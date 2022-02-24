Parents of teen charged in school shooting to stand trial
A judge on Thursday ordered the parents of a 15-year-old boy charged with killing four students at his Michigan high school to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.
Rochester Hills District Court Judge Julie Nicholson said following the preliminary examination for Jennifer and James Crumbley that she found enough evidence to send their case to circuit court.
They are charged with involuntary manslaughter and accused of making the gun used in the shooting available to the teen. The couple is also accused of failing to intervene when he showed signs of mental distress at home and at school.
Ethan Crumbley is charged as an adult with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, terrorism and gun charges in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, about 30 miles north of Detroit. In addition to the four students slain, six other students and a teacher were wounded.
"The court finds that the deaths of the four victims could have been avoided if James and Jennifer Crumbley exercised ordinary care and diligence in the care of their son," Nicholson said.
Ethan Crumbley's counselor at Oxford High School testified earlier Thursday that he told the teen's parents the morning of the shootings that he believed their son was a threat to himself and needed mental health support.
"I said as soon as possible, today if possible," Shawn Hopkins said. But, he testified, Jennifer Crumbley told him, "Today was not an option because they had to return to work."
Three ex-cops convicted of rights violations in Floyd killing
ST. PAUL, Minn. | Three former Minneapolis police officers were convicted Thursday of violating George Floyd's civil rights, as a federal jury rejected their arguments that inexperience, improper training or the distraction of shouting bystanders excused them from failing to prevent Floyd's killing.
Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were convicted of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as the 46-year-old Black man was pinned under fellow Officer Derek Chauvin's knee for 9 1/2 minutes while handcuffed, facedown on the street on May 25, 2020. Kueng knelt on Floyd's back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back.
Thao and Kueng were also convicted of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin in the videotaped killing that sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the globe as part of a reckoning over racial injustice.
Lane shook his head and looked at his attorney as his verdict was read, according to a pool report. Thao and Kueng showed no visible emotion.
Conviction of a federal civil rights violation that results in death is punishable by life in prison or even death, but such sentences are extremely rare. The former officers will remain free on bond pending sentencing. No sentencing date has been set.
AP sources: Yemen's Houthis seize another US Embassy staffer
WASHINGTON | Yemen's Houthi rebels have detained another official of the long-closed U.S. Embassy there, bringing the number of local ex-U.S. Embassy staffers in the rebel group's custody to at least 11, according to accounts from Yemeni officials and others.
The Houthis, an Iran-backed group that controls the capital, Sanaa, and much of Yemen's north, took into custody a former press officer from the U.S. Embassy last week, according to a rights lawyer in Sanaa, Abdel-Majeed Sabra, and a family member of a detainee.
Sabra said the former embassy press officer was being held in the Houthi-run Security and Intelligence Authority facility. It's not known whether Houthis have charged the man or any other of the detainees from the U.S. Embassy staff, he said.
The State Department said in an email to The Associated Press this week that the U.S. government was "unceasing" in efforts to secure the release of the local embassy staffers.
Ghislaine Maxwell juror to be questioned under oath by judge
NEW YORK | A Ghislaine Maxwell trial juror who said on a written questionnaire that he'd never been a sexual abuse victim will be questioned by the trial judge in court after demands for a new trial by defense attorneys sprouted from his public claims that he'd influenced fellow jurors by revealing he was a child sex assault victim.
U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan said in a written order Thursday she'll question the juror March 8 at a public court hearing.
The juror's questionnaire was attached as an exhibit to the newly unsealed Jan. 19 request for a new trial by Maxwell's lawyers. They noted that all other jurors also said they were not victims of sexual abuse, assault or harassment.
"Truthful answers from Juror No. 50 would have led the Court and the parties to probe much more deeply into his biases and prejudices, both known and unknown. Had that happened, the record shows that he would have been removed as a potential juror," the lawyers wrote.
