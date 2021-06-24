Frank Bonner, Herb on ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 79
LOS ANGELES | Frank Bonner, who played a brash salesman with an affection for polyester plaid suits on the TV comedy “WKRP in Cincinnati,” has died. He was 79.
Bonner died Wednesday from complications of Lewy body dementia, said his daughter, Desiree Boers-Kort. The actor died at his home in Laguna Niguel, south of Los Angeles.
He had been diagnosed about three years ago with the disease that leads to worsening mental and physical complications.
Bonner is survived by his wife, Gayle Hardage Bonner, who was his high school sweetheart in Malvern. The pair reunited and eventually wed four decades later and after previous marriages for both, his daughter said.
Other survivors include sons Matthew and Justine Bonner; stepdaughter DeAndra Freed; seven grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Bonner was preceded in death by his son, Michael.
Boniperti, part of ‘Magical Trio’ at Juventus, dies at 92
TURIN, Italy | Giampiero Boniperti, who was part of Juventus’ famed ‘Magical Trio’ attack with John Charles and Omar Sivori, has died. He was 92.
Juventus and the Italian soccer federation said Friday that Boniperti passed away during the night, without giving a cause of death. Italian media reported that the former Italy captain died from heart failure.
Boniperti retired as a player in 1961 but returned to Juventus as president 10 years later. Under his stewardship, the Bianconeri won 16 trophies.
“Winning is not important, but it is the only thing that matters,” he said in a speech from the center circle.
MOVE’s ‘Minister of Confrontation,’ Consuewella
Africa, dies
Consuewella Dotson Africa, a longtime member of the Black organization MOVE and mother of two children killed in the 1985 bombing of the group’s home in Philadelphia, has died at 67.
She died Wednesday at a hospital. A member of the MOVE family, Janine Africa, said Consuewella Africa had tested positive for the coronavirus when she went to the hospital around the beginning of the month, but had largely recovered when doctors said last week she was not getting enough oxygen.
Africa’s death follows painful revelations in the last few months about the treatment of the remains of her two daughters who were killed in the police bombing of the organization’s home, where 11 members — including five children — were killed and more than 60 homes were burnt to the ground.
Her biological brother, sister and husband were with her when she died and her surviving son joined by phone, Janine Africa said.
Former NHL player Tom Kurvers dies at 58 from lung cancer
ST. PAUL, Minn. | Former NHL player and Minnesota Wild assistant general manager Tom Kurvers died Monday after a battle with lung cancer, the team and University of Minnesota-Duluth said. He was 58.
Kurvers served as Minnesota’s assistant general manager since 2018. Minnesota-Duluth athletics spokesman Brian Nystrom said the hockey program there was informed of Kurvers’ death by Kurvers’ family. The Wild said Kurvers died at his home Monday morning.
Kurvers won the Hobey Baker Award as the top college player at Minnesota Duluth in 1984. He played 11 NHL seasons from 1984-1995 with the Canadiens, Sabres, Devils, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Islanders and Mighty Ducks before going into management.
Milkha Singh, India’s ‘Flying Sikh’ ace runner, dies at 91
NEW DELHI | Milkha Singh, one of India’s first sport superstars and ace sprinter who overcame a childhood tragedy to become the country’s most celebrated athlete, has died. He was 91.
Singh’s family said he died late Friday of complications from COVID-19 in a hospital in the northern city of Chandigarh.
Popularly known as “the Flying Sikh,” Singh was the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in the 400m division in 1958. He narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal, finishing fourth at the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Games.
Singh is survived by a son — golfer Jeev Milkha Singh — and three daughters.
Sabres ‘French Connection’ winger Rene Robert dies at 72
Rene Robert, a member of the Buffalo Sabres’ famed “French Connection Line,” died Tuesday at a Florida hospital less than a week after suffering a heart attack. He was 72.
The Sabres confirmed Robert’s death in a statement released by the team. Robert had been on life support since being hospitalized in Florida, in the middle of last week.
Acquired by the Sabres in a trade that sent Eddie Shack to Pittsburgh in 1972, Robert went on to round out one of the most productive lines in NHL history. Robert played right wing alongside left wing Rick Martin and Hockey Hall of Fame center Gilbert Perreault on a line that earned its nickname because all three players were from Quebec.
Merle Smith, 1st Black graduate of Coast Guard Academy, dies
NEW LONDON, Conn. | Merle Smith Jr., the first Black cadet to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy, has died at 76, his family said.
Smith died on June 16 of complications from Parkinson’s disease and COVID-19, his wife Lynda Smith said.
Smith commanded a cutter in Vietnam, taught law classes at the academy in New London and retired from active-duty service with the rank of Coast Guard commander before joining the legal staff of submarine builder Electric Boat.
Smith, the son of an Army colonel, attended the academy as a member of the Class of 1966. In an interview with The Associated Press in 2012, he said he generally did not feel like an outsider during his years as a cadet.
Philippine democracy scion, ex-leader Benigno Aquino dies
MANILA, Philippines | Former Philippine President Benigno Aquino III, the son of pro-democracy icons who helped topple dictator Ferdinand Marcos and a defender of good governance who took China’s sweeping territorial claims to an international court, has died. He was 61.
Aquino’s family said he died in his sleep due to “renal failure secondary to diabetes.” A former Cabinet official, Rogelio Singson, said Aquino had been undergoing dialysis and was preparing for a kidney transplant.
Aquino, who served as president from 2010 to 2016, was the heir of a family that has been regarded as a bulwark against authoritarianism in the Philippines.
After leaving office, Aquino stayed away from politics and the public eye.
He is survived by four sisters. His cremated remains are to be taken Friday to a Roman Catholic church at Ateneo de Manila University, his former school, for a daylong public visitation subject to coronavirus safeguards before a planned weekend interment, organizers said..
Mark Peel, trailblazer of California cuisine, dies at 66
LOS ANGELES | Mark Peel, a trailblazing chef who helped create modern California cuisine and dining renaissance, has died at age 66.
Peel died Sunday at a Los Angeles hospital, nine days after he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, his daughter Vanessa Silverton-Peel, told the Los Angeles Times.
Peel, who learned to cook at a small Sonoma Valley restaurant. He began cooking with Wolfgang Puck in 1975 at LA’s famed Ma Maison, where he worked his way up to assistant chef.
Peel is also survived by four other children, Benjamin and Oliver Silverton-Peel, and Vivien and Rex Peel.
Longtime Havasupai leader was staunch advocate for his tribe
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. | A longtime leader of the Havasupai Tribe who fought to protect its resources by lobbying against mining around the Grand Canyon and snowmaking at an Arizona ski resort has died.
Tilousi died last week of natural causes with his family at his side, they said. He was 73.
Tilousi served as a tribal leader for more than 30 years, including multiple stints as chairman and vice chairman of the small tribe whose reservation lies deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon.
Tilousi and his wife, the late Rosella Sinyella Tilousi, had two daughters and four grandchildren.
—From AP reports
