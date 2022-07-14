US regulators OK new COVID-19 shot option from Novavax
The U.S. is getting another COVID-19 vaccine choice as the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared Novavax shots for adults.
Novavax makes a more traditional type of shot than the three other COVID-19 vaccines available for use in the U.S. -- and one that's already available in Europe and multiple other countries.
Nearly a quarter of American adults still haven't gotten their primary vaccinations even this late in the pandemic, and experts expect at least some of them to roll up their sleeves for a more conventional option — a protein-based vaccine.
The Maryland company also hopes its shots can become a top booster choice in the U.S. and beyond. Tens of millions of Americans still need boosters that experts call critical for the best possible protection as the coronavirus continues to mutate.
For now, the FDA authorized Novavax's initial two-dose series for people 18 and older.
U.S. study says cocaine production remains high in Colombia
BOGOTA, Colombia | Cocaine production in Colombia remained near record levels in 2021, according to estimates released on Thursday by the White House, raising the stakes for bilateral cooperation between the United States and Colombia's next administration.
President-elect Gustavo Petro has promised to rethink drug policy in the South American country and prioritize development programs over coca eradication schemes.
In a press release, the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy said that last year Colombia produced approximately 972 tons of cocaine, that are exported mostly to the United States, while 234,000 hectares were planted with coca, the plant used to make the illicit drug.
The White House noted in its statement that Colombia "remains a close ally and partner" of the United States when it comes to tackling cocaine production. But the partnership will be put to a test later this summer when leftist Petro is inaugurated.
Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to UK sexual assault charges
LONDON | Actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of sexually assaulting three men a decade or more ago, and was told he would face trial next year.
Spacey, 62, stood in the dock and spoke clearly as he replied "not guilty" to each of the five charges during a hearing at London's Central Criminal Court, commonly known as the Old Bailey.
Judge Mark Wall set a date of June 6, 2023, for the trial to start and said it would last three to four weeks.
The former "House of Cards" star, who ran London's Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015, denied four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son
COLUMBIA, S.C. | More than 13 months after disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh called 911 and said he found his wife and son shot outside their home, a grand jury indicted him Thursday on murder charges in their killings.
But the legal documents shed little light on the ongoing mystery over the deaths that captivated the public, who have clicked on hundreds of stories and podcasts detailing the dozens of other criminal charges that have piled up in the months since Murdaugh's wife Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, were killed on June 7, 2021.
Murdaugh, 54, has repeatedly denied any role in the deaths, saying he was visiting his mother and ailing father and discovered his son and wife slain when he returned to their estate.
Each murder indictment was one paragraph with exactly one new detail, accusing Murdaugh of killing his wife with a rifle and his son with a shotgun. They include no details on how police linked Murdaugh to the deaths after 13 months of investigation or why a man who had no criminal history and was part of a wealthy, well-connected family that dominated the legal community in tiny Hampton County might have wanted to kill his own family members.
