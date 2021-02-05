Oscar winner, 'Sound of Music' star Christopher Plummer dies

NEW YORK | Christopher Plummer, the dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film "The Sound of Music" and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award acting winner in history, has died. He was 91.

Plummer died Friday morning at his home in Connecticut with his wife, Elaine Taylor, by his side, said Lou Pitt, his longtime friend and manager.

Over more than 50 years in the industry, Plummer enjoyed varied roles ranging from the film "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo," to the voice of the villain in 2009's "Up" and as a canny lawyer in Broadway's "Inherit the Wind." In 2019 he starred as murdered mystery novelist in Rian Johnson's whodunnit "Knives Out" and in the TV suspense drama series "Departure."

But it was opposite Julie Andrews as von Trapp in 1965 that made him a star. He played an Austrian captain who must flee the country with his folk-singing family to escape service in the Nazi navy, a role he lamented was "humorless and one-dimensional." Plummer spent the rest of his life referring to the film as "The Sound of Mucus" or "S&M."

"We tried so hard to put humor into it," he told The Associated Press in 2007. "It was almost impossible. It was just agony to try to make that guy not a cardboard figure."

A GIF of the captain ripping a Nazi flag became a popular meme in recent years, and gave Plummer a new does of fame.

The role catapulted Plummer to stardom, but he never took to leading men parts, despite his silver hair, good looks and ever-so-slight English accent. He preferred character parts, considering them more meaty. His memoir in 2012 was titled "In Spite of Myself."

Plummer married Tony-winning actress Tammy Grimes in 1956, and fathered his only child, actress Amanda Plummer, in 1957. Like both her parents, she also won a Tony, in 1982 for "Agnes of God." (Grimes won two Tonys, for "Private Lives" and "The Unsinkable Molly Brown.")

Plummer and Grimes divorced in 1960. A five-year marriage to Patricia Lewis ended in 1967. Plummer married his third wife, dancer Taylor, in 1970, and credited her with helping him overcome a drinking problem.

He was given Canada's highest civilian honor when he was invested as Companion of the Order of Canada by Queen Elizabeth II in 1968, and was inducted into the American Theatre's Hall of Fame in 1986.

Rennie Davis, 'Chicago Seven' activist, dies at 80

DENVER | Rennie Davis, one of the "Chicago Seven" activists who was tried for organizing an anti-Vietnam War protest outside the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago in which thousands clashed with police in a bloody confrontation that horrified a nation watching live on television, has died. He was 80.

Davis died Tuesday of lymphoma at his home in Berthoud, Colorado, his wife, Kirsten Liegmann, told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

A longtime peace activist, Davis was national director of the community organizing program for the anti-war Students for a Democratic Society and was a protest coordinator for the Chicago convention.

In addition to Liegmann, Davis is survived by three children from previous marriages: daughters Lia Davis, 44, and Maya Davis, 28; and a son, Sky Davis, 26; as well as three siblings and two grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements were pending. Liegmann said a public memorial would be held at a future date over social media.

"He is so beloved that I owe that to the world," she said.

'Midnight Train to Georgia' songwriter Jim Weatherly dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Hall of Fame songwriter Jim Weatherly, who wrote "Midnight Train to Georgia" and other hits for Gladys Knight, Glen Campbell and Ray Price, has died. He was 77.

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame said in a release on Friday that Weatherly's family confirmed his death on Wednesday at his home in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Weatherly, who was also a star quarterback for Ole Miss in the 1960s, wrote a number of hits for Gladys Knight & The Pips, including "(You're the) Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me," "Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye)" and "Where Peaceful Waters Flow."

"We were just made for each other. We grew our lives together. I'm gonna miss him terribly and love him always," Knight said in a post on Twitter.

Gladys Knight & The Pips won Grammy Awards for their performances of "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "Neither One of Us" in 1974. Weatherly helped write hit country songs like "A Lady Like You" by Glen Campbell, "Where Do I Put Her Memory" by Charley Pride, "Roses and Love Songs" by Price and "Someone Else's Star" by Bryan White.

Weatherly, a Mississippi native, was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006 and the national Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014.

Ruth Dayan, Israeli fashion designer, dies at 103

JERUSALEM | Ruth Dayan, the Israeli fashion designer and peace activist who was married to one of the country's most revered generals, has died at the age of 103, Israeli media reported Friday.

