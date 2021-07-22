Dennis Murphy, co-founder of pro sports leagues, dies at 94
LOS ANGELES | Dennis Murphy, a sports entrepreneur who co-founded professional leagues in basketball, hockey, tennis and roller hockey that featured innovations in marketing, rules and playing style, died. He was 94.
Murphy died of congestive heart failure at an assisted living facility in the Orange County city of Placentia, California, according to his son, Dennis Jr.
He is survived by son Dennis Jr, daughters Dawn Mee and Doreen Haarlamert, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His wife, Elaine, died in 1985.
Rosenfeld, editor for Post's Watergate coverage, dies at 91
ALBANY, N.Y. | Harry M. Rosenfeld, a longtime newspaper editor who helped guide the Washington Post's Pulitzer-winning coverage of the Watergate scandal, died Friday at age 91.
Rosenfeld had been in declining health since contracting COVID-19 in December and recently had heart issues. He died at his home in suburban Albany at about 4 a.m. Friday, said his wife Anne Rosenfeld.
Harry Rosenfeld, who fled Nazi Germany as a boy, was editor of the Times Union of Albany from 1978 to 1994 and remained active as an editor-at-large.
In addition to his wife, Rosenfeld is survived by daughters Susan Wachter, Amy Kaufman and Stefanie Rosenfeld as well as seven grandchildren.
Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer, dies at 99
ANNAPOLIS, Md. | Gloria Richardson, an influential yet largely unsung civil rights pioneer whose determination not to back down while protesting racial inequality was captured in a photograph as she pushed away the bayonet of a National Guardsman, has died. She was 99.
Tya Young, her granddaughter, said Richardson died in her sleep Thursday in New York City and had not been ill. Young said while her grandmother was at the forefront of the civil rights movement, she didn't seek praise or recognition.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna Orange and Tamara Richardson, and granddaughters Young and Michelle Price.
Biz Markie, known for classic rap song 'Just a Friend,' dies
LOS ANGELES | Biz Markie, a hip-hop staple known for his beatboxing prowess, turntable mastery and the 1989 classic "Just a Friend," has died. He was 57.
Markie's representative, Jenni Izumi, said the rapper-DJ died peacefully Friday evening with his wife by his side. The cause of death has not been released.
Markie, who birth name was Marcel Theo Hall, became known within the rap genre realm as the self-proclaimed "Clown Prince of Hip-Hop" for his lighthearted lyrics and humorous nature. He made music with the Beastie Boys, opened for Chris Rock's comedy tour and was a sought-after DJ for countless star-studded events.
Floyd Cooper, acclaimed children's illustrator, dead at 65
NEW YORK | Floyd Cooper, an award-winning illustrator and author of children's books whose mission to offer candid and positive images of Black history included subjects ranging from Frederick Douglass and the civil rights movement to Venus and Serena Williams, has died. He was 65.
After working on greeting cards for the Hallmark company in Kansas City, he moved to New York City and illustrated his first published book, Eloise Greenfield's "Grandpa's Face," which came out in 1988.
Cooper prided himself on the bold, dramatic images he produced through what he called "oil erasure," a style dating back to his childhood for which he used an eraser to form shapes on a canvas. When taking on a book, he would read the manuscript over and over until pictures began to appear in his mind.
Opera director Graham Vick dies at 67 of COVID complications
LONDON | Graham Vick, a British director who founded Birmingham Opera Company and worked in opera houses around the world, has died of complications from COVID-19. He was 67.
Born in Birkenhead in northwest England in 1953, Vick was a champion of taking opera to the people. As director of productions at Scottish Opera in the 1980s, he toured productions to remote communities. After setting up a company in England's second city, Birmingham, in 1987, he staged operas in nontraditional venues including factories, warehouses and nightclubs.
Vick was director of productions at England's Glyndebourne opera festival between 1994 and 2000, and directed for leading companies including New York's Metropolitan Opera, the Royal Opera in London and La Scala in Milan. He was known for his bold, innovative stagings of both traditional and modern works.
Greek popular folk singer Tolis Voskopoulos dies at age 80
ATHENS, GREECE | Tolis Voskopoulos, a popular Greek folk singer, songwriter and actor whose career spanned more than six decades, has died. He was 80.
Voskopoulos, considered a star of modern Greek folk music, died Monday in an Athens hospital of cardiac arrest, a few days shy of his 81st birthday and several weeks after being hospitalized with respiratory problems, Greek media reported.
Voskopoulos was married four times. He is survived by his wife, former minister and current head of the Greek Tourist Organization Angela Gerekou and their daughter Maria Voskopoulou.
