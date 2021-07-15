Former NHL
defenseman Bryan ‘Bugsy’ Watson dies at 78
Former NHL defenseman Bryan “Bugsy” Watson, who played for Scotty Bowman, with Doug Harvey and coached Wayne Gretzky during his time in hockey, has died.
A native of Bancroft, Ontario, Watson played 1,009 games in the NHL for Montreal, Detroit, Oakland, Pittsburgh, St. Louis and Washington from 1963-1978 before finishing his on-ice career with Cincinnati in the World Hockey Association in 1979.
Watson played junior hockey under Bowman — who holds the record for the most Stanley Cup titles — with Peterborough. He also was paired with Hall of Famer Harvey with the American Hockey League’s Quebec Aces during his second pro season and later coached a young Gretzky.
‘Laredo’ actor William Smith dies; played cowboys, brawlers
LOS ANGELES | Actor William Smith, who played bikers, brawlers, cowboys and no-nonsense tough guys in films and television shows including “Laredo,” “Rich Man, Poor Man” and “Any Which Way You Can,” has died at 88.
Smith’s wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, said he died Monday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles. She declined to give the cause of death.
With his chiseled, mustachioed face and bulging biceps, Smith was a constant, rugged presence on screen in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, amassing nearly 300 credits.
In addition to his wife of 31 years, he is survived by a son, William E. Smith III, and a daughter, Sherri Anne Cervelli.
Long-time world
ski president Kasper
dies at 77
OBERHOFEN, Switzerland | Gian Franco Kasper, who retired after 23 years as president of the International Ski Federation last month, has died, the governing body said on Saturday. He was 77.
Kasper’s frank and sometimes indiscreet views made him stand out within the International Olympic Committee, where he was a member for 18 years and served in its executive board representing winter sports.
He was the world ski body’s general secretary from the 1970s until he was elected president in 1998.
Former England,
Ipswich striker Paul Mariner dies at 68
LONDON | Paul Mariner, the former England striker who played at the World Cup in 1982 and later coached in MLS, has died. He was 68.
Mariner’s death was announced by his family on Saturday. He had been battling brain cancer.
He scored 139 goals in 339 games for Ipswich, helping the club win the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981. His other clubs included Plymouth, Arsenal and Portsmouth.
In recent years, Mariner had been an analyst for ESPN.
Renowned Oklahoma fiddler Byron Berline dies at 77
OKLAHOMA CITY | Byron Berline, a renowned fiddler who played with superstars like Elton John, the Rolling Stones and owned a popular Oklahoma instrument shop, has died. He was 77.
Bette Berline, Byron’s wife, confirmed his death to The Associated Press. She said he was hospitalized after suffering a stroke and that on Saturday his “lungs gave up and so did his heart.”
A three-time National Fiddle Champion, Berline grew up in Grant County along the Oklahoma-Kansas state line and worked with music greats like John, Vince Gill and Bob Dylan. The Stones recruited Berline for “Country Honk,” a country version of “Honky Tonk Women,” based on Gram Parsons’ recommendation.
Auschwitz survivor
who fought racism
with music dies at 96
BERLIN | Esther Bejarano, a survivor of the Auschwitz death camp who used the power of music to fight antisemitism and racism in post-war Germany, has died at 96.
Born in 1924 as the daughter of Jewish cantor Rudolf Loewy in French-occupied Saarlouis, the family later moved to Saarbruecken, where Bejarano enjoyed a musical and sheltered upbringing until the Nazis came to power and the city was returned to Germany in 1935.
Her parents and sister Ruth eventually were deported and killed, while Bejarano had to perform forced labor before being sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1943. There, she volunteered to become a member of the girls’ orchestra, playing the accordion every time trains full of Jews from across Europe arrived.
‘Night Court’ actor Charlie Robinson dies at 75
LOS ANGELES | Charlie Robinson, the versatile and prolific actor whose many credits ranged from stage productions of “Driving Miss Daisy” and “Fences” to such films as “Secret Santa” and “Miss Lettie and Me” to his long-running role as the court clerk Mac Robinson in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died. He was 75.
Robinson died Sunday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to his manager, Lisa DiSante-Frank. The cause was cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failures due to septic shock, and metastatic adenocarcinoma.
Charlie Robinson was a Houston native who in his teens sang with a local group that later became known nationally, Archie Bell and the Drells. His acting career started in the late 1960s when he joined the Houston-based school Studio 7.
Dick Tidrow, former pitcher, Giants executive, dies at 74
SAN FRANCISCO | Dick Tidrow, a former major league pitcher and longtime member of the San Francisco Giants’ front office, has died. He was 74.
The Giants announced his death Wednesday on behalf of the Tidrow family. He died unexpectedly Saturday in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
Tidrow pitched parts of 13 major league seasons for the Indians, the Yankees, Cubs, White Sox and Mets. The 6-foot-4 right-hander had a 100-94 career record with a 3.68 ERA over 620 appearances with 138 starts.
Tidrow most recently served as the Giants’ senior adviser to the president of baseball operations. He spent 28 seasons in a half-dozen roles with the Giants after joining the franchise before the 1994 season as a major league scout.
Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin dies at 94
NAPLES, Fla. | Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin, who won three consecutive major titles in the 1950s to complete a career Grand Slam, has died at 94.
Competing as Shirley Fry, she won her first Grand Slam singles title at the French Open in 1951, when she beat her friend, doubles partner Doris Hart.
She came out of retirement at age 28 in 1956 when she was invited to represent the United States in the Wightman Cup. She then won three consecutive major titles — Wimbledon and the U.S. Championships that year, and the Australian Championships in 1957, before retiring for good.
Pyotr Mamonov,
Russian rock musician and actor, dies at 70
MOSCOW | Pyotr Mamonov, a rock musician, poet and actor who was a prominent figure in Russia’s cultural scene for decades, has died.
Mamonov died Thursday at a Moscow hospital after two weeks in an artificial coma on a ventilator after testing positive for the coronavirus.
After founding the rock group Zvuki Mu (Sounds of Mu) in 1982, Mamonov became an underground cult figure in Moscow. He gained wider recognition after Soviet restrictions on rock music and alternative culture were lifted in the late 1980s as part of then-leader Mikhail Gorbachev’s reforms.
Mamonov further expanded his fame through acting. He performed in numerous films and theater productions in the 1990s.
John Rotz, Hall of Fame jockey, dies at 86
John Rotz, a Hall of Fame jockey who won the Preakness and Belmont Stakes during his career, has died at 86.
Rotz won 2,907 races during a 20-year career that began in 1953. He got his start in racing at Fairmount Park in Collinsville, Illinois, where he worked as a groom, hot walker and exercise rider out of high school.
Known as “Gentleman John” because of his polite demeanor, Rotz began his career riding in fairs in the Midwest before becoming the leading rider in New York in 1961 and 1962. He retired in 1973 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1983.
Robert Shaw, an AP bureau chief in 3 U.S. states, dies
DALLAS | Robert Shaw, whose more than 40-year career with The Associated Press included leading news coverage in three states, has died. He was 79.
Shaw was the AP bureau chief in Little Rock, Arkansas, when he retired in 2007. He covered everything from plane crashes to hurricanes to politics and entertainment during his career. Shaw was known as a perfectionist in his news coverage, as well as a leader focused on the wellbeing of his staff.
Shaw, a native of Conway, Arkansas, began his journalism career at the Arkansas Gazette in Little Rock. He joined the AP in St. Louis in 1965 and transferred to the Little Rock bureau the following year.
—From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.