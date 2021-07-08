Tom Reich, pioneering baseball and hockey agent, dies at 82
Thomas M. Reich, a pioneering baseball agent with an ebullient, oversized personality who helped players gain multimillion dollar salaries in the early years of free agency, died Friday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 82.
Reich had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2019.
He is survived by PK Reich, his third wife; first wife Carole; second wife Judy; daughter Shannon; and brother Sam. A son, David, died of cancer in 2019.
Terry Donahue, winningest
UCLA football
coach, dies at 77
LOS ANGELES | Terry Donahue, the winningest coach in Pac-12 Conference and UCLA football history who later served as general manager of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 77.
The school said he died Sunday at his home in Newport Beach after a two-year fight with cancer.
Donahue has the most wins (98) of any coach in Pac-12 history and also the most wins (151) in UCLA history. He worked as an assistant coaching the Bruins under Pepper Rodgers and then Dick Vermeil from 1971-75, before taking over as head coach at age 31 and serving from 1976-95. His first job out of college was as an assistant to Rodgers at Kansas for one season.
He is survived by Andrea, his wife of 52 years; daughters Nicole, Michele and Jennifer; and 10 grandchildren.
Rockabilly performer Sanford Clark dead at 85 from COVID-19
JOPLIN, Mo. | Rockabilly and country performer Sanford Clark, who had a Top 10 hit with “The Fool” in 1956, has died in a Missouri hospital from COVID-19. He was 85.
Clark died Sunday at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, where he had been receiving cancer treatment before he contracted the coronavirus, his publicist and fellow performer Johnny Vallis said Monday.
Sanford is survived by his wife, Marsha, and several children.
Italian TV: Beloved entertainer Raffaella Carra’ dies at 78
ROME | Raffaella Carra’, for decades one of Italian television’s most beloved entertainers, a woman affectionately nicknamed the “queen of Italian TV,” died Monday at 78, Italian state TV quoted her family as saying.
Rai state TV read a statement from the star’s family, announcing that she died in Rome after a long illness. No further details were released.
With her energetic presence and strong, almost husky singing voice, the trim Carra’ was a wildly popular staple in the early heyday decades of Rai, especially when it was the only nationwide TV broadcaster.
Judge who presided over Michael Cohen case dies at age 68
NEW YORK | Judge William H. Pauley III, who presided over the criminal case against ex-President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer during a tenure on the federal bench lasting more than two decades, died Tuesday after a long illness. He was 68.
Pauley died at his New York home, according to Edward Friedland, the district executive for the Southern District of New York.
In 2018, Pauley sentenced attorney Michael Cohen to three years in prison after Cohen pleaded guilty to charges including campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress. Cohen was freed to home confinement last year during a wider prisoner release program amid the coronavirus outbreak in prisons.
‘Superman,’ ‘Lethal Weapon’ director Richard Donner dies
Filmmaker Richard Donner, who helped create the modern superhero blockbuster with 1978’s “Superman” and mastered the buddy comedy with the “Lethal Weapon” franchise, has died. He was 91.
Donner died Monday in Los Angeles, his family said through a spokesperson.
Donner gained fame with his first feature, 1976’s “The Omen.” A then-unheard-of offer followed: $1 million to direct 1978’s “Superman.” Donner channeled his love of the character into making the film, repeatedly facing off with producers over the need for special effects that would convince the audience that a superhero could really fly. In the title role, Donner cast Christopher Reeve, who was associated with “Superman” for the rest of his life.
Rice RB tackled off bench in the 1954 Cotton Bowl has died
HOUSTON | Dicky Maegle, the Rice running back tackled in the 1954 Cotton Bowl by an Alabama player who came off the bench in one of the most legendary plays in college football history, has died.
Rice University and the National Football Foundation said Tuesday that Maegle passed away Sunday. He was 86.
After leaving Rice, and playing with three teams over seven NFL seasons, he changed the spelling of his last name to the phonetically correct Maegle instead of Moegle.
Dilip Kumar, Bollywood’s great ‘Tragedy King,’
dies at 98
NEW DELHI | Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar, hailed as the “Tragedy King” and one of Hindi cinema’s greatest actors, died Wednesday in a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged illness. He was 98.
The “Tragedy King” title came from Kumar’s numerous serious roles. In several, his character died as a frustrated lover and a drunkard. He also was known as Bollywood’s only Method actor for his expressive performances identifying a character’s emotions.
Kumar was hospitalized twice last month after he complained of breathlessness, and his family tweeted “with a heavy heart and profound grief” the announcement of his passing.
Kumar is survived by his wife, actor Saira Banu.
Ahmed Jibril, head of Palestinian radical group, dies at 83
DAMASCUS, Syria | Ahmed Jibril, leader of a breakaway Palestinian faction that carried out hijackings, bombings and other attacks against Israeli targets in the 1970s and 1980s, has died in Damascus, his group and Syrian state TV reported on Wednesday. He was 83.
The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command said Jibril had been sick for months and died at a Damascus hospital. It didn’t offer details. Khaled Abdul-Mejid, who runs another Damascus-based Palestinian faction, said Jibril suffered from a heart condition.
Jibril is survived by four daughters and three sons.
Ex-Formula 1 driver Carlos Reutemann dies, aged 79
BUENOS AIRES | Argentinian driver Carlos Reutemann, who won 12 Formula 1 races, died on Wednesday at the age of 79.
He made his debut in the sport in 1972 and raced until 1982 for Brabham, Ferrari, Lotus and Williams. He was on the podium 45 times and registered six pole positions.
The former driver, who also had a career in politics, was hospitalized last month with digestive problems. His health started to deteriorate in 2017 after he was diagnosed with liver cancer.
Countercultural filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. dies at 85
Robert Downey Sr., the accomplished countercultural filmmaker, actor and father of superstar Robert Downey Jr., has died. He was 85.
Downey Jr. wrote on Instagram that his father died late Tuesday in his sleep at home in New York. He had Parkinson’s disease for more than five years.
“He was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout,” Downey Jr. wrote. “According to my stepmom’s calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years.”
The elder Downey is also survived by his wife, bestselling author Rosemary Rogers.
Jovenel Moïse,
Haiti’s embattled president, killed at 53
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti | Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, a former banana producer and political neophyte who ruled Haiti for more than four years, was killed on Wednesday. He was 53.
Moïse was assassinated at his private home during a highly coordinated attack. His wife, Martine, was injured in the attack and remained hospitalized.
Moïse is survived by his wife and three children.
Longtime Wichita TV news anchor Roger Cornish dies at 66
WICHITA, Kan. | Roger Cornish, a news anchor at KWCH-TV in Wichita for several decades, died Wednesday, the station reported. He was 66.
The station said Cornish died of liver disease. He was a news anchor at the Wichita station from the 1980s until his retirement in 2018.
The station said Cornish helped make KWCH the top-rated station in the Wichita-Hutchinson market and was known for his ability to remember dates and details.
—From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.