Harris to meet with Singapore officials to begin Asia visit
SINGAPORE | Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Singapore’s president and prime minister as she kicks off a visit to Southeast Asia focused on strengthening ties with key allies in the region, a task complicated by the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The trip, which brings Harris to Singapore and then later to Vietnam this week, is aimed at broadening cooperation with both nations to offer a counterweight to China’s growing influence in the region. She is expected to address economic and security issues as well as efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
After meeting with President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday morning, the vice president will participate in a joint news conference, and later visit the Changi Naval Base, where she’ll speak to American sailors aboard the USS Tulsa, a combat ship.
On Tuesday, Harris will deliver a speech outlining the Biden administration’s vision for the region, and meet with business leaders to discuss supply chain issues.
Japanese FM discusses de-escalation with Iranian officials
TEHRAN, Iran | Iranian president met Sunday with Japan’s foreign minister in the capital of Tehran and the two discussed de-escalation of tensions in the region, Iranian news agencies reported.
The president’s official website, president.ir, said that Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi discussed bilateral, regional and international issues with President Ebrahim Raisi.
The two-day visit is the first by a Japanese official since Raisi became Iran’s new president and the first since the Japanese prime minister visited Iran in 2019. ISNA said Motegi is in Tehran at the official invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
The report said Motegi would meet with other Iranian officials, including Raisi’s nominated foreign minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian and other high-ranking officials during his two-day visit.
Gunmen release 15 more pupils abducted in northwest Nigeria
LAGOS, Nigeria | Gunmen have released 15 more students who were abducted from their high school in northern Nigeria last month, authorities said Sunday. The kidnappers are believed to still be holding 65 others taken from the school.
The students were released Saturday night, said John Hayab, chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna state, whose son attends the school where the hostages were taken.
Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, told The Associated Press that the government had been briefed about the release.
He did not provide further details, but local media have reported in the past that the gunmen demanded a ransom of $1,220 for each student in exchange for their freedom.
Gov. Cuomo says storm won’t stop his planned resignation
NEW YORK | New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spent his second-to-last day in office projecting an image that he is still in control, and still fully engaged as the state dealt with heavy rain from Tropical Storm Henri.
The Democrat, who is set to resign at the end of the day Monday, appeared at a televised briefing Sunday surrounded by top state officials involved in the state’s storm response.
Absent from the briefing was Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is set to become governor in the first seconds of Tuesday morning.
—From AP reports