'Kansas' rock violinist, singer Robby Steinhardt, dies at 71
TOPEKA, Kan. | Robert E. "Robby" Steinhardt, a violinist and vocalist with the progressive rock band Kansas, has died due to complications from pancreatitis. He was 71.
His wife, Cindy Steinhardt, said he died Saturday at a hospital in Tampa, Florida. She announced on Facebook Monday that he had just recorded his first solo album, and had been looking forward to being back on stage and going on tour.
Steinhardt, a native of Lawrence, Kansas, was an original member of the band, teaming up with Topeka West High School graduates Kerry Livgren, Rich Williams, Phil Ehart and Dave Hope and with Steve Walsh, who grew up in St. Joseph, Missouri. Steinhardt performed with Kansas from 1973 to 1982 and 1997 to 2006, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
Former Kentucky majority leader dies after lengthy illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. | Kentucky former House Majority Leader John "Bam" Carney died Saturday after battling an illness since late 2019. He was 51.
Carney was a Republican from Taylor County and had served in the Kentucky House of Representatives since 2009.
In late 2019, Carney began receiving treatment for a severe case of pancreatitis and infection. Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas. He spent more than a 100 days in the hospital in 2020.
Glenn Koepp, former secretary of the Louisiana Senate, dies
BATON ROUGE, La. | Former Louisiana Senate Secretary Glenn Koepp, a lawyer who worked in the Senate for decades before rising to the chief administrative officer's position, has died. He was 76 years old.
Koepp's death was confirmed Monday by Gov. John Bel Edwards and lawmakers. No cause of death was immediately provided.
Koepp is survived by his wife, Anna, and two sons, according to the Legislature's communications office.
Former Louisville newspaper editor David Hawpe dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. | David Hawpe, who rose through the ranks of the Courier Journal to become editor of the Louisville newspaper, which won multiple Pulitzer Prizes on his watch, has died. He was 78.
His death Sunday night was confirmed on Facebook by his sister-in-law, Hilda Miller. Hawpe had been hospitalized with multiple health problems, the Courier Journal reported.
Hawpe was an unabashed liberal who championed school reform, working people and the Appalachian region of his home state during his decadeslong career.
Forrest Landon, described as 'born newsman,' dies at age 87
ROANOKE, Va. | Forrest "Frosty" Landon, longtime editor of the Roanoke Times & World-News who was described as a "born newsman" in a career that spanned 40 years, died Monday. He was 87.
Landon worked in radio, television and newspapers while in Roanoke. The Sidney, New York, native was 22 years old and just out of the University of Missouri's journalism school when he came to Roanoke in 1955 to work at WDBJ-TV the day the station went on the air. The Times-World Corp. also owned the WDBJ radio station, and Landon soon moved from television to become the radio station's news director.
Landon is survived by his wife, son and daughter and their spouses, and three grandchildren.
Former Mississippi first lady Elise Winter dies at 95
JACKSON, Miss. | Elise Winter, the wife of former Mississippi Gov. William Winter, was surrounded by loved ones when she died Saturday at her home in Jackson, said Dick Molpus, a longtime family friend who served on Winter's gubernatorial staff. She was 95.
Born Elise Varner, she grew up in the north Mississippi town of Senatobia, sometimes working in her father's pharmacy. She started dating William Winter while they were both students at the University of Mississippi in the late 1940s. They married in 1950.
William Winter was 97 when he died Dec. 19. She is survived by three daughters, Anne Winter, Lele Gillespie and Eleanor Winter; five grandchildren, Dr. Winter Williams, Dr. Zach Williams, Ty Gillespie, Caroline Gillespie, and Grace Gillespie; and five great-grandchildren.
Kansas GOP state Rep. Ron Howard of Wichita dies at 67
WICHITA, Kan. | Kansas state Rep. Ron Howard, a conservative Wichita Republican who cast a crucial vote this spring to enact state income tax cuts, has died, the House speaker's office said. He was 67.
The speaker's office and fellow legislators said Howard died Tuesday from a lengthy illness.
Former AP sports writer Stephan Nasstrom dead at age 70
Stephan Nasstrom, who spent nearly 40 years covering sports for The Associated Press, has died. He was 70.
Based in Stockholm, Nasstrom covered eight Olympics and numerous World Cups during his career. His specialties were skiing, soccer, tennis and track and field. But he also wrote about a variety of other sports, including Olympic wrestling, which he once said "reminds me of what the original Olympics in Greece must have looked like."
Nasstrom traveled the globe and was proud of covering events on several continents. He also had a strong attraction to baseball, hardly a popular sport in his native Sweden, and often messaged AP colleagues about the pennant races and World Series.
