Retired Nevada Guard general and ex-Reid aide, dead at 64
CARSON CITY, Nev. | Robert T. Herbert, a retired Nevada Army National Guard major general and a former longtime aide to ex-U.S. Sen. Harry Reid died Friday, the guard announced . He was 64.
The guard’s statement Saturday did not specify circumstances of Herbert’s death but the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Herbert died in a car crash.
Herbert enlisted in the Army at age 18 and had a 42-year military career that included serving as a helicopter pilot and holding senior guard leadership posts before retiring in 2018.
Nebraska billionaire, philanthropist Walter Scott dies at 90
OMAHA, Neb. | Billionaire Walter Scott, the past top executive of Peter Kiewit Sons Inc. construction firm who helped oversee Warren Buffett’s conglomerate and donated to various causes, particularly construction projects around Omaha, has died. He was 90.
Scott served as a board member of Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate from 1988 until his death, and even invested alongside Berkshire in the company’s utility and energy unit. Scott held about 8% of Berkshire Hathaway Energy’s stock and 105 Class A Berkshire shares with Buffett’s Berkshire holding nearly all the rest.
Scott, who grew up during the Great Depression after being born in Omaha in 1931, spent his entire career working for the Peter Kiewit Sons’ Inc. — the Omaha-based construction company, which builds major projects all over the world. He worked his way up from overseeing construction projects in California and New York to become the company’s executive vice president in 1965.
Scott had told the Omaha World-Herald that he intended for nearly all of his personal assets to be donated to his personal foundation, which supports projects in Omaha.
Noted Kansas political scientist Burdett Loomis dies at 76
LAWRENCE, Kan. | Burdett Loomis, a longtime University of Kansas political scientist, a frequently quoted commentator and author, co-author or editor of more than a dozen books on politics, has died. He was 76.
Loomis died Saturday at his Lawrence home, surrounded by family, according a notice posted online by a local funeral home. He recently had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, Kansas Public Radio reported.
Known as “Bird,” Loomis became a highly visible analyst of state politics during his more than 40 years at the University of Kansas, and he wrote regular columns after his retirement. He also was remembered as a student mentor.
He joined the University of Kansas faculty in 1979 as an assistant professor after working at Knox College in western Illinois. He was twice chairman of the University of Kansas’ Political Science Department and served as interim director of the institute of politcs there named for former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole from 1997 to 2001.
Sissy Farenthold, reform-minded lawmaker touted for VP, dies
Frances “Sissy” Farenthold, a reform-minded liberal Democrat in the Texas House who was pushed for the party’s 1972 vice-presidential nomination, has died at age 94, her family said Monday.
Farenthold died Sunday at her Houston apartment after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease, her son, George Farenthold, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. She was six days shy of her 95th birthday, he said. Funeral arrangements were private, but a public memorial would be held at the University of Texas at Austin campus at a future date still to be scheduled, he said.
She was the only woman in the chamber but attained prominence as one of the “Dirty Thirty” reform-minded House members who kept alive as a political issue the Sharpstown stock-fraud scandal of 1971-72 that implicated the state’s top elected leaders, all of them conservative Democrats.
Former Missouri Senate leader James Mathewson dies
SEDALIA, Mo. | Former State Sen. James “Jim” Mathewson, who was the longest-serving President Pro Tem in the Missouri Senate, died Monday at his home in Sedalia. His family said he died of cancer at the age of 83.
Mathewson, a Democrat, was first elected to the Missouri House in 1974 and was re-elected twice to that chamber. He was elected to the Missouri Senate in 1980 and served there until 2005, when he retired because of term limits.
Mathewson was elected in 1989 as President Pro Tem, the top leadership post in the chamber. He served in that capacity for eight years, during the administration of Gov. Mel Carnahan.
After his legislative career, Mathewson was appointed to the Missouri State Fair Commission and the Missouri Gaming Commission.
Pulitzer Prize-winning Arizona photojournalist dies at 57
PHOENIX | Pulitzer Prize-winning Arizona photojournalist Nick Oza, who documented the lives of disaster victims and immigrants, has died after being hospitalized more than three weeks with serious injuries from a traffic accident. He was 57.
Since 2006, Oza had worked for The Arizona Republic, where he was beloved by colleagues and known for his documentary-style photojournalism.
Oza’s work was included in The Republic’s 2017 project called “The Wall” that examined then-President Donald Trump’s planned border wall. It won the Pulitzer Prize for explanatory reporting.
Earlier in his career, Oza’s images were part of the Biloxi Sun Herald’s Pulitzer-winning coverage of Hurricane Katrina’s devastation in Biloxi, Mississippi. At the time, Oza was working for sister newspaper The Telegraph of Macon, Georgia.
Oza was born in Mumbai, India, and traveled as a young man to the U.S., where he became a citizen.
Oza is survived by his wife, Jacquelyn, and daughter, Shanti, along with family in India.
Annette Carter, daughter-in-law of former president, dies
PLAINS, Ga. | Annette Davis Carter, who campaigned for father-in-law Jimmy Carter during his successful bid for the White House in 1976 and spent nearly 50 years in Georgia’s Carter clan, has died. She was 68.
