 to 1973, has died at age 91.
Whitcomb died Sunday in the southern Indiana city of Seymour, her family said.
She graduated from Greenfield High School and Ward Belmont College in Nashville, Tennessee, before meeting Edgar Whitcomb, then a state senator, while working at an L.S. Ayres department store in Indianapolis. They had five children as Edgar Whitcomb’s law practice in the Seymour area grew and his political career advanced.
Delia FIallo, mother of telenovelas, dies in Florida, age 96
MIAMI | Delia Fiallo, a native of Cuba who was considered the mother of Latin America’s telenovelas and wrote dozens of the popular television soap operas, died Tuesday at her home in Coral Gables, Florida, her caregiver said. She was 96.
Fiallo, whose TV hits included “Cristal,” “Kassandra” and “Leonela,” died just five days before her 97th birthday, her caregiver for the past three years, Blanca, told AP. She asked to be quoted only by her first name.
The caregiver gave no cause of death but said Fiallo died at her home surrounded by her children.
Indianapolis prosecutor who resigned for
cancer care dies
INDIANAPOLIS | Former Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry has died nearly two years after he stepped down while undergoing prostate cancer treatments. He was 72.
Curry, a Democrat who won the first of his three elections in 2010 as the top prosecutor in Indiana’s largest county, died Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office said.
Louisiana’s ex-Lt. Gov. Jimmy Fitzmorris
dies at 99
NEW ORLEANS | Jimmy Fitzmorris, the affable two-time lieutenant governor who narrowly lost his long-sought-after bids for New Orleans mayor and Louisiana governor, has died. He was 99.
Fitzmorris died Wednesday night, his son-in-law Bruce Clement announced on his Facebook page Thursday.
Fitzmorris started a career in 1940 as a messenger boy for Kansas City Southern Railroad, and was a vice president by the time he retired in 1972.
Fitzmorris’ wife, Gloria, died in 1995. The two met during World War II when he was an officer getting a physical checkup in New Orleans. She was a medical technician. He is survived by their daughter, Lisa Clement. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld dies at 88
WASHINGTON | Donald Rumsfeld, the two-time defense secretary and one-time presidential candidate whose reputation as a skilled bureaucrat and visionary of a modern U.S. military was unraveled by the long and costly Iraq war, died Tuesday. He was 88.
Regarded by former colleagues as equally smart and combative, patriotic and politically cunning, Rumsfeld had a storied career in government under four presidents and nearly a quarter century in corporate America.
After retiring in 2008 he headed the Rumsfeld Foundation to promote public service and to work with charities that provide services and support for military families and wounded veterans.
Rumsfeld is survived by his wife, Joyce, three children and seven grandchildren.
—From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.