Lakota spiritual leader, activist Leonard Crow Dog dies
Chief Leonard Crow Dog, a renowned spiritual leader and Native American rights activist who fought for sovereignty, language preservation and religious freedom, has died at age 78.
Crow Dog, Sicangu Lakota Oyate, passed away June 6 at Crow Dog's Paradise on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota after a battle with cancer, Indian Country Today reported.
The Rosebud Sioux Tribe flew flags at half staff this week in Crow Dog's honor.
South Florida investigative reporter Michele Gillen dies
MIAMI | Michele Gillen, a former South Florida television investigative reporter, has died. She was 66.
Longtime friend and producer Marcia Izaguirre confirmed Gillen's death from natural causes in a Facebook post Friday.
Gillen won 39 local Emmys over several decades.
Former Kansas Attorney General Vern Miller dies
WICHITA, Kan. | Former Kansas Attorney General Vern Miller, who gained notoriety for several law enforcement stunts during nearly 50 years in law enforcement, has died.
Miller died Friday at his home in Mesa, Arizona. He was 92.
His son, Marty Miller, attributed the death to old age but said his father had several cardiac issues over the years, The Wichita Eagle reported.
Mudcat Grant, 1st Black 20-game winner in AL, dies at 85
MINNEAPOLIS | Jim "Mudcat" Grant, the first Black 20-game winner in the American League and a key part of Minnesota's first World Series team in 1965, has died. He was 85.
The Twins announced Grant's death Saturday. No cause was given. Grant's personal assistant, on behalf of the former right-hander's family, informed the Twins of the death.
Grant spent less than four full seasons of his 14-year major league career with the Twins, but they were by far his best.
Ned Beatty, titanic character actor of 'Network,' dies at 83
NEW YORK | Ned Beatty, the Oscar-nominated character actor who in half a century of American movies, including "Deliverance," "Network" and "Superman," was a booming, indelible presence in even the smallest parts, has died. He was 83.
Beatty's manager, Deborah Miller, said Beatty died Sunday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by friends and loved ones.
John Marinatto, ran Big East in time of tumult, dies at 64
John Marinatto, the Big East commissioner during a tumultuous period of conference realignment across college sports, has died. He was 64.
Providence College, Marinatto's alma mater and the school where he began a long career in college sports, said he died Saturday. The cause was not disclosed.
Marinato was living in the Providence, Rhode Island, area at the time of his death.
Pioneering investor dubbed 'China's First Shareholder' dies
BEIJING | A former factory worker known as "China's First Shareholder" after he amassed a fortune trading in the country's infant financial markets starting in the 1980s has died at 71.
Yang quit a job as a warehouse keeper at a Shanghai ferroalloy factory in 1988 and used his savings of 20,000 yuan ($5,400 at that time) to buy and sell Treasury bonds after the ruling Communist Party began allowing transfer of ownership as part of market-style economic reforms.
Yang became publicly known after he asked police to protect him while he carried boxes of cash and bonds from one province to another. He was dubbed "Yang Million" after he made 1 million yuan ($250,000 at that time) in one year.
'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run
NEW YORK | "Gone Girl" actor Lisa Banes died 10 days after being injured by a hit-and-run driver in New York City, police said.
The 65-year-old Banes, who was struck by a scooter or motorcycle while crossing a street on June 4, died Monday at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, a police department spokesperson said. The driver did not stop, police said.
Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including "Gone Girl" in 2014 and "Cocktail" with Tom Cruise in 1988. On television, she had roles on "Nashville," "Madam Secretary," "Masters of Sex" and "NCIS."
Enrique Bolaños, former Nicaragua president, dies at 93
MANAGUA, Nicaragua | Former Nicaraguan President Enrique Bolaños Geyer, a businessman who led the country from 2002 to 2007, saw his predecessor and old running mate locked up for corruption and pushed for the country's economic development, has died. He was 93.
Bolaños was born May 13, 1928, in Masaya, was educated in Catholic schools and earned an engineering degree at Saint Louis University in the U.S.
Candy Straight, who led push to get GOP women elected, dies
TRENTON, N.J. | Candace "Candy" Straight, an investment banker and film producer who worked for decades to help get women elected to office in New Jersey, has died. She was 73.
Straight had two kinds of blood cancer and suffered a stroke and heart attack at Hackensack University Medical Center, where she died Sunday, according to her friend Gail Gordon, who was by her side when she passed.
Her friends, colleagues and even political rivals remembered her as a passionate and tireless worker on behalf of advancing women in politics and society. She backed women for office and numerous boards and she produced the 2016 film "Equity" starring Anna Gunn about a woman who unravels financial corruption. A documentary she coproduced about the Equal Rights Amendment is expected to be released this year.
Jack Weinstein, legal maverick on federal bench, dead at 99
NEW YORK | Jack B. Weinstein, a former federal judge who earned a reputation as a tireless legal maverick while overseeing a series of landmark class-action lawsuits and sensational mob cases in New York City like that of the "Mafia Cops," has died. He was 99.
Weinstein, a World War II veteran appointed by President Lyndon Johnson, had spent more than five decades on the bench in Brooklyn before retiring last year. In a 2012 interview with The Associated Press, he said his longevity had its advantages.
Weinstein was known for championing class-action litigation as the little guy's remedy for alleged injustices by big industry.
Longtime Mount St. Mary's coach Jim Phelan dies at age 92
EMMITSBURG, Md. | Jim Phelan, the bow-tied basketball coach who won 830 games during nearly a half-century at Mount St. Mary's, has died. He was 92.
The athletic department at Mount St. Mary's said Wednesday that Phelan died overnight at his home in Emmitsburg.
Phelan spent his entire 49-season career at Mount St. Mary's. He took the Mountaineers to 14 NCAA Division II tournaments, including five trips to the Final Four and a national championship in 1962.
Zambia's 1st president, Kenneth Kaunda, dies at age 97
LUSAKA, Zambia | Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia's founding president and a champion of African nationalism who spearheaded the fights to end white minority rule across southern Africa, has died at the age of 97.
Kaunda's death was announced Thursday evening by Zambian President Edgar Lungu on his Facebook page. Zambia will hold 21 days of national mourning, Lungu said.
Kaunda had been admitted to the hospital on Monday and officials later said he was being treated for pneumonia.
Janet Malcolm, provocative author-journalist, dies at 86
NEW YORK | Janet Malcolm, the inquisitive and boldly subjective author and reporter known for her challenging critiques of everything from murder cases and art to journalism itself, has died. She was 86.
Malcolm died Wednesday at New York Presbyterian Hospital, according to her daughter, Anne Malcolm. The cause was lung cancer.
A longtime New Yorker staff writer and the author of several books, the Prague native practiced a kind of post-modern style in which she often called attention to her own role in the narrative, questioning whether even the most conscientious observer could be trusted.