Annette Davis met Jeff Carter at Georgia Southwestern State University and the two married in April 1975, Josh Carter wrote. Jimmy Carter was the former governor of Georgia at the time and had already been in the presidential race for a few months.
After the dark horse Southern Democratic candidate narrowly defeated Republican President Gerald Ford, the newlyweds moved to the presidential mansion in Washington.
A longtime resident of Peachtree City, Georgia, Annette Carter is survived by Josh Carter, her son James and her husband. Their middle son, Jeremy, died at the age of 28 in 2015.
Cleveland sports journalist Matt Loede dies of cancer at 46
CLEVELAND | Matt Loede, a broadcaster, writer and fixture on Cleveland’s sports scene, died Wednesday after a two-plus-years battle with cancer. He was 46.
Loede worked as a freelancer with AP Radio for decades, receiving the 2020 AP Sports Stringer Lifetime Service Award.
Despite his diagnosis, Loede barely stopped working and continued to keep a positive attitude while undergoing chemotherapy treatments and hospital stays. He was still covering Indians games this month.
Loede wrote several books, including two on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
England WCup winner, Liverpool great Roger Hunt dies at 83
Roger Hunt, a striker in the only England team to win the World Cup and Liverpool’s all-time record league scorer, has died. He was 83.
Liverpool, where Hunt spent most of his playing career, said he died on Monday after a long illness.
Hunt’s three goals at the 1966 World Cup helped England to advance from the group stage. He went on to feature in all six games at the tournament, culminating in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final at Wembley Stadium when he partnered hat-trick scorer Geoff Hurst up front. It remains England’s only major football title.
Hunt is survived by his second wife, Rowan, as well as son David and daughter Julie from his first marriage to Patricia.
Tommy Kirk, the
child star in ‘Old
Yeller,’ has died at 79
LOS ANGELES | Tommy Kirk, a child star who played in Disney films such as “Old Yeller” and “The Shaggy Dog,” has died. He was 79.
Kirk’s longtime friend and former child star, Paul Petersen, said he was found dead in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. The cause of death has not been released.
Petersen said Kirk lived a private life as a gay man and was estranged from what “remains of his blood family.”
Kirk started his career with several television shows including the Mickey Mouse Club’s serialized adventure “The Hardy Boys: The Mystery of the Applegate Treasure” and “The Hardy Boys: The Mystery of the Ghost Farm,” which aired in 1956-1957. His big break came when he starred as Travis Coates in the 1957 film “Old Yeller,” a story about a teenage boy and his heroic yellow dog.”
In “The Shaggy Dog,” Kirk portrayed a teenage boy who was cursed with occasionally turning into a sheepdog. He played the middle son alongside James MacArthur and Kevin Corcoran — who played his brothers — in the 1960 film “Swiss Family Robinson.”
Kirk played in a slew of other films in the 1960s including “The Absent-Minded Professor” and its sequel “Son of Flubber.” He also starred in “The Misadventures of Merlin Jones.”
In 1973, Kirk publicly came out as gay during an interview. The actor opened up 20 years later that he realized he was gay at age 17 or 18 and that his career was destroyed by his sexual orientation.
Kirk made some appearance in the 1990s and 2000s in films such as “Billy Frankenstein” and “The Education of a Vampire,” his final film.
NC government, constitution expert John Sanders dies at 94
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. | John Sanders. an expert on North Carolina government and higher education who helped revise the state constitution into its current form, has died at age 94.
A Johnston County native who received bachelor’s and law degrees from UNC-Chapel Hill, Sanders joined the faculty of the then-Institute of Government in 1956. He was named director first in the early 1960s and again in the late 1970s.
Sanders was a staff member for the North Carolina Constitutional Commission that led to revisions to what became the 1971 constitution. He also led staff work on a panel that helped establish the statewide community college system.
Sanders worked several years as a University of North Carolina system administrator. He drafted the system’s first affirmative action plan. He was president for 15 years of the North Carolina State Capitol Foundation, which focuses on restoring the 1840 seat of government in Raleigh.
Survivors include his wife, Ann Beal Sanders; three children and a grandchild. A memorial service is planned for later.
Indigenous filmmaker’s ‘every breath’ a fight
for his people
CARSON CITY, Nev. | Myron Dewey, a filmmaker and journalist who helped draw worldwide attention to the concerns of Native Americans fighting an oil pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, has died.
Dewey, a citizen of the Walker River Paiute Tribe, passed away Sunday when his car crashed in rural Nevada, the Nye County sheriff said. The 49-year-old had posted footage on Twitter a day earlier from a central Nevada military installation where he and other members of local tribes have long protested the proposed expansion of a U.S. Navy bombing range.
Dewey won acclaim for his live footage of the 2016 demonstrations over the Dakota Access Pipeline near the Standing Rock Reservation, which straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border. His visuals of Native Americans being sprayed with water cannons in freezing weather were viewed by hundreds of thousands after appearing online and in the news.
He later co-directed the documentary “Awake: A Dream from Standing Rock,” which outlined the demonstrators’ motivations — to preserve the environment and fight for clean water.
Friends and relatives said they will remember Dewey for his commitment to advocating for Native Americans, for being a devoted friend and family member and for the authenticity of his work.
—From AP reports
