Bernard Haitink, renowned Dutch conductor, dies at 92
Bernard Haitink, a Dutch conductor of refinement and grace who led the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra for 27 years and held leadership positions in London, Chicago and Boston, died at his home in London on Thursday, his management agency announced. He was 92.
Haitink was born in Amsterdam on March 4, 1929, studied violin and conducting at the Conservatorium van Amsterdam, and made his conducting debut with the Netherlands Radio Union Orchestra on July 9, 1954.
He conducted his first performance with the Concertgebouw, the Netherlands' premier orchestra, on Nov, 7, 1956, became co-principal conductor with Eugen Jochum in 1961 and sole principal conductor in 1963, a position he held he held until 1988. Under his tenure, the Concertgebouw was considered among the world's premier orchestras alongside the Berlin and Vienna Philharmonics.
Haitink was known for interpretations without flash.
"Haitink's approach was more passionate than portentous, happily lacking in heaviness," Associated Press critic Daniel J. Wakin wrote after a Brahms Symphony No. 2 with the Berlin Philharmonic at New York's Carnegie Hall in 1991.
Haitink developed a lengthy and influential career in England, where he was chief conductor of the London Philharmonic from 1969-79 and music director of the Glynebourne Festival from 1978-88.
He succeeded Colin Davis as music director of The Royal Opera, Covent Garden, in 1987 and held the position until 2002. Among the highlights of his tenure were a color-splashed Graham Vick production of Verdi's "Falstaff" that reopened the refurbished Royal Opera House in December 1999.
"If we have seen a lot of Haitink here in the concert hall and the opera house over the past three decades and more, that has been our gain, for he is one of the leading conductors of our age, a superbly natural musician who brings a rare combination of rigour and expressiveness to everything he tackles," Andrew Clements wrote in the Guardian before Haitink stepped down from Covent Garden. "Haitink's performances have always been a reflection of the man himself: direct, unshowy and profoundly truthful."
Haitink was principal conductor of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra from 2006-10, between the terms of music directors Daniel Barenboim and and Riccardo Muti, and became principal guest conductor of the Boston Symphony Orchestra from 1995-2004. He was also principal conductor of the European Union Youth Orchestra from 1994-2000.
"His loss leaves an immense void in the world of music," Muti said in a statement.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, himself a keen pianist, paid tribute to Haitink after a European Union summit in Brussels.
"Sadly, he is no longer with us. We will miss him greatly, all music lovers around the world," he said.
Haitink conducted 111 performances with the Vienna Philharmonic, making his debut in February 1972 and leading the ensemble on tour to Costa Mesa, California, and Carnegie Hall in 2002. He conducted his final four concerts with that orchestra at age 90 from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019, programs of Beethoven and Bruckner in Salzburg, Austria; London; and Lucerne, Switzerland.
"The music world has lost a great conductor and advocate for classical music," said General Director of the Concertgebouw Simon Reinink. "We cherish fond memories of the unforgettable concerts he conducted in our building for more than sixty years."
Haitink was nominated for nine Grammy Awards and won two, for 2003 opera recording with the Royal Opera for Janácek's "Jenufa" and for 2008 orchestral performance with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for Shostakovich's Symphony No. 4.
His recordings include Beethoven and Brahms symphony cycles for the London Symphony Orchestra's LSO Live label, and an extensive library for Phillips and EMI.
Peter Scolari of 'Newhart,' 'Bosom Buddies,' dies at 66
LOS ANGELES | Peter Scolari, a versatile character actor whose television roles included a yuppie producer on "Newhart" and a closeted dad on "Girls" and who was on Broadway with longtime friend Tom Hanks in "Lucky Guy," has died. He was 66.
Scolari died Friday morning in New York after fighting cancer for two years, according to Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, his manager.
He first gained attention as the then-unknown Hanks' co-star in the 1980-82 sitcom "Bosom Buddies," in which their characters disguised themselves as women to live in affordable, females-only housing.
The two actors went on to work together in projects including Hanks' 1996 movie directorial debut "That Thing You Do!" and in 2013's "Lucky Guy," Nora Ephron's play about newspaper columnist Mike McAlary.
Scolari also performed on Broadway in "Wicked." "Hairspray" and 2014's "Bronx Bombers," in which he played baseball's Yogi Berra.
"We were friends and colleagues for over 40 years," Bob Newhart said in a statement to The Associated Press. He said the contributions of on-screen couple Scolari and Julia Duffy in "Newhart" were an "essential part" of the show's success.
"In life, he was a fantastic person, and it was a joy to work together. He will be sorely missed and his passing at 66 is much too early," said Newhart, who is 92.
Scolari's recent roles included Bishop Thomas Marx on the supernatural series "Evil." Series co-creator Robert King remembered him Tuesday as "just wonderful."
He was "one of the funniest — sneakily funny — actors we've worked with. He always took a nothing scene and found different ways to twist it, and throw in odd pauses that made it jump," King said on Twitter.
