Israel, Gaza militants trade fire as Mideast tensions mount
JERUSALEM | Palestinians fired several rockets into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip early Thursday as Israeli aircraft hit Gaza militant sites soon after an earlier rocket strike that was the second such attack this week.
The cross-border Gaza violence was an extension of Israeli-Palestinian tensions that have been boiling in Jerusalem.
The Israeli military said four rockets were fired from Gaza early Thursday and were intercepted by air defenses. Late Wednesday, a rocket was fired from Gaza, triggering Israeli airstrikes.
Tensions have surged in recent weeks after a series of deadly attacks inside Israel, followed by military operations in the occupied West Bank. On Monday, Palestinian militants fired a rocket from the Gaza Strip into Israel for the first time in months, and Israel responded with airstrikes. That rocket was intercepted and there were no casualties from the exchange.
Court halts South Carolina plan for firing squad execution
COLUMBIA, S.C. | South Carolina's highest court on Wednesday issued a temporary stay blocking the state from carrying out what was set to be its first-ever firing squad execution.
The order by the state Supreme Court puts on hold at least temporarily the planned April 29 execution of Richard Bernard Moore, who drew the death sentence for the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg.
The court said in issuing the temporary stay that it would release a more detailed order later.
Attorneys for the 57-year-old inmate had sought a stay, citing pending litigation in another court challenging the constitutionality of South Carolina's execution methods, which also include the electric chair.
Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio | An Ohio doctor accused of ordering excessive amounts of painkillers that led to multiple patient deaths at a Columbus-area hospital was acquitted of 14 counts of murder Wednesday following a weekslong trial.
Dr. William Husel, 46, was accused of ordering the drugs for patients in the Mount Carmel Health System. He was indicted in cases that involved at least 500 micrograms of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.
Prosecutors said ordering such dosages for a nonsurgical situation indicated an intent to end lives. Husel's attorneys argued he was providing comfort care for dying patients, not trying to kill them.
Husel would have faced a sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility in 15 years had he been found guilty of just one count of murder.
Judge rejects gag order in suit over 2018 Elon Musk tweets
DETROIT | A federal judge in California has rejected a request from shareholders in a lawsuit to force Elon Musk to stop talking about his 2018 tweets in which he said he had the funding to make Tesla a private company.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen Wednesday came just hours after the Tesla CEO's lawyer filed a document in the case saying that a gag order would trample on Musk's free speech rights.
Lawyers for the shareholders have argued that Musk is trying to influence potential jurors before the lawsuit comes to trial on Jan. 17. The lawsuit contends that the CEO's August 2018 tweets were written to manipulate Tesla's stock price, costing shareholders money.
