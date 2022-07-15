FILE - This image released by the FBI shows the wanted poster for Rafael Caro-Quintero, who was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985. Caro-Quintero has been captured by Mexican forces nearly a decade after walking out of a Mexican prison and returning to drug trafficking, an official with Mexico's navy confirmed Friday, July 15, 2022.
Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero
MEXICO CITY — Infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, who was behind the killing of a U.S. DEA agent in 1985, was captured Friday by Mexican forces nearly a decade after walking out of a Mexican prison and returning to drug trafficking, according to the Mexico's navy.
Caro Quintero was arrested after a search dog named "Max" found him hiding in brush in the town of San Simon in Sinaloa state during a joint operation by the navy and Attorney General's Office, a navy statement said. The site was in the mountains near Sinaloa's border with the northern border state of Chihuahua.
Caro Quintero had walked free in 2013 after 28 years in prison when a court overturned his 40-year sentence for the 1985 kidnapping and killing of U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena. The brutal murder marked a low point in U.S.-Mexico relations.
Indiana doctor's lawyer tells AG to halt false statements
INDIANAPOLIS | A lawyer on Friday emailed the Indiana state's attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading information about an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion in June on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio.
Attorney Kathleen DeLaney sent the "cease and desist" letter to Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita on behalf of obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard, who performed a medical abortion on the girl.
The letter says Rokita's statements Wednesday on Fox News "cast Dr. Bernard in a false light and allege misconduct in her profession." DeLaney said the doctor could file a defamation claim against Rokita if he does not comply.
Rokita told Fox that his office was investigating whether Bernard violated medical privacy laws by talking about the victim to the Indianapolis Star, and he said she failed to notify authorities about suspected child abuse. He offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing.
