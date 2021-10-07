North Carolina state Rep. Dana Bumgardner dies
RALEIGH, N.C. | North Carolina state Rep. Dana Bumgardner has died from cancer.
North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore confirmed Bumgardner’s death on Saturday.
The Gaston County Republican died at his home in Gastonia. He was in his fifth two-year term.
He is survived by his wife Cindy, his children, Lauren and Austin, and his grandchildren Payton, Maggie, and Kate.
Former Marseille president, businessman Bernard Tapie dies
PARIS | Bernard Tapie, a flamboyant businessman who was beloved by sports fans for leading French soccer club Marseille to glory but also dogged by legal battles and corruption investigations, has died of cancer. He was 78.
A feature of French life for decades, Tapie’s death Sunday unleashed tributes from across the worlds of sports, politics, business and entertainment in France, reflecting the wide-ranging, storied, repeatedly controversial variety of his multiple careers and endeavors.
Tapie’s wife, Dominique, and their two children announced his death to the Marseille newspaper La Provence, which he owned. Tapie had been fighting cancer, diagnosed in 2017. Tapie also had two other children from a previous marriage.
Tapie’s huge appetite for enterprise also led him into sports beyond soccer. He managed star cyclists Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond to victories in the Tour de France with the La Vie Claire team.
Federal judge for southern Mississippi
dies of cancer
GULFPORT, Miss. | U.S. Magistrate Judge John C. Gargiulo, who served on the bench for more than seven years in Mississippi, died Sunday of pancreatic cancer, the court system announced.
Gargiulo was an assistant state prosecutor and state court judge before being appointed to the federal bench in August 2014. A graduate of the University of Mississippi law school, he retired as a colonel in the Mississippi Air National Guard.
Gargiulo was survived by three children and four siblings.
Swedish artist threatened for Muhammad sketch dies in crash
STOCKHOLM | Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who had lived under police protection since making a sketch of the Prophet Muhammad with a dog’s body in 2007, died in a weekend car crash along with two police bodyguards, police said Monday. He was 75.
Vilks and two plainclothes officers were killed in a head-on crash with a truck on Sunday afternoon, said Carina Persson, the police chief for southern Sweden. All three died on the spot. The 45-year-old truck driver was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.
Vilks was largely unknown outside Sweden before 2007, when he drew a sketch of Muhammad with a dog’s body. Dogs are considered unclean by conservative Muslims and Islamic law generally opposes any depiction of the prophet, even favorable, for fear it could lead to idolatry.
Born in 1946 in Helsingborg, in southern Sweden, Vilks worked as an artist for almost four decades and rose to fame for challenging the boundaries of art through several controversial works.
Michael Renzi, former ‘Sesame Street’ musical director, dies
NEWPORT, R.I. | Michael Renzi, who during a storied musical career worked with Peggy Lee, Mel Tormé, Lena Horne and some of the other biggest names in jazz and pop, and who for years was also the musical director of “Sesame Street,” has died. He was 80.
Renzi died Wednesday at Newport Hospital in Rhode Island after a short illness, according to Memorial Funeral Homes.
He was a composer, pianist or arranger on more than 100 recordings, also working with Jack Jones, Liza Minnelli and Maureen McGovern, and in 2014 appearing in the Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga collaboration “Cheek to Cheek.”
Renzi was the musical director on “Sesame Street” from 2000 until 2010 and was also a resident composer for the soap opera “All My Children,” which earned him a combined 16 Emmy Award nominations and seven Emmys, one of which he kept on his Steinway, according to his obituary.
Former longtime
state legislator
dies of COVID-19
FARGO, N.D. | A former North Dakota legislator who once was the Republican Party’s nominee for lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate has died.
According to her obituary, Donna Nalewaja, died Sept. 30 from COVID-19 at the age of 81. Nalewaja served in the state House from 1983 to 1986 and in the state Senate from 1987 to 1998.
She was the running mate of Leon Mallberg on the Republican gubernatorial ticket in 1988, losing to Democrats George Sinner and Lloyd Omdahl. Nalewaja also ran unsuccessfully against Democrat Byron Dorgan for U.S. Senate in 1998, after which she left politics.
She is survived by her four children and 11 grandchildren. Nalewaja was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her twin brother and her sister.
NC Democrat, LGBT-rights activist Allison, dies at 74
CHARLOTTE, N.C. | Janice Covington Allison, a transgender woman who became a strong Democratic activist on behalf of LGBT rights in North Carolina, has died at age 74.
Allison became the first transgender woman to represent North Carolina at the Democratic National Convention when she was elected a delegate to the 2012 convention in Charlotte, The Charlotte Observer reported.
Allison also ran unsuccessfully for North Carolina Democratic Party chair in 2015, and was also the party’s diversity and outreach chair.
A Delaware native, Allison served in the military and ultimately moved to the Charlotte area in the 1970s. Dressed as a male, she was a volunteer fire chief in Cabarrus County.
Robert Altman, 1960s counterculture photographer, dies at 76
SAN FRANCISCO | Robert Altman, a photojournalist who captured San Francisco’s burgeoning counterculture of the 1960s and became chief staff photographer at Rolling Stone magazine, has died. He was 76.
Altman was found dead in his San Francisco home on Sept. 24 after a long battle with esophageal cancer, Felicia McRee, the executor of his estate, said Tuesday. A cause of death is pending.
Born in New York City, Altman studied photography with Ansel Adams before heading west to San Francisco in 1968, where he became a fixture in the city’s art community, easily making friends and photographing hippies, protesters, revolutionaries and rock and roll artists.
During his career, Altman captured more than 30,000 images, visually documenting everything, including Jim Morrison performing live, the Rolling Stones’ recording sessions for their “Let It Bleed” album, the 60’s counterculture and the world of fashion.
Alan Kalter, announcer for David Letterman,
dies at 78
STAMFORD, Conn. | Alan Kalter, the quirky, red-headed announcer for David Letterman for two decades who frequently appeared in the show’s comedy bits, has died. He was 78.
Kalter was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 21, 1943. Nicknamed “Big Red” for his hair, he provided the opening introductions on the “Late Show with David Letterman” on CBS from September 1995 until Letterman’s last episode on May 20, 2015, having taken the mantle after Bill Wendell’s retirement.
As Letterman would walk and run onto the stage, Kalter would introduce him with a sarcastic flair as “the king of unsocial media,” “nocturnal rainforest mammal” and other monikers.
Before Letterman, Kalter was the voice of the Michelin Man and the USA Network and the announcer for “Commander USA’s Groovie Movies” on the USA Network. He also was the announcer for New York-based game shows, including “To Tell the Truth” and “The $10,000 Pyramid.”
BYU All-American
tight end Gordon Hudson dies at 59
PROVO, Utah | Gordon Hudson, an All-American tight end for BYU and a college football hall of famer, died Sept. 27. He was 59.
Hudson suited up for the Cougars from 1980-83, earning All-America honors as a junior and senior. Playing for legendary coach LaVell Edwards and in a pass-happy offense, he amassed 2,484 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns over his decorated career. He also helped BYU capture four Western Athletic Conference titles and earn four Holiday Bowl invitations.
Hudson still holds the NCAA record for most yards gained in a game by a tight end when he had 259 against Utah on Nov. 21, 1981. His 5.4 career catches per game also remain a record among tight ends. Hudson hauled in passes from such notable BYU quarterbacks as Jim McMahon, Steve Young and Robbie Bosco.
Hudson, a native of Everett, Washington, became a first-round pick of Seattle in the 1984 NFL supplemental draft. He ended up playing two seasons with the Los Angeles Express in the United States Football League and one with the Seahawks. Hudson had 13 catches for 131 yards and one TD for Seattle in 1986.
Former GM and oldest former MLB player Robinson dies at 100
BASTROP, Texas | Eddie Robinson, the oldest living former major league player whose more than six decades in professional baseball included being general manager for two teams, has died. He was 100.
Robinson was the last surviving player from the 1948 World Series champion Cleveland Indians. That championship was part of the first baseman’s 13 big league seasons, during which he played for seven of the eight American League teams that were active during his career and was a four-time All-Star.
After he finished playing, Robinson was a coach for Baltimore before switching to player development and scouting for the Orioles and several other teams. He was GM of the Atlanta Braves from 1972-76, then had that role with the Rangers. He worked as a scout and consultant for former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner in the early 1980s, and his last year in baseball was as a scout for the Boston Red Sox in 2004.
Robinson is survived by his second wife, Bette, and his four sons, Robby, Marc, Paul and Drew.
—From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.