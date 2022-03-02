UN: Climate change to uproot millions, especially in Asia
JAKARTA, Indonesia | The walls of Saifullah's home in northern Jakarta are lined like tree rings, marking how high the floodwaters have reached each year -- some more than four feet from the damp dirt floor.
When the water gets too high, Saifullah, who like many Indonesians only uses one name, sends his family to stay with friends. He guards the house until the water can be drained using a makeshift pump. If the pump stops working, he uses a bucket or just waits until the water recedes.
As the world's most rapidly sinking major city, Jakarta demonstrates how climate change is making more places uninhabitable. With an estimated one-third of the city expected to be submerged in the coming decades – in part because of the rising Java Sea – the Indonesian government is planning to move its capital some 1,240 miles northeast to the island of Borneo, relocating as many as 1.5 million civil servants.
A staggering 143 million people will likely be uprooted over the next 30 years by rising seas, drought, searing temperatures and other climate catastrophes, according to an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report published Monday by the United Nations.
By one estimate, as many as 40 million people in South Asia may be forced to move over the next 30 years because of a lack of water, crop failure, storm surges and other disasters.
States launch probe into TikTok's effect on kids' health
WASHINGTON | State attorneys general have launched a nationwide investigation into TikTok and its possible harmful effects on young users' mental health, widening government scrutiny of the wildly popular video platform.
The investigation was announced Wednesday by a number of states led by California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont.
U.S. lawmakers and federal regulators have criticized TikTok, citing practices and computer-driven promotion of content they say can endanger the physical and mental health of young users. The platform has an estimated 1 billion monthly users and is especially popular with teens and younger children.
Last month, Texas opened an investigation into TikTok's alleged violations of children's privacy and facilitation of human trafficking.
Government officials and child-safety advocates maintain that TikTok's computer algorithms pushing video content to users can promote eating disorders and even self-harm and suicide to young viewers.
Fired cop says he did nothing wrong in Breonna Taylor raid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. | Former Louisville detective Brett Hankison testified in his own defense Wednesday about his actions during the police raid that left Breonna Taylor dead, saying the gunfire began with a muzzle flash that illuminated a shadowy silhouette, and he thought it was someone firing an automatic rifle at his fellow officers.
Hankison is not on trial for the 26-year-old Black woman's death but for firing bullets that went into an adjacent apartment, endangering a pregnant neighbor, her young child and her boyfriend.
Hankison said that as a police battering ram broke open Taylor's door, the blast of a gun lit up the apartment's hallway and his fellow officer fell wounded in the doorway. He said he thought the muzzle flash matched that of a long rifle, but no rifle was found in the apartment.
Prosecutors cast doubt on whether Hankison could see through the front door and why he retreated to fire into the side of Taylor's apartment.
Hankison testified earlier in the day that he decided "to get out of that fatal funnel as quickly as possible and get to a location where I can return rounds," so he ran around a corner where he could see more muzzle flashes through a sliding glass door and a bedroom window, despite their closed blinds and curtains.
Investigators later determined only one round was fired by Taylor's boyfriend, who said he thought an intruder was breaking in. The other 32 bullets fired in the raid came from police.
Foster, first Black student at University of Alabama, dies
Autherine Lucy Foster, the first Black student to enroll at the University of Alabama, died Wednesday. She was 92.
University officials announced her death in a statement. Her daughter, Angela Foster Dickerson, said her mother died Wednesday morning and said a family statement would be released.
Foster in 1956 briefly attended classes at the then all-white university. She was expelled three days later after her presence brought protests and threats against her life. Foster, a graduate student studying education, had faced hostile crowds hurling racially charged threats and debris.
The university later celebrated Foster's legacy, her role in desegregating the institution and her bravery.
