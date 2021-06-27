Police: At least 7 dead in Bangladesh blast; cause unknown
DHAKA, Bangladesh | At least seven people died and dozens were injured in an explosion Sunday in Bangladesh's capital.
But authorities could not determine the nature of the explosion that damaged vehicles and surrounding buildings, the police and fire department said.
The explosion took place in the evening at a building in Dhaka's Moghbazar area, and rescuers reached the scene, said Faisalur Rahman, a fire control room official.
At least seven buildings were damaged because of the force of the explosion, Rahman said.
Blinken, Lapid meet in Rome amid reset US-Israel relations
ROME | Hush-hush diplomacy. In-person visits. Hush-hush diplomacy. In-person visits. And a very public no-surprises agreement on Iran.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met in Rome on Sunday as their new governments look to turn the page on former President Donald Trump and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose close alliance aggravated partisan divisions within both countries.
Now, with Trump sidelined in Florida and Netanyahu leading the opposition, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are focused on pragmatic diplomacy rather than dramatic initiatives that risk fomenting opposition at home or distracting from other priorities.
Catalans jeer Spanish king amid efforts to ease tensions
BARCELONA, Spain | Supporters of independence for Catalonia protested Sunday against a visit to its regional capital Barcelona by Spain's King Felipe VI, as high-level efforts to allay tensions there gain new momentum.
The king was in Barcelona to help mark the opening of a major international wireless trade fair, called Mobile World Congress, which begins Monday.
Demonstrations against visits to Catalonia by the monarch, who is a symbol of rule from Madrid and who has criticized separatist movements, are common.
Indian police say bomb-laden drones hit air base in Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India | Indian officials said Sunday they suspect explosives-laden drones were used to attack an air base in the disputed region of Kashmir, calling it the first such incident of its kind in India.
Dilbagh Singh, the region's police director-general, told the private news channel New Delhi Television that "drones with payload were used in both the blasts." Singh called the attack an act of terrorism.
Two soldiers were lightly wounded in the explosions, according to a military officer who spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with military regulations.
Fire sets at least 16 boats ablaze in Hong Kong
HONG KONG | A fire engulfed 16 vessels in a Hong Kong typhoon shelter early Sunday, resulting in at least 10 boats sinking and one person sent to a hospital.
The fire broke out at about 2:30 a.m. at the Aberdeen South typhoon shelter in Hong Kong, and was extinguished more than six hours later.
Firefighters rescued 35 people from vessels during the fire, according to public broadcaster RTHK.
Egyptian, Jordanian and Iraqi leaders meet in Baghdad
BAGHDAD | Iraq, Egypt and Jordan took a step toward deepening a regional alliance by holding tripartite talks in Baghdad on Sunday, in a first visit by an Egyptian head of state to the country in 30 years. Talks ranged from trade to Mideast crises.
"This visit is an important message to our people that we are mutually supportive and unified to serve our people and the people of the region," Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said, according to a statement from his office.
The talks also covered regional issues including the Syria crisis, the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, and the conflict in Yemen.
Riots in Lebanon over economy injure 10 soldiers, protesters
BEIRUT | Lebanese troops deployed in the northern city of Tripoli early Sunday taking positions around major state institutions after a night of protests and riots against worsening living conditions left several protesters and 10 soldiers injured.
Sporadic protests were reported throughout Lebanon on Saturday as the country's 20-month economic crisis worsened. The World Bank described the crisis as one of the worst the world has witnessed in 150 years. It is coupled with a political deadlock that has left Lebanon without a government since August.
Lebanon has been suffering severe shortages of vital products including fuel, medicine and medical products, angering the public.
Two Saudi women's rights activists released from prison
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | Two Saudi women's rights campaigners have been released from prison, three years after a sweeping crackdown by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman targeting female activists who'd peacefully advocated for greater freedoms, rights groups said Sunday.
It now appears that all the women's rights activists detained in the 2018 sweep have now been released from prison, although the status of one woman remains unclear.
