Microsoft’s plan to buy video game giant Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion could have major effects on the gaming industry, transforming the Xbox maker into something like a Netflix for video games by giving it control of many more popular titles.
But to get to the next level, Microsoft must first survive a barrage of government inquiries from New Zealand to Brazil, and from U.S. regulators emboldened by President Joe Biden to strengthen their enforcement of antitrust laws.
In the United Kingdom, regulators on Thursday threatened to escalate their investigation unless both companies come up with proposals within five days to ease competition concerns. More than seven months after Microsoft announced the deal, only Saudi Arabia has approved it.
Mortgage rates rise to 5.66%
WASHINGTON | Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose to their highest level in two months this week, providing no relief for a slumping housing market.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate rose to 5.66% from 5.55% last week. One year ago, the rate stood at 2.87%.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, jumped to 4.98% from 4.85% last week. Last year at this time the rate was 2.18%.
Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week
WASHINGTON | Fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to shine despite weakening elements of the U.S. economy.
Applications for jobless aid for the week ending Aug. 27 fell by 5,000 to 232,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, decreased by 4,000 to 241,500.
The number of Americans collecting traditional unemployment benefits rose by 26,000 the week that ended Aug. 20, to 1.44 million.
Lufthansa cancels many flights Friday due to pilots’ strike
BERLIN | German carrier Lufthansa says it is canceling almost all passenger and cargo flights Friday from its two biggest hubs, Frankfurt and Munich, due to planned strike action by pilots.
A union representing Lufthansa pilots said early Thursday that they will stage a walk-out after demands for a pay increase were rejected by management.
