NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers
NEW YORK | From big Wall Street banks to corner grocery stores, all private employers in New York City will have to require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the mayor announced Monday in the most sweeping vaccine mandate of any state or big city in the U.S.
The move by Mayor Bill de Blasio comes as cases are climbing again in the U.S. and the worrisome but little-understood omicron variant is gaining a toehold in the nation's largest city and elsewhere around the country.
De Blasio said the mandate will take effect Dec. 27, with in-person workers needing to provide proof they have received at least one dose of the vaccine. And they will not be allowed to get out of the requirement by agreeing to regular COVID-19 testing instead.
The measure will apply to roughly 184,000 businesses not covered by previous vaccine mandates, ranging from multinational corporations to mom-and-pop businesses in the city of 8.8 million people, according to a spokesperson for the mayor. The city's private-sector workforce is 3.7 million.
De Blasio said the moves are aimed at staving off a spike of infections amid holiday gatherings and the cold weather, which drives more people indoors, where the virus can spread more easily.
New York City is averaging just under 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day, up from about 820 a day at the start of November.
U.S. religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti | A religious group based in Ohio announced Monday that a violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, while another 12 remain abducted.
The statement from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti and are "safe and seem to be in good spirits." The group provided no further details.
On Nov. 21, the religious organization announced that the 400 Mawozo gang had released the first two hostages of a group of 17 kidnapped in mid-October. There are 12 adults and five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old.
The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang has threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands are met. Authorities have said the gang was seeking $1 million per person, although it wasn't immediately clear that included the children in the group.
Deal to make Scholz German chancellor clears final hurdle
BERLIN A three-party deal to form a new German coalition government under center-left leader Olaf Scholz cleared its final hurdle Monday, setting the scene for him to succeed longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel later this week.
Germany's environmentalist Greens said their members approved the agreement reached last month, with 86% voting for it in a ballot. The other two parties — Scholz's center-left Social Democrats and the pro-business Free Democrats — overwhelmingly backed the agreement at weekend conventions.
Her party made it clear that it sees efforts to curb climate change as the next government's top priority. Other priorities include modernizing Europe's biggest economy and introducing more liberal social policies.
Jussie Smollett testifies at his trial: 'There was no hoax'
CHICAGO | Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett denied Monday that he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself in downtown Chicago, testifying at his trial that "there was no hoax."
Smollett, who faces charges that he lied to Chicago police about the January 2019 attack, sought to refute damaging testimony from two brothers last week. They said Smollett, who is gay and Black, orchestrated the hoax to get publicity, giving them $100 for supplies and instructing them to place a noose around his neck and yell homophobic slurs. They also said Smollett gave them a $3,500 check to carry it out.
Smollett told jurors he had just returned from a trip and was walking home after buying a sandwich when someone yelled to him about the TV show then shouted a racist, homophobic remark. Smollett said he was angry and turned around to confront the person, who he said towered over him.
Prosecutors say Smollett staged the attack because he was unhappy with the "Empire" studio's response to hate mail he received.
GOP Rep. Nunes leaving Congress for Trump social media firm
WASHINGTON | California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes, who was one of former President Donald Trump's most ardent loyalists in Congress, is leaving the House at the end of this year to join Trump's fledgling media company.
A statement Monday from the Trump Media & Technology group said Nunes would serve as chief executive officer, beginning in January 2022. The company is preparing to launch a social media platform intended to rival competitors, including Twitter, which blocked Trump's account in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol.
"Devin understands that we must stop the liberal media and Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great," Trump said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.