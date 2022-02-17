Senate launches group to examine embattled U.S. prison system
WASHINGTON | The U.S. Senate is launching a bipartisan working group of lawmakers to scrutinize conditions within the Bureau of Prisons following reporting by The Associated Press that uncovered widespread corruption and abuse in federal prisons.
The working group, being led by Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., is aimed at developing policies and proposals to strengthen oversight of the beleaguered federal prison system and improve communication between the Bureau of Prisons and Congress.
The group plans to examine the conditions of incarceration inside America's 122 federal prisons, protect human rights and promote transparency. The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., also will be part of the group.
The federal prison system, a hotbed of corruption and misconduct, has been plagued by myriad crises in recent years, including widespread criminal activity among employees, systemic sexual abuse at a federal women's prison in California, critically low staffing levels that have hampered responses to emergencies, the rapid spread of COVID-19, a failed response to the pandemic and dozens of escapes. And late last month, two inmates were killed in a gang clash at a federal penitentiary in Texas, prompting a nationwide lockdown.
U.S. Coast Guard offloads $1 billion worth of narcotics
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida | A U.S. Coast Guard vessel on Thursday offloaded more than 30 metric tons of cocaine and marijuana reportedly worth over $1 billion that was seized at sea during a months-long deployment off the coast of South America.
The haul of illegal narcotics brought home by the U.S. Coast Guard cutter James was one of the biggest in recent memory, a reflection of increasingly sophisticated U.S. arsenal that includes powerful drones and special infrared cameras that can detect heat from small cocaine-laden vessels.
"We are hitting the drug traffickers where it hits them most: their pocketbooks," said Dr. Rahul Gupta, head of the White House's Office of National Drug Control Policy.
Gupta said the Biden administration is seeking to increase the U.S. government's budget to build up the nation's addiction treatment infrastructure and reduce the supply of synthetic opioids like fentanyl and other drugs.
But the record busts of late by the Coast Guard, federal law enforcement and partner nations also underscores how little the flow of cocaine coming from Latin America has eased since President Richard Nixon declared war on drugs a half century ago.
No new settlement yet of opioid claims against Purdue Pharma
OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and a group of states have not been able to agree on a multibillion-dollar settlement of lawsuits over the drug's role in the opioid crisis after more than a month of mediation.
A mediator could call for still more talks between the parties, Purdue lawyer Marshall Huebner said at a hearing Thursday, indicating there could be a call for further mediation.
At the hearing, conducted by video conference from his White Plains, New York, courtroom, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain extended until March 3 legal protections for the company and its owners that had been set to expire Thursday to allow more time for a deal.
"This case is too significant to too many people and governmental entities and other parties of interest to be making knee-jerk reactions in light of a process that is still unfolding," Drain said.
Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue and members of the Sackler family who own it have been cast as villains in the opioid overdose and addiction crisis that has claimed the lives of more than 500,000 Americans over the past two decades.
Sexual assault reports increase at U.S. military academies
WASHINGTON | Reported sexual assaults at the U.S. military academies increased sharply during the 2020-21 school year, as students returned to in-person classes during the coronavirus pandemic.
The increase continues what officials believe is an upward trend at the academies, despite an influx of new sexual assault prevention and treatment programs.
Comparing the totals over the past three years, however, is tricky. The number of reports dropped at all the academies during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 school year, when in-person classes were canceled and students were sent home in the spring to finish the semester online.
According to the Pentagon report released Thursday, the overall jump in cases was driven by increases at the Air Force Academy and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. There were 131 assaults reported by cadets or midshipmen in 2020-21, compared with 88 the previous year and 122 a year earlier.