He received three Emmy nominations playing husband to Duffy's Stephanie and colleague to Newhart's inn owner and local TV host in the 1982-90 sitcom.
"No better partner," Duffy posted on Twitter, along with a broken-heart emoji and a photo of a scene in which she and Scolari are dancing a tango.
In 2016, he won an Emmy Award for the role of Ted Horvath, father to Lena Dunham's Hannah, in "Girls." In the course of the dramedy created by Dunham, Ted comes out as gay and leaves his wife to find fulfillment.
In an Instagram post, Dunham said she "couldn't have been raised up by a better TV 'papa.' Thank you, Scolari, for every chat between set ups, every hug onscreen and off and every 'Oh, Jeez.' We will miss you so much."
Harvey Fierstein, who starred in "Hairspray," tweeted there "wasn't a sweeter man on the planet."
Scolari's more than four-decade career included numerous guest roles on series including "ER," "White Collar" and "Blue Bloods."
A New York native whose previous marriages ended in divorce, he's survived by his wife, actor Tracy Shayne, who played opposite him as Berra's wife in "Bronx Bombers." Other survivors include his children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton, and Cali.
Halyna Hutchins remembered as gifted cinematographer
NEW YORK | Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin, traveled far during her 42 years. She grew up on a remote Soviet military base and worked on documentary films in Eastern Europe before studying film in Los Angeles and embarking on a promising movie-making career.
Hutchins was shot with a prop gun Thursday on the set of the Western "Rust" near Santa Fe, New Mexico. Court records released Friday indicated that an assistant director handed Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use. Detectives were investigating.
On her Instagram page, Hutchins identified herself as a "restless dreamer" and "adrenaline junkie." In recent days, she posted several images from the set, including an early morning shot of a cloudy desert sky, a video of herself riding horseback during a day off and a photo of the crew gathered to express solidarity with union members. The members of the IATSE union were seeking a new contract and threatened to strike before a settlement was reached last weekend.
According to her website, she grew up on the Soviet base in the Arctic Circle and was "surrounded by reindeer and nuclear submarines." She received a graduate degree in international journalism from Kyiv National University in Ukraine, worked on British documentary productions in Eastern Europe and graduated from the American Film Institute Conservatory in 2015. She is survived by her husband, Matthew Hutchins, with whom she had a son.
"She had an interesting background, and I think that made for a unique perspective on the world," said one of her AFI teachers, Bill Dill. "She brought a wealth of experience to the movie-making process."
In a 2019 interview with American Cinematographer, which named her one of the year's rising stars, she described herself as an "army brat" drawn to movies because "there wasn't that much to do outside." She would document herself parachuting and exploring caves, among other adventures, and through her work with British filmmakers, became "fascinated with storytelling based on real characters."
After moving to the U.S., she took any production-assistant work she could find and explored fashion photography to learn more about the "aesthetics of lighting — how you create the mood, the feeling." In 2013, she was accepted into a two-year program at the AFI Conservatory. The school's chair of cinematography, remembered her dedication to the craft.
"She was very thoughtful about the decision, and it was not an easy decision. All film schools are expensive and this was not an exception," he said. "We were very impressed with her. I remember telling her, 'You're not going to have much time for your family in your first year at AFI.' And she understood that. She was really working hard."
Stephen Pizzello, editor-in-chief and publisher of American Cinematographer and a close friend of Hutchins', said she had not only a "joyful spirit" but a strong sense of how to network in the movie business. She was "tireless in terms of improving her skills and being in the right places," a regular at "industry events and parties."
"Everybody liked her," he said.
Before "Rust," her credits included the crime drama "Blindfire" and the horror film "Darlin," whose director, Pollyanna McIntosh, posted on Instagram that she was "the most talented, in the trenches, committed wonderful artist and team mate." Director Adam Egypt Mortimer, who worked with her on the 2020 thriller "Archenemy," said she had a powerful sense of confidence and an inspiring openness to challenges. He remembered a day on the set when an actor had to leave and the rest of the crew had to work around him.
"Halyna was excited," said Mortimer, who recalled her asking if they would shoot the scenes "European style," meaning that they would improvise.
Cinematographer Andriy Semenyuk, a fellow Ukrainian who met Hutchins a few years ago through friends, remembered how she welcomed him and brought him to some of her assignments. He called her a mentor with a "magnetizing" personality who stood out for her willingness to help others.
"I think the big deal about her in general, beyond being extremely talented — which is a given — is just her generous and really open personality," he said. "In the film industry, which is super competitive, it's not enough to have talent. It's good to have this human, appealing personality."
Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods dies at 67
PHOENIX | Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods, a longtime Republican loyalist who changed his registration to Democratic in 2018 because of his frustration at the party's direction and then-President Donald Trump, died Saturday.
His unexpected death at age 67 was announced by his wife, Marlene Galan Woods, though a public relations firm. A cause was not announced.
"Grant was the love of my life. My best friend. My heart is broken," his wife said in a statement. "I just cannot believe he is gone."
Woods was a longtime fixture of Republican politics in the state and was a top aide to the late Sen. John McCain when he was a congressman, serving as his first chief of staff in the 1980s. He delivered a eulogy alongside now-President Joe Biden at McCain's memorial service in Phoenix.
"Grant Woods was one of my best friends," McCain's widow, Cindy McCain, tweeted. "My only comfort is knowing (he) is laughing and joking with John now and watching over all of us. We will miss you so much Grant. God Bless."
Woods served as attorney general from 1991-1999, helping lead negotiations on a massive nationwide settlement with tobacco companies that continues to help fund the state's Medicaid program. The state has received more than $1 billion since the 1998 settlement agreement.
After leaving office, he returned to private practice and was a highly successful civil litigator in anti-trust, fraud, breach of contract and medical malpractice cases. He was also often tapped as a special prosecutor in public corruption cases and tried murder cases.
The one big blemish on his decadeslong career came in 2009, when Woods was hired to look into allegations that the Fiesta Bowl employees were pressured into making political contributions.
After a brief investigation, Woods said he found no evidence of wrongdoing. That turned out to be completely wrong, and the bowl in 2011 fired its longtime top executive and almost lost its spot in the college football Bowl Championship Series after it was proven the executive had overseen an illegal campaign donation scheme and doled out free tickets to politicians.
Tributes poured in Saturday night, including from Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who said "Arizona honors his life and years of public service."
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Marlene and five children," Ducey said in a statement.
Former Gov. Jan Brewer, also a Republican, said "Grant stood with me through many battles."
"We didn't agree on everything, but he always fought for, defended and cheered for me," she tweeted. "An honorable public servant who I will deeply miss."
Woods grew up in metro Phoenix and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Occidental College in 1976. He earned a law degree from Arizona State University in 1979.
Woods left the Republican Party shortly after McCain's 2018 death, furious and dismayed by Trump's treatment of his longtime friend and the party's direction. He considered a run for U.S. Senate in 2020 to try to unseat then-Sen. Martha McSally and help to be a foil to Trump, but decided his status as a former Republican would have been a liability in the crowded Democratic primary field. McSally eventually lost to now-Sen. Mark Kelly.
"Grant Woods was an Arizona original who fought every day to better our state," said state Rep. Reginald Bolding, the Democratic minority leader. "He dedicated his life to public service and was a constant voice of reason when we needed it most."
In addition to his legal and political work, Woods was a longtime fundraiser for charities. He founded the Mesa Boys and Girls Club, the Mesa Education Foundation and the Mesa Arts Academy. He also was an aspiring playwright.
In addition to his wife, he's survived by five children. Services are pending.
"I am so proud of the man he was, public servant, advocate for the everyday person, lover of music and stories and sports," said his wife, a former television news anchor. "He made me a better person. I can't even fathom our lives without him. But we are strong, and a close family and we will work hard to honor his life."
Jay Black, singer for Jay and the Americans, dies at 82
NEW YORK | Jay Black, front man for the 1960s rock band Jay and the Americans, who crooned the soaring vocals to hits like "This Magic Moment," "Cara Mia" and "Come a Little Bit Closer," has died. He was 82.
The band announced the death of Black, born David Blatt, in a statement Saturday. Jay and the Americans bandmate and vocalist Sandy Deanne said Black died Friday from complications of pneumonia. Rolling Stone reported that Black had suffered from dementia in recent years.
"We shared both wonderful and very contentious times, and much like an ex-wife, we are so proud of the beautiful children we created," the band said in a statement. "We'll always remember The Voice."
Black joined Jay and the Americans in 1962, replacing the group's first singer, Jay Traynor. One of their biggest hits was a cover of the Drifters' "The Magic Moment." It reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts and sold more than 1 million copies.
After the group disbanded in 1973, Black continued as a solo performer up until his last concert in 2017. During their heyday, Jay and the Americans regularly performed on variety TV series. Black also appeared in Frank Sinatra's 1977 made-for-TV film "Contract on Cherry Street."
Black for years performed under the name Jay and the Americans but after filing for bankruptcy, sold the name to Deanne, whose real name is Sandy Yagunda.
Black is survived by four children, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on 'Friends,' dies
NEW YORK | James Michael Tyler, the actor known widely for his recurring role as Gunther on "Friends," has died. He was 59.
Tyler died Sunday at home in Los Angeles from prostate cancer, said his manager, Toni Benson. Tyler was first diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018.
"The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series 'Friends,' but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband," Benson wrote in a tribute. "Michael loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures."
Tyler had appeared briefly in 1990s series like "Just Shoot Me!" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" before being cast as a background character in the second episodes of "Friends" in 1994. Over the show's multi-year-run, he became the most frequently recurring guest star on the series playing Gunther, the Central Perk barista with an unrequited affection for Rachel (Jennifer Aniston).