Dayan founded the Maskit fashion house in 1954, whose designs were inspired by the cultural heritage of Jewish immigrants as well as Israel's Arab community. She was also an active proponent of peace with the Palestinians and supported charitable causes.

The company employed new immigrants and eventually grew to be a major exporter. It has collaborated with Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, and Givenchy, and boasts that one of its coats was worn by Audrey Hepburn.

Ruth was the first wife of Moshe Dayan, the one-eyed commander who led forces during Israel's 1948 war of independence and was defense minister during the 1967 war, when it rapidly defeated its Arab neighbors. They were married from 1935 until their divorce in 1971 and had three children together.

Dayan was born in 1917 in the coastal city of Haifa, when what is now Israel was part of the crumbling Ottoman Empire. She is survived by her daughter, the author and former parliament member Yael Dayan, and grandchildren. She outlived her other two children, actor and director Assi Dayan, who died in 2014, and sculptor Udi Dayan, who died in 2017.

Durham, first Black US women's gymnastics champion, dies

Dianne Durham, the first Black woman to win a USA Gymnastics national championship, died Thursday in Chicago following a short illness, her husband said. She was 52.

Durham was a pioneer in American gymnastics. Her victory in the all-around at the 1983 national championships as a teenager was the first by a Black woman in the organization's history.

"I think between her and Mary Lou Retton, they felt they introduced more of a power gymnastics," said Durham's husband, Tom Drahozal. "Dianne was a pioneer for Black gymnasts as well ... She paved the way for others."

That group includes Olympic champions Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas as well as Dominique Dawes, a gold medalist on the storied 1996 U.S. Olympic team.

"The door was open by Dianne," Drahozal said.

Durham claimed not to have thought about the importance of her victory.

"People said, you're the first Black — I'm using Black because African American wasn't a term in my era — national champion. Do you know that didn't go through my head one time?" Durham told ESPN.com last year. "Not one time. Do you know how many people had to tell me that? I could not understand why that was such a humongous deal."

Les Levine, 74, longtime Cleveland sports broadcaster, dies

CLEVELAND | Les Levine, a longtime broadcaster and the self-proclaimed "voice of truth and reason" when it came to analyzing Cleveland's sports teams, has died. He was 74.

His death Wednesday night was announced by his daughter, Dr. Jamie Levine Daniel. She said he died from diabetes and Parkinson's disease. She and brother Jeremy were with him when he died.

"He fought so hard for so long, and went out on his own terms," she said.

Levine, a fixture of Cleveland sports for more than 50 years, continued to work for several years following his Parkinson's diagnosis. He was open about his struggles with the disease and vowed that it wouldn't slow him.

Engaging and quick-witted, Levine was best known for his call-in radio shows. His banter with callers was often entertaining whether the discussions revolved around problems with the Indians' bullpen or if the Browns could find a starting quarterback.

One of the staples of Levine's shows were his "How Come Quickies," innocuous questions that led to puns. The only rule was the question had to begin with, "How come." An example: "How come you can signal for a fair catch, but you can't signal for a good catch?"

In addition to his daughter and son, Levine's survivors include his wife of 21 years, Allison.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Longtime Commonwealth Journal editor Bill Mardis dies at 89

SOMERSET, Ky. | Bill Mardis, the longtime editor of the Commonwealth Journal newspaper in Somerset, Kentucky, has died. He was 89.

Mardis died Tuesday at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, according to Southern Oaks Funeral Home.

Mardis, a Navy veteran who served during the Korean conflict, was recruited to work at the Commonwealth Journal in 1964 by then-publisher George Joplin III and was still working part-time as editor emeritus when he died, the newspaper reported.

Along with being the newspaper's longtime editor, Mardis was known regionally as the "Humble Reporter," after a column he wrote.

Mardis is survived by his wife, Linda, two sons and three grandchildren.

Tony Trabert, 5-time major singles champion, dies at 90

MIAMI | Tony Trabert, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion and former No. 1 player who went on to successful careers as a Davis Cup captain, broadcaster and executive, has died. He was 90.

The Tennis Hall of Famer's death Wednesday night at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, was confirmed by his daughter, Brooke Trabert Dabkowski.

Trabert won three of the four major singles titles in 1955, including Wimbledon and the U.S. Nationals without losing a set. He was ranked No. 1 in singles in 1953 and 1955.

Trabert also won five Grand Slam titles in men's doubles, including four with Vic Seixas. Trabert won all of his major titles as an amateur before he became a barnstorming professional and part of the long fight for open tennis.

"When I won Wimbledon I got a 10-pound certificate, which was worth $27 dollars at a sporting good store," Trabert said.

Trabert said his career highlight was helping the United States beat Australia in the 1954 Davis Cup final. As Davis Cup captain, he led his team to titles in 1978 and 1979.

Trabert was a broadcaster for more than 30 years, including for CBS at the U.S. Open. He was inducted into the International Hall of Fame in 1970. In 2001, he began an 11-year stint as president of the Hall.

U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper's wife dies after battle with Alzheimer's

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Tennessee U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper's wife died Thursday "after years of struggling with Alzheimer's," the Democrat's office announced.

Martha Cooper, 66, passed away surrounded by her husband and children at their Nashville home, according to a news release.

"The family is grateful for the outpouring of support these last weeks," Cooper's office said.

The longtime Nashville congressman had been married to Martha Cooper for nearly 36 years. The couple had three children together and one grandchild.

"Martha's charm and optimism were heroic, eclipsing her illness," a tribute for Martha Cooper stated. "She loved car travel; on bumpy roads she'd say 'this makes me wiggle.' In recent years, she drew wobbly hearts on everything… with a Sharpie when she could find one."

Jim Cooper has held his Nashville-area House seat since 2003. Before that, he spent time serving in the House from 1983 to 1995.

More than 5 million people in the United States and millions more worldwide have Alzheimer's. Current drugs only temporarily ease symptoms and do not alter the course of the disease.

Louisiana former Senate President Michael O'Keefe dies at 89

BATON ROUGE, La. | Former Louisiana Senate President Michael O'Keefe, a powerful political figure in the 1970s and 1980s whose career ended when he was convicted of defrauding his business partners, has died. He was 89.

O'Keefe died from cancer at his New Orleans home on Sunday, according to an obituary and statements released by his family.

O'Keefe represented Orleans Parish in the state Senate from 1960 until 1984, the last eight years as president — the first state Senate president in Louisiana as allowed under a new state constitution. He served as the chamber's leader under former Govs. Edwin Edwards and Dave Treen.

"He was one of the dominant figures in the state Legislature during his time," Jim Brown, a former state lawmaker, insurance commissioner and secretary of state, told WWL-TV.

O'Keefe is survived by two children and three grandchildren. A funeral visitation will be held Saturday in New Orleans, followed by a Mass for the family.

Ex-Navajo Nation president dies of coronavirus complications

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. | Albert Hale, a former Navajo Nation president and Arizona lawmaker who was known for his commanding presence, sense of humor and advocacy for local government, has died.

Hale tested positive for the coronavirus in early January and was admitted to the hospital where he died Tuesday, said his daughter, April Hale. He was 70.

"We're thankful to the staff and care team at Arizona General Hospital for allowing us to say our goodbyes and to tell our father that we loved him, to tell him that we're proud of all his accomplishments, and we will carry on and honor his legacy," she told The Associated Press.

Hale served as the second president of the Navajo Nation after the tribe restructured its government under three branches to prevent power from being concentrated under a chairman. As a lawyer, he was key to that effort and championed giving Navajo communities or chapters autonomy from the central tribal government and taxing authority.

Hale was born in 1950 in Ganado on the Navajo Nation. He often described surviving tuberculosis as a child as the best day of his life, Eid said, and told the story of being treated by well-known Navajo health crusader Annie Wauneka. Hale graduated from Fort Wingate High School, and earned a bachelor's degree from Arizona State University and a law degree from the University of New Mexico.

April Hale said the family is planning a drive-through memorial for their father but the details haven't been finalized.

Former AFL-CIO President John Sweeney dies at age 86

WASHINGTON | John Sweeney, who spent 14 years steering the AFL-CIO through a time of declining union membership and rising internal dissent, has died. He was 86.

He died on Monday at his home in Bethesda, Maryland, AFL-CIO communications deputy director Carolyn Bobb said. The cause of his death wasn't immediately disclosed.

Sweeney was credited with transforming the nation's largest labor federation into a political powerhouse more firmly aligned with the Democratic Party, as well as with civil rights, environmental and anti-poverty groups.

After stepping down as president of the labor federation in 2009, Sweeney served as the AFL-CIO's president emeritus, offering advice to the group's executive council, delivering speeches and taking on other discrete assignments.

Sweeney is survived by his wife, Maureen Sweeney; his son, John Sweeney Jr.; his daughter, Patricia Sweeney; a granddaughter, Kennedy Moore; and two sisters, Cathy Hammill and Peggy King. A brother, James Sweeney, died before him.

Grant Jackson, winning pitcher in '79 WS Game 7, dies at 78

PITTSBURGH | Grant Jackson, the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 1979 World Series for the "We Are Family" Pittsburgh Pirates and a reliable left-hander for 18 seasons in the majors, died Tuesday from COVID-19 complications. He was 78.

The Pirates said Jackson died at Canonsburg Hospital in Pennsylvania.

"This pandemic has affected every family throughout our community, and the Pirates family is no different," team President Travis Williams said.

Williams said Jackson "remained dedicated to the Pirates and the city of Pittsburgh" and was "an active board member of our alumni association who was always willing to help make an impact in our community."

Known for bringing the ball far behind his back and then slinging it toward the plate, Jackson was 86-75 with 79 saves and a 3.46 ERA in 692 games from 1965-82. He was 3-0 with a 2.55 ERA in 13 postseason appearances.

Jackson was an NL All-Star in 1969 with Philadelphia as a starter and pitched in relief during the World Series with Baltimore in 1971, the New York Yankees in 1976 and the '79 Pirates.

Jackson became a bullpen coach for the Pirates from 1983-85 and was a bullpen coach for Cincinnati. He also coached in the minors.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Millie; children Debra, Yolanda and Grant Jr.; and 10 grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held Saturday.

Capt. Tom Moore, WWII vet whose walk cheered UK, dies at 100

LONDON | Capt. Tom Moore, the World War II veteran who walked into the hearts of a nation in lockdown as he shuffled up and down his garden to raise money for health care workers, has died after testing positive for COVID-19. He was 100.

His family announced his death on Twitter, posting a picture of him behind his walker in a happy moment, ready for an adventure.

"The last year of our father's life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he'd only ever dreamed of,'' the family's statement said. "Whilst he'd been in so many hearts for just a short time, he was an incredible father and grandfather, and he will stay alive in our hearts forever.''

Captain Tom, as he became known in newspaper headlines and TV interviews, set out to raise 1,000 pounds for Britain's National Health Service by walking 100 laps of his backyard. But his quest went viral and caught the imagination of millions stuck at home during the first wave of the pandemic. Donations poured in from across Britain and as far away as the United States and Japan, raising some $40 million.

Hal Holbrook, prolific actor who played Twain, dies at 95

NEW YORK | Hal Holbrook, the award-winning character actor who toured the world for more than 50 years as Mark Twain in a one-man show and uttered the immortal advice "Follow the money" in the classic political thriller "All the President's Men," has died. He was 95.

Holbrook died on Jan. 23 in Beverly Hills, California, his representative, Steve Rohr, told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Actors across the spectrum mourned Holbrook's passing, including Bradley Whitford, who called him an "incredible actor" and Viola Davis, who wrote "RIP to the always wonderful Hal Holbrook."

Holbrook pursued a busy career in theater, television and movies, winning five Emmys and a Tony. His more than two dozen film credits ranged from Steven Spielberg's "Lincoln" to Oliver Stone's "Wall Street." He was a steady presence on TV as well, having appeared on such shows as "The West Wing," "Grey's Anatomy" and "Bones."

But his most famous movie role was as a key source for Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward (played by Robert Redford) in the 1976 adaptation of "All the President's Men," the bestselling account by Woodward and fellow Post reporter Carl Bernstein about their investigation of Richard Nixon's administration and the Watergate scandal that led to his resignation.

Holbrook had two children, Victoria and David, with his first wife, Ruby Johnson, and a daughter, Evie, from his second marriage to actress Carol Rossen. He was stepfather to Mary Dixie Carter and Ginna Carter.

Famed San Francisco private eye Palladino dies after attack

SAN FRANCISCO | Jack Palladino, the flamboyant private investigator whose clients ranged from presidents and corporate whistleblowers to scandal-plagued celebrities, Hollywood moguls and sometimes suspected drug traffickers, died Monday at age 76.

Palladino suffered a devastating brain injury Thursday after a pair of would-be robbers tried to grab his camera outside his home in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury district.

He held on to the camera but fell and struck his head, and the photos he took before his attackers fled were used by police to track down two suspects. They were charged with assault with a deadly weapon and other crimes.

"He would have loved knowing that," his wife, Sandra Sutherland, told The Associated Press on Monday. She added that she had told her husband while he lay unconscious in the hospital: "Guess what, Jack, they got the bastards, and it was all your doing."

In a career spanning more than 40 years, Palladino worked for a who's who of the famous and the sometimes infamous, alternately hailed as a hero or denounced as a villain, depending on who his client was at the time.

John Bartlett, infectious disease specialist, dead at 83

TUPELO, Miss. | Dr. John Bartlett, a widely respected infectious disease specialist who played a role in the growth of Baltimore's nationally renowned Johns Hopkins Hospital, has died. He was 83.

Bartlett was known as an early pioneer in HIV and AIDS research and treatment. At the Johns Hopkins Hospital, he is credited with building the once-small infectious diseases division into a major center that treated more than 5,000 patients annually.

His death on Jan. 19 was announced last week by Johns Hopkins Medicine, which did not state a cause of death.

Bartlett and his wife Jean, who died last year, moved to Tupelo, Mississippi, after his retirement in 2014. There, he continued to write journal articles and deliver speeches, both nationally and at the North Mississippi Health Services annual meetings, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.

"John Bartlett was a giant in the field of infectious diseases, a visionary who anticipated all the most exciting developments and led the efforts to combat foes from HIV to antimicrobial resistance," Dr. David Thomas, current director of the Division of Infectious Diseases, said in a Johns Hopkins statement.

John Forbes, horse trainer and racing advocate, dies at 73

OCEANPORT, N.J. | John Forbes, a horse racing advocate and thoroughbred trainer who won more than 2,100 races, has died. He was 73.

Forbes, the president of the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association, died Sunday, Monmouth Park said Monday. No cause of death was given.

Born in Maryland, Forbes spent his entire career in the racing industry, following his parents into the profession. He moved his operations to New Jersey in the late 1970s and remained a Garden State mainstay.

"John was New Jersey racing," said Dennis Drazin, chairman and CEO of Darby Development LLC, operators of Monmouth Park Racetrack. "He was a tireless advocate for the industry, for the horsemen and for Monmouth Park."

Among Forbes' long list of accomplished runners were graded stakes winners Peanut Butter Onit, Pukka Princess, Jess C's Whirl, Boyce, Amarillo, Get Serious and Tale of the Cat, who went on to be a leading sire.

Forbes is survived by his wife, Vicki; son John T. Forbes, operations director at Monmouth Park; and daughters Anne and Carrie.

Abraham Twerski, Hassidic rabbi and psychiatrist, dies at 90

JERUSALEM | Abraham J. Twerski, an esteemed Hassidic rabbi and acclaimed psychiatrist who championed treatment for substance abuse and authored over 80 books on subjects both spiritual and scientific, has died at the age of 90.

Twerski died Sunday in Jerusalem after suffering from COVID-19, his family said.

Twerski was a scholar with feet planted firmly in two worlds — the rabbinic world of Torah and Talmud study, and a medical doctor and licensed psychiatrist. It was a rare pairing that earned him respect in both the insular ultra-Orthodox Jewish world and wider American society.

Known to friends and colleagues as Abe and to close family as Shea, he was an expert on addiction and scion of a long line of prominent rabbis descended from the 18th-century founder of Hassidic Judaism, the Baal Shem Tov.

Twerski was a prolific writer. He authored dozens of books on a wide array of subjects: from addiction and mental health to religious law for medical professionals and commentaries on Jewish texts. Twerski also collaborated with late "Peanuts" comic strip creator Charles Schulz on a series of popular self-help books featuring Charlie Brown and Snoopy.

