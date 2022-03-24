Russian officials charged in energy sector hacks
WASHINGTON | Four Russian officials, including hackers with a government intelligence agency, have been charged in cyberattacks that targeted the energy industry and thousands of computers in the United States and around the world between 2012 and 2018, the Justice Department said Thursday in unsealing a pair of indictments.
The hacks targeted companies and organizations in about 135 countries. Among the victims was the owner of a Kansas nuclear power plant whose business network was compromised by the hackers, officials said.
Though the intrusions date back years, the indictments come as the FBI has raised fresh alarms about efforts by Russian hackers to scan the networks of energy firms in the U.S. for vulnerabilities that could be exploited amid Russia’s war against Ukraine.
“Russian state-sponsored hