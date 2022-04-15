Texas repeals immigration order that caused border gridlock
AUSTIN, Texas | Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday repealed his traffic-clogging immigration order that backed up commercial trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border, after a week of intensifying backlash and fears of deepening economic losses.
The Republican governor dropped his new rules that had required all commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo extra inspections to curb the flow of migrants and drugs and ratcheted up a fight with the Biden administration over immigration policy.
Some truckers reported waiting more than 30 hours to cross. Others blocked one of the world's busiest trade bridges in protest.
Abbott, who is up for reelection in November and has made the border his top issue, fully lifted the inspections after reaching agreements with neighboring Mexican states that he says outline new commitments to border security. The last one was signed Friday with the governor of Tamaulipas, who this week said the inspections were overzealous and created havoc.
Bidens paid 24.6% taxes on $610,702 earnings, returns show
WASHINGTON | President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, earned $610,702 during their first year in the White House and paid $150,439 in federal income taxes. That was a tax rate of 24.6% for 2021, well over the average of around 14% for all Americans.
The totals were similar to the Bidens' 2020 returns, when they reported earning $607,336 as he ran for president. They reported a federal income tax rate of 25.9% then.
The national median household income was $67,521 in 2020, according to U.S. Census data.
Both this year and last were steep drops from 2019 for the Bidens, when they earned nearly $1 million, primarily from book sales, speeches and their teaching positions at the University of Pennsylvania and Northern Virginia Community College.
Jill Biden still teaches in Virginia while serving as first lady. The returns show Biden earning $378,333 as president — his $400,000 annual salary minus the time before noon on Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, 2021 — and his wife receiving $67,116 for her teaching.