Tyler was initially cast while working as a barista at the Bourgeois Pig coffee shop in Los Angeles. He didn't have a line of dialogue on "Friends" until he had made 33 appearances on the show, according to the 2019 book, "Generation Friends: An Inside Look at the Show That Defined a Television Era," by Saul Austerlitz. Over the 236 episodes, Tyler appeared in 150 of them.
Warner Bros. Television, which produced the hit series, mourned the death of Tyler, "a beloved actor and integral part of our 'Friends' family."
Once "Friends" concluded in 2004, Tyler made appearances on "Scrubs," "Modern Music" and he played himself on an episode of Matt LeBlanc's "Episodes" in 2012.
After being diagnosed with cancer, Tyler starred in two short films while undergoing treatment and gave a spoken word performance of the Stephan Kalinich poem "If You Knew" to help raise awareness for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.
Greek Socialist leader Gennimata dies after long illness
ATHENS, Greece | The leader of Greece's third-largest political party, Fofi Gennimata, has died after being hospitalized for treatment for a long-term illness earlier this month. She was 56.
Gennimata had served as leader of the Pan-Hellenic Socialist Movement, or Pasok, since 2015. It was later made part of a center-left umbrella group known as the Movement for Change.
In a written announcement, the state-run Evangelismos hospital in Athens announced Gennimata's death on Monday.
Following her latest illness, Gennimata had announced that she would not seek re-election as party leader in a December primary.
Seven party members, including former Prime Minister George Papandreou, have declared themselves as candidates.
"We mark the passing of Fofi Gennimata with deep emotion: A brave woman who acted with dignity throughout all the battles in her life," President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said in a statement. "She served in public life with principle and a kindness that we will all miss."
A political science graduate from the University of Athens, Fotini "Fofi" Gennimata was the daughter of the popular late Socialist politician Giorgos Gennimatas, who as health minister in the 1980s helped create the country's publicly-run National Health Service.
Fofi Gennimata had lost both her parents to cancer by age 30 and was herself first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008.
In politics, she was first elected to parliament in 2000 with Pasok and later held senior Cabinet positions at the ministries of the interior, health and defense, and also served a four-year term as regional governor of greater Athens.
She took over as leader of Pasok in 2015 after the once-dominant party saw its popularity plummet while the country struggled with drastic spending cuts under successive international bailouts. Despite several efforts to reinvigorate public backing by creating coalition deals with smaller political groups, her party's support remained in single figures, unable to mount a serious challenge to the newly-popular left-wing Syriza party.
Gennimata is survived by her second husband, dentist Andreas Tsounis, two daughters and a son. Funeral arrangements were not immediately known.
Visiting Saudi Arabia Monday, center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described Gennimata as a "symbol of courage," his office adding that he had canceled scheduled domestic trips later in the week. "Her death was unjust and untimely," Mitsotakis said. "I bid her farewell with respect."
Sonny Osborne, bluegrass banjoist behind 'Rocky Top,' dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Bluegrass musician and singer Sonny Osborne, whose fast banjo licks turned "Rocky Top" into a hit with The Osborne Brothers, has died. He was 84.
Alison Brown, a Grammy-winning banjo player, told The Tennessean that Osborne died on Sunday. His death was first announced on the website Bluegrass Today, where Osborne was a columnist.
With his older brother, Bobby, who sang and played the mandolin, the bluegrass legends were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, won a CMA Award and help popularize and modernize the genre.
"Rocky Top," written by songwriting couple Felice and Boudleaux Bryant, was released in 1967, but they had no idea how big the song would become. It became an anthem for the University of Tennessee-Knoxville football team and became one of the official state songs of Tennessee.
"At one time we would open the show with it and then play it again at the end," Osborne told The Tennessean in 2017. "It was phenomenal, that song. We went to Japan, Sweden, Germany — you'd go anywhere and they'd know 'Rocky Top.' It put our name out in front. And it stayed there a long time."
Osborne has also been credited as an innovator in the genre, using double banjos and six-string banjos on stage and in recordings. The Osborne Brothers also pushed boundaries, using electric guitars and drums, playing on college campuses and even the White House. They also changed up the normal harmony sound by having Bobby Osborne sing high lead in his tenor voice, with Sonny singing baritone and a third interchangeable singer on low tenor, creating a signature stacked vocal style.
Other songs they were known for include "Ruby Are You Mad" and "Tennessee Hound Dog."
Former NFL official Carl Madsen dead at age 71
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Carl Madsen, who worked as an NFL on-field umpire and then as a replay official, died Sunday. He was 71.
The league confirmed Monday that Madsen, who had worked the Kansas City-Tennessee game, died on his way home.
Madsen, 71, was driving home to Weldon Spring, Missouri, when he had an apparent medical issue. Police were first called at 4:46 p.m. CT about an SUV stalled in a lane on Interstate 65 North with the driver unconscious.
Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said Monday that officers broke open a window, removed Madsen from the vehicle and performed chest compressions until the fire department arrived. Madsen was taken to St. Thomas Midtown Hospital where he died.
Madsen joined the NFL officiating staff as an umpire in 1997 and worked on the field through the 2008 season. He worked in replay from 2009.
He also served in the U.S. Air Force from 1973-76.
"Carl Madsen was an NFL officiating fixture for more than two decades, first as a highly respected on-field official before transitioning to a replay role beginning in 2009," said Walt Anderson, the league's senor vice president of officiating. "A terrific friend and colleague, Carl's love of football and dedication to officiating was ever present, as he generously shared his time to mentor young officials at clinics across the country. A veteran of the Air Force, Carl had a tremendous spirit and will be greatly missed."
Added Scott Green, the executive director of the NFL Referees Association:
"Carl will be missed by those who worked with him on the field and in replay. He had a nickname among his fellow officials of `Big Country,' which was not only related to his size but to his big personality as a warm and generous man."
Scottish soccer coaching great Walter Smith dies at 73
Walter Smith, the Scottish soccer coach who won 21 trophies over two spells with Rangers and restored respectability to his national team in a brief stint in charge, has died. He was 73.
Smith had been "battling illness," Rangers chairman Douglas Park said Tuesday in a statement from the Glasgow team announcing the death.
"It is almost impossible to encapsulate what Walter meant to every one of us at Rangers," Park said. "He embodied everything that a Ranger should be. His character and leadership was second to none."
With a dry sense of humor and an endearing humbleness belying his status as one of Scotland's greatest ever coaches, Smith established Rangers as the country's biggest force in soccer by winning seven straight Scottish league titles as well as three Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups in his first spell at Ibrox from 1991-98.
Among the players in Smith's team were Paul Gascoigne and Brian Laudrup, and Rangers tied rival Celtic's record of nine consecutive league titles in 1997.
Smith returned to stabilize the club in 2007, winning three straight league titles from 2009-11, five domestic cups, and guiding Rangers to the final of the now-defunct UEFA Cup in 2008.
Park described Smith as "one of the great modern-day football managers."
"However, for Rangers supporters," Park said, "he was much more than just a football manager. Walter was a friend to many, a leader, an ambassador and most of all, a legend."
In between his stints at Rangers, Smith managed Premier League club Everton from 1998-2002, had a short period as assistant to close friend Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, and took charge of the Scottish national team from 2004-07.
Scotland was at a low ebb after a disappointing two years under German-born coach Berti Vogts, and Smith improved the team's fortunes and lifted it 70 places in the FIFA rankings.
His best result was the win over France at Hampden Park in a European Championship qualifier that left Scotland in first place in their group, but he never completed the qualification campaign after being enticed back to Rangers — the team he supported growing up in Glasgow.
Smith was also briefly non-executive director and then chairman of Rangers, and developed a close bond with the club's current manager, Steven Gerrard, who led the team last season to its first Scottish league title since 2011.
"Thank you for all your wisdom, support and friendship," Gerrard said on social media. "You meant the world to everyone at Rangers."
As a player, Smith had a modest career — his clubs were Dundee United and Dumbarton — before retiring because of injury at the age of 32 and going straight into coaching, initially with Scotland's youth teams.
"He was respected by all and one of the few able to transcend rivalries," Scotland great Kenny Dalglish, who played for and coached Celtic, wrote on Twitter. "Today we have lost a truly great man."
Mike Lucci, Pro Bowl player with Detroit Lions, dies at 81
DETROIT | Mike Lucci, a Pro Bowl linebacker who played nine seasons with the Detroit Lions, died Tuesday at age 81.
Lucci died after an extended illness, according to an obituary posted by Glick Family Funeral Home in Boca Raton, Florida.
Lucci was drafted by Cleveland, but spent most of his 12-year career with the Lions, from 1965-73.
"Many will remember Mike for his toughness as a player during his nine seasons with the Lions, earning Pro Bowl honors in 1971 and being named the team's defensive MVP three times," Detroit owner Sheila Ford Hamp said in a statement.
Lucci played on special teams during the 1964 NFL championship game won by the Browns. It was his last game with Cleveland.
"I was dejected following the trade, but as the years went by it obviously was good for everybody. ... That was the only championship for me. We made the playoffs only once in my career with the Lions," Lucci told The Plain Dealer in 2014.
The native of Ambridge, Pennsylvania, got a football scholarship at the University of Pittsburgh but transferred and played three seasons at Tennessee.
After his NFL career, Lucci was a radio and TV broadcaster and businessman. He was president of Bally's Total Fitness and co-owned 19 Burger Kings in Michigan and Illinois.
Lucci appeared in the 1968 movie "Paper Lion," about writer George Plimpton's tryout with the Lions.
Mort Sahl, comedian who satirized politics, dies at 94
NEW YORK | Satirist Mort Sahl, who helped revolutionize stand-up comedy during the Cold War with his running commentary on politicians and current events and became a favorite of a new, restive generation of Americans, died Tuesday. He was 94.
His friend Lucy Mercer said that he died "peacefully" at his home in Mill Valley, California. The cause was "old age," she said.
During an era when many comedians dressed in tuxedos and told mother-in-law jokes, Sahl faced his audiences in the '50s and '60s wearing slacks, a sweater and an unbuttoned collar and carrying a rolled-up newspaper on which he had pasted notes for his act. Reading news items as if seated across from you at the kitchen table, he made his inevitably cutting comments, often joining the laughter with a horsey bellow of his own and ending his routines by inquiring: "Is there any group I haven't offended yet?"
"Every comedian who is not doing wife jokes has to thank him for that," actor-comedian Albert Brooks told The Associated Press in 2007. "He really was the first, even before Lenny Bruce, in terms of talking about stuff, not just doing punch lines."
Sahl took pride in having mocked every president from Dwight Eisenhower to Donald Trump, although he acknowledged he privately admired Democrat John F. Kennedy and counted Republican Ronald Reagan among his closest friends. Of President George W. Bush, he observed: "He's born again, you know. Which would raise the inevitable question: If you were given the unusual opportunity to be born again, why would you come back as George Bush?"
Sahl became famous in 1953 at San Francisco's hungry i (the i stood for intellectual), the perfect place for a comedian of his type. The city was a meeting ground for beatniks and college activists, and they crowded into the tiny club to hear someone who spoke to their disdain for the status quo. Word spread quickly about the young comedian with the distinctive style. Soon Sahl was earning $7,500 a week at nightclubs across the nation and appearing on television with Steve Allen and Jack Paar. He made the cover of Time magazine in 1960 and was profiled in The New Yorker.
A new generation of comedians, including Bill Cosby, George Carlin and the team of Mike Nichols and Elaine May, was inspired by Sahl. David Letterman continued the iconoclastic tradition, and more recently Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert and John Oliver. Woody Allen would liken his work to the jazz of Charlie Parker and reviewers compared him to Will Rogers, who had tweaked politicians in a gentler manner.
"I don't have the image of myself as a comedian," Sahl himself said. "I never said I was one. I just sort of tell the truth and everybody breaks up along the way."
Sahl was cast as a wisecracking GI in two war movies, "In Love and War" (1958) and "All the Young Men" (1960). He starred in his own TV special. His comedy albums became best sellers. At the Academy Awards in 1959, he was co-host along with Bob Hope, Laurence Olivier, Jerry Lewis and others. Fearing he would seem to be joining the establishment, Sahl cracked: "We've just lost the college crowd; all across the country they're yelling, 'Sellout!'"
In the 1980s he frequently ridiculed his friend Reagan, but he said the president was never offended.
"If you're his friend, it doesn't matter if you're an escaped con," Sahl once said of Reagan. Democrats, he added, were often not as forgiving. In the 1990s, Sahl had fallen out of favor with them when he complained that President Bill Clinton's only lasting legacy would be his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
"A lot of people I have met in the Democratic Party are extremely expedient," he said. "Once it's over, they don't want to know you. Of course, that's not generic to the Democrats."
Sahl thought so highly of Kennedy, however, that he even wrote jokes for him on the campaign trail, including one which inspired JFK's quip at his own expense — about a telegram from his wealthy father. "Don't buy a single more vote than is necessary. I'll be d---ed if I'm going to pay for a landslide."
But when Kennedy was assassinated in 1963, Sahl was devastated and the tragedy foreshadowed a decline in the comedian's fortunes that lasted for years. He quickly became convinced that Kennedy had been killed as part of a CIA plot and he accused the government of staging a massive cover-up. He devoted much of his monologues to reading long passages from the report by the government's Warren Commission, which had been appointed to investigate the assassination. Audiences stopped laughing and his bookings plummeted.
Sahl also suffered a personal tragedy in 1996 when his only child, Morton Jr., died at age 19. Ten years later, the subject was so raw that mention of his son's name could bring him to tears.
"My kid was like a more human version of me," he once said.
Through the tough times, he continued to work the college circuit and small clubs. Although he never regained his former stature, he eventually returned to making a comfortable living with comedy
He continued to carry his newspaper on stage with him, although as the 21st century dawned he joked that he should probably have replaced it with a laptop.
At age 80 he also began teaching a class in critical thinking at Southern California's prestigious Claremont McKenna College.
It was a return to the academic life Sahl had known decades earlier when he earned a degree in urban planning from the University of Southern California in 1950.
Putting plans for graduate study on hold, he decided to make money writing jokes for comedians. He took to the stage himself, he once said, when he discovered the ones he was writing for were "too dumb" to get the material.
