Wildfires rage in Russia's Siberia, cause airport to close
MOSCOW | Heavy smoke from raging wildfires covered the Russian city of Yakutsk and 50 other Siberian towns and settlements Sunday, temporarily halting operations at the city's airport.
Russia has been plagued by widespread forest fires, blamed on unusually high temperatures and the neglect of fire safety rules, with the Sakha-Yakutia region in northeastern Siberia being the worst affected.
Local emergency officials said 187 fires raged in the region on Sunday, and the total area engulfed by blazes has grown by about 247,000 acres in the past 24 hours.
Number of infected Texas lawmakers who fled state rises to 5
WASHINGTON | Two more Texas lawmakers who left their state to hobble efforts to pass new voting restrictions have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising to five the number of infected people in the delegation.
State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio said in a statement Sunday that he had tested positive. "I am quarantining until I test negative, and I am grateful to be only experiencing extremely mild symptoms," he said.
A person familiar with the delegation said the number of infected members had risen to five. The person was not authorized to discuss the matter and requested anonymity.
Thai police use tear gas against anti-government protesters
BANGKOK, Thailand | Thai police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons Sunday to disperse hundreds of anti-government protesters who held a rally in Bangkok despite coronavirus restrictions banning gatherings of more than five people.
The demonstrators were demanding Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government step down, insisting the budget of the monarchy and the military be cut during the pandemic, and calling for the importing mRNA coronavirus vaccines that have yet to be brought to Thailand on a large scale to fight a growing surge of the virus.
Taliban say they want Afghan deal, even as they battle on
ISLAMABAD | The leader of the Taliban said Sunday that his movement is committed to a political settlement to end decades of war in Afghanistan, even as the insurgents battle in dozens of districts across to country to gain territory.
The statement by Maulawi Hibatullah Akhunzada came as Taliban leaders were meeting with a high-level Afghan government delegation in the Gulf state of Qatar to jump-start stalled peace talks. The Kabul delegation includes the No. 2 in the government, Abdullah Abdullah, head of Afghanistan's national reconciliation council.
Turkey criticizes European court's ruling on headscarf ban
ISTANBUL | Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman on Sunday condemned a European Union court decision to allow employers to ban staff wearing Muslim headscarves as appeasing Islamophobia.
"The decision by the European Court of Justice on headscarf in the workplace is another blow to the rights of Muslim women with headscarf and will play right into the hands of those warmongers against Islam in Europe," Ibrahim Kalin tweeted.
The European Court of Justice on Thursday ruled that companies can ban employees wearing religious or political symbols if firms "desire to pursue a policy of political, philosophical and religious neutrality with regard to its customers or users."
