Dem lawmaker: Biden suggests he'll ease student loan burden
WASHINGTON | President Joe Biden has signaled he might forgive some student loan debt and further extend the federal moratorium on repayments, a lawmaker who discussed the issue with him said Wednesday.
The White House was notably more measured about Biden's stance, but such moves would be a boon to many of the 43 million Americans carrying student loans worth $1.6 trillion, according to federal figures. It would also be a win for Democratic and progressive leaders who have long pressed Biden to carry through on a 2020 campaign promise that as president he would "immediately" cancel up to $10,000 in debt per student.
Biden's remarks came during a wide-ranging Monday meeting at the White House with seven members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, according to Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Calif., who was among them. He said in an interview Wednesday that he asked Biden to extend the moratorium on debt payments through this year, instead of letting it expire Aug. 31.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., sounded a similar note of optimism Wednesday. "I think the president is moving in our direction. My talks with him and his staff have been very fruitful over the last little while," Schumer said.
Police union backs officer in Patrick Lyoya killing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. | The union representing police officers in a Michigan city is defending the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head.
The Grand Rapids Police Officers Association called Lyoya's death "tragic" but said an "officer has the legal right to protect themselves and community in a volatile dangerous situation such as this, in order to return to his/her family at the end of their shift."
Lyoya, 26, was killed by Officer Christopher Schurr at the end of a brief foot chase and physical struggle that followed a traffic stop in Grand Rapids on April 4.
Schurr told Lyoya that he had stopped the vehicle because the license plate didn't match the car.
Lyoya's family wants Schurr fired and charged with crimes. State police are investigating the shooting. Kent County prosecutor Chris Becker said he will not give up the case, despite calls by civil rights activists to recuse himself.
Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
BANGKOK | A court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption and sentenced her to five years in prison Wednesday in the first of several corruption cases against her.
Suu Kyi, 76, who was ousted by an army takeover last year, has denied the allegation that she accepted gold and hundreds of thousands of dollars in a bribe from a top political colleague.
Her supporters and independent legal experts consider Suu Kyi's prosecution an unjust attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military's seizure of power while preventing her from returning to an active role in politics.
The daughter of Aung San, Myanmar's founding father, Suu Kyi became a public figure in 1988 during a failed uprising against a previous military government when she helped found the National League for Democracy party. She spent 15 of the next 21 years under house arrest for leading a nonviolent struggle for democracy that earned her the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize. When the army allowed an election in 2015, her party won a landslide victory and she became the de facto head of state. Her party won a greater majority in the 2020 polls.
New York court rejects congressional maps drawn by Democrats
ALBANY, N.Y. | New York's highest court on Wednesday rejected new congressional maps that had widely been seen as favoring Democrats, largely agreeing with Republican voters who argued the district boundaries were unconstitutionally gerrymandered.
The decision may delay New York's primary elections by as much as two months and is a hammer-blow to Democrats' national redistricting hopes, which leaned heavily on their ability to gerrymander New York state to maximize the number of seats they could win in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The state's Court of Appeals said the Democratic-led Legislature lacked the authority to redraw congressional and state Senate maps after an independent redistricting commission charged with crafting new maps failed to reach a consensus.
The judges also said lawmakers gerrymandered the congressional maps to Democrats' favor, in violation of a 2014 constitutional amendment designed to rout out political gamesmanship in redistricting.