Morton Lyon Sahl was born on May 11, 1927, in Montreal, to a Canadian mother and a New York father who managed a tobacco shop. The family moved to the United States where Sahl's father, Harry, worked for the Department of Justice in various cities.
They eventually settled in Los Angeles, where young Morton joined his high school ROTC program and excelled at speech. His mother said he had started to talk at 7 months and by age 10 already spoke like a man of 30.
After high school, Sahl joined the Air Force, spending 31 months at a remote Alaskan airfield where he edited the post newspaper, Poop from the Group. Discharged in 1947, he entered college.
He took on a number of jobs before his girlfriend, Sue Berber, persuaded him to audition for the hungry i in 1953.
The couple married two years later but divorced in 1957. Sahl married his second wife, former Playboy Playmate China Lee, in 1967. They also divorced.
Hiroshima atomic bombing survivor Sunao Tsuboi dies at 96
TOKYO | Sunao Tsuboi, a survivor of the Hiroshima atomic bombing who made opposing nuclear weapons the message of his life, including in a meeting with President Barack Obama in 2016, has died. He was 96.
Tsuboi died Oct. 24 in a hospital in Hiroshima in southwestern Japan. The cause of death was given as an irregular heartbeat caused by anemia, Nihon Hidankyo, the nationwide group of atomic bomb survivors he headed until his death, said Wednesday.
When Obama made his historic visit to Hiroshima, Obama and Tsuboi held each other's hand in a long handshake and shared a laugh. An interpreter stood by. Tsuboi, a gentle yet passionate man, recalled he tried to talk fast, to tell Obama he will be remembered for having listened to atomic bomb survivors, known in Japanese as "hibakusha."
"I think he is such an earnest person or has the heart to feel for others," Tsuboi said of the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima.
Tsuboi was 20 years old when he miraculously survived the U.S. atomic bombing of his hometown on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II.
He suffered such serious burns a part of his ear was gone. When he emerged from unconsciousness 40 days after the bombing, the war was over. He was so weak and scarred he had to start by practicing crawling on the floor.
"They wanted to kill us. No mistake about that," Tsuboi said in an interview with The Associated Press in 2013.
The world's first atomic bomb destroyed Hiroshima, killing 140,000 people instantly and within months. Three days later, the U.S. forces dropped a second nuclear bomb, on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000 people. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15.
Tsuboi made a point to stress what happened in Hiroshima was horrible.
"Here it was about annihilation," he told the AP.
Tsuboi worked as a junior high school teacher. He was so intent on educating youngsters about anti-nuclear proliferation his nickname became "pikadon sensei," combining the "flash-boom" onomatopoeia Japanese use to describe the bomb and the word for "teacher."
"Never give up" was his trademark phrase, especially for his fight for a world without nuclear weapons.
Akira Kawasaki of ICAN, or the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, a coalition of non-government organizations, said the death of a man who had been the poster boy for anti-nuclear proliferation left him with a "big hole" in his heart.
"We must not only mourn the death of a great leader for our cause, but we must also continue in his path, undeterred, and always remember his words," he told Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV.
Tsuboi is survived by two daughters and a son. A wake and funeral services were held with immediate family Monday and Tuesday, in respect to Tsuboi's wishes to keep ceremonies low key. His group is still undecided on a memorial service.
Kansas lawmaker Russ Jennings dies from cancer at 66
TOPEKA, Kan. | Kansas Rep. Russ Jennings, 66, died of cancer Wednesday morning, House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. announced.
"Over the past few months, he has fought hard through treatments and embraced every minute with his family," Ryckman said in an email to Republican legislators that was shared with The Associated Press. "Every time we talked after a treatment, he was motivated and inspired to fight this thing, to enjoy life and to finish out his term. But, God had other plans."
Ryckman said he learned of the death from Jennings' family.
Jennings was elected to the Kansas Legislature in 2012. He served as chairman of the House Corrections and Juvenile Justice Committee for the past three legislative sessions.
Before his election, Jennings served as commissioner of juvenile justice for the Kansas Juvenile Justice Authority from 2007 to 2010. Earlier, he was director of the Southwest Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Garden City for 13 years.
Between 1977 and 1994, Jennings worked as a deputy with the Kearny County Sheriff's Office, and then as a district magistrate judge with the Kearny County District Court.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that Jennings announced his cancer diagnosis in July and said he wouldn't run for reelection in 2022.
Bob Ferry, GM of Bullets' title team in 1978, dies at 84
WASHINGTON | Bob Ferry, a two-time NBA executive of the year who was general manager for the Washington Bullets when they won their only championship in 1978, has died. He was 84.
Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. announced Ferry's death before Wednesday night's game at Boston.
"Obviously he and his family, dear to my parents and the Unseld family, to the Wizards' organization, and we want to just wish him and his family the best, keep them in our thoughts and prayers," said Unseld, whose father was a star player for the championship team.
The elder Unseld also coached the Bullets toward the end of Ferry's tenure as GM.
