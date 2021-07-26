At least 8 killed in 22-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm
KANOSH, Utah | A sandstorm caused a huge 22-vehicle pileup on a Utah highway that left eight people dead, including children, authorities said.
The Sunday afternoon crashes on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh came at the end of a holiday weekend for the state that often leads to increased highway traffic. At least 10 people were taken to hospitals, including three in critical condition, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
U.S., China hold high-level talks, highlighting differences
TIANJIN, China | High-level face-to-face talks between U.S. and Chinese diplomats on Monday highlighted sharp differences between the sides, although the tone appeared somewhat less contentious than at their last meeting.
China issued a long list of demands and complaints, accusing the U.S. of trying to contain and suppress China's development, while America brought up its concerns about human rights and other issues, and urged cooperation on matters including climate change, Iran and North Korea.
UN: Women, children casualties on the rise in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan | More women and children were killed and wounded in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 than in the first six months of any year since the United Nations began systematically keeping count in 2009, a U.N. report said Monday.
The war-torn country saw a 47% increase in the number of all civilians killed and wounded in violence across Afghanistan in the first six months of the year, compared to the same period last year, according to the report.
"I implore the Taliban and Afghan leaders to take heed of the conflict's grim and chilling trajectory and its devastating impact on civilians," said Deborah Lyons, the U.N. secretary-general's special representative for Afghanistan.
Trump inaugural chair: I'm '100% innocent' in lobbying case
NEW YORK | The chair of former President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee pleaded not guilty Monday and said he was "100% innocent" of charges that he secretly lobbied the U.S. on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.
Tom Barrack, 74, wearing a black mask to protect against the coronavirus, appeared in Brooklyn federal court for the first time, days after he was freed on $250 million bail following his arrest in California. His lawyer entered his plea for him.
"As you'd expect, the system is working. I think what you'll find is that … over time, you'll all see that I'm 100% innocent," Barrack said as he left the courthouse.
Tunisia on edge as president suspends parliament, fires PM
TUNIS, Tunisia | Troops surrounded Tunisia's parliament and blocked its speaker from entering Monday after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister and other top members of government, sparking concerns for the North African country's young democracy at home and abroad.
In the face of nationwide protests over Tunisia's economic troubles and the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis, President Kais Saied decided late Sunday to dismiss the officials, including the justice and defense ministers.
He announced a series of other measures Monday, including a nationwide curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for one month and a ban on gatherings of more than three people in public places. He denied allegations that he was fomenting a coup d'etat.