Daughter of Warsaw Zoo directors who saved Jews, dies

WARSAW, Poland | The daughter of former Warsaw Zoo directors Jan and Antonina Zabinski, who saved hundreds of Jews from the Holocaust by hiding them at the zoo and whose story was told in the Hollywood movie "The Zookeeper's Wife," has died.

The zoo said Sunday on Facebook that Teresa Zabinska-Zawadzki died the previous night, at age 77. It did not give the cause of her death.

"She always talked with pride about her parents and their heroism," the zoo said.

It said that after having lived in Denmark, she returned to Warsaw some years ago.

Zabinska-Zawadzki was born at the zoo in 1944, under Nazi German occupation of Poland during World War II. For years during the war her parents saved some 300 Jews by hiding them at their villa on the zoo grounds, or in empty animal enclosures. Zabinska-Zawadzki's brother Ryszard, who was 12 years older than her, brought food to the people in hiding and was featured in the movie. He died in 2019.

Israel's Yad Vashem Institute has recognized the Zabinskis as Righteous Among the Nations for having risked the family's lives in order to save Jewish lives.

In 2017, Zabinska-Zawadzki attended Warsaw's gala screening of "The Zookeeper's Wife," a movie starring Jessica Chastain, about her parents' heroism.

The movie was based on a 2007 U.S. bestseller book by the same title, written by American author Diane Ackerman, that revealed the story to the world.

Olympic cycling silver medalist Szurkowski dies at 75

WARSAW, Poland | Ryszard Szurkowski, a two-time Olympic cycling silver medalist from Poland, died Monday. He was 75.

Iwona Arkuszewska-Szurkowska said her husband died at a hospital in Radom, central Poland. He had been battling cancer.

Szurkowski won his Olympic medals in 1972 and 1976 as part of the Polish team in the road race. He also won three world championship titles, including one in the individual road race for amateurs in 1973.

"Legend. The best Polish rider of all times. Ryszard Szurkowski 1946-2021. RIP," Polish cyclist Michal Kwiatkowski wrote on Twitter.

Szurkowski was in a cycling accident in Germany in June 2018 and later used a wheelchair.

Szurkowski had two sons, but one was killed in the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center in New York.

The office of Poland President Andrzej Duda said on Facebook that Szurkowski was "one of Poland's most outstanding sports people, the one with most titles, 1973 World Champion."

Szurkowski was also a four-time winner of the Peace Race, the communist bloc's equivalent of the Tour de France.

Patricia Rooney, wife of late Steelers chairman, dead at 88

PITTSBURGH | Patricia Rooney, the wife of late Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, has died. She was 88.

The Steelers said in a statement that Patricia Rooney died peacefully at her home on Saturday. A cause of death was not given.

Patricia Rooney's husband, who died in April 2017, served as the U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009-12.

"My family and I are mourning the passing of my mother, Patricia," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "She helped raise nine children while supporting my father's career with the Steelers and his time as Ambassador to Ireland. It is a sad day for our family. "

Art Rooney said his mother gave much of her time to the Pittsburgh community, and "left a lasting impression on so many people and organizations in our area, especially the Salvation Army," and many other groups on Pittsburgh's North Side, where his parents lived.

Sophie, Grammy-nominated Scottish musician, dies at age 34

LONDON | Sophie, the Grammy-nominated Scottish disc jockey, producer and recording artist who had worked with the likes of Madonna and Charli XCX, has died following an accident in the Greek capital of Athens. She was 34.

In a statement, U.K. label Transgressive said the musician, whose full name was Sophie Xeon, died in the early hours Jan. 30.

"Tragically, our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident," the statement said. "True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell."

Tributes have poured in from across the LGBT community Sophie, who was transgender and widely considered one of the most pioneering artists in the music industry.

French singer/songwriter Christine and the Queens described Sophie as a "stellar producer, a visionary, a reference," who rebelled against "the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman."

She added: "We need to honor and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers."

Discussing gender identity in a 2018 interview with Paper magazine, Sophie said, "Transness is taking control to bring your body more in line with your soul and spirit so the two aren't fighting against each other and struggling to survive."

"On this Earth, it's that you can get closer to how you feel your true essence is without the societal pressures of having to fulfill certain traditional roles based on gender," she said.