Ferry became the team's GM in 1973 and held that position until 1990. Washington reached the 1975 NBA Finals, losing to Golden State, then won it all three years later by beating Seattle. The Bullets lost a Finals rematch with Seattle in 1979.
Ferry won executive of the year honors in 1979 and 1982.
Ferry was the father of Danny Ferry, a star at Duke who was picked No. 2 overall in the 1989 draft and later became a GM as well.
Bob Ferry was drafted by the St. Louis Hawks in 1959 and played 10 seasons in the NBA. The Bullets acquired him in 1964 in an eight-player deal that sent Rod Thorn — later a prominent executive himself — to Detroit.
Linwood Holton Jr, 1st GOP Va governor of 20th century, dies
RICHMOND, Va. | A. Linwood Holton Jr., Virginia's first Republican governor since Reconstruction and a crusader against racial discrimination, died Thursday. He was 98.
Holton, who served from 1970 to 1974, declared an end to "Massive Resistance," Virginia's institutional defiance of federal orders to desegregate its schools. A moderate who raised taxes, he eventually fell out of favor with an increasingly conservative GOP he criticized as obsessed with cutting taxes at the expense of crucial services.
Holton died peacefully at his home in Kilmarnock, his children said in a statement shared by the office of Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, Holton's son-in-law. Kaine called Holton "more than a father-in-law — he was my friend and my public service role model."
"His courageous efforts to end racial discrimination in Virginia, born out of a deep religious conviction about the equality of all God's children, made him a moral pillar for so many," Kaine said.
Holton was the first Republican to break the stronghold Democrats held on state government for nearly 100 years, defeating William C. Battle in 1969. He enrolled his own white children in predominantly Black schools rather than fight school busing. He also was the first Virginia governor to appoint Black officials to high-level government posts.
"To the world, Governor Linwood Holton is known as a giant of civil rights and change. When others stood in the doorways of schools to block de-segregation, our Dad walked us (and bused us) to integrated schools to show the rest of the world the way of justice," his children's statement said.
Of raising taxes, Holton once said at a 1999 conference on his administration: "I'll bet not three of 10 people in this room could tell you what tax I increased, but they all appreciate the swimmable rivers throughout Virginia which my 1 percent increase in the state income tax paid for."
Holton alienated Democrats who controlled Virginia's General Assembly when he insisted on a GOP opponent in 1970 for U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Jr.'s bid for reelection as an independent.
By the time his term was over, Holton had also lost his own party's support. His choice as state GOP chairman lost to the preferred candidate of GOP conservatives.
Although he never officially left the GOP, the former governor increasingly sided with Democrats.
In 1985, when Democrat L. Douglas Wilder sought to become the state's first black lieutenant governor, Holton warned Republican gubernatorial candidate Wyatt Durrette that he would openly oppose the GOP ticket if anyone attacked Wilder on racial grounds. Wilder won and would later go on to become governor.
Holton refused to support Jim Gilmore's successful campaign for governor in 1997, saying the Republican's proposal to cut the personal property tax on cars would divert money from public schools. Three years later, he tacitly backed Democratic Sen. Chuck Robb's failed bid for a third term by criticizing Republican George Allen as too conservative on such issues as abortion rights and gun control.
At the University of Virginia conference on his administration, Holton said the GOP's attitudes about guns and federal interference in private decision-making were driving voters away. He also called on the party to renounce its "segregationist appeal to Southerners."
In 2001, Holton actively backed a successful campaign for lieutenant governor by Kaine and later campaigned for Kaine in his successful bid for governor.
Hours after Kaine won the race for governor, Holton underwent surgery for bladder cancer. Holton had known of his ailment for some time but nevertheless campaigned with Kaine in the demanding final days of the campaign.
Holton was born Sept. 21, 1923, in Big Stone Gap in southwest Virginia. He went to Washington & Lee University in Lexington, receiving his degree after going into the Navy in World War II. He graduated from Harvard Law School in 1949.
He set up practice in Roanoke and got involved in reviving GOP politics. His first run for public office was in 1965, as the GOP nominee for governor against Democrat Mills E. Godwin Jr.
He lost to Godwin, and later was succeeded by Godwin, who switched parties during Holton's term and won in 1973 as a Republican. Virginia is the only state that bars its governor from serving two consecutive terms.
"Linwood Holton made history when Virginians elected him governor in 1969. His victory placed the Commonwealth at the leading edge of its southern neighbors, signaling the beginning of the two-party South," leaders of the Senate GOP caucus said in a statement Thursday.
After leaving office, Holton returned to practicing law and eventually settled in a Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C.
Current Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam said Holton "faced down Virginia's demons and enabled this Commonwealth to look ahead."
"He showed a wistful state how to embrace the future, inviting us all to be 'touched by the better angels of our nature,' in the words of President Lincoln who founded the reforming Republican Party that Linwood Holton revered," Northam said in a statement.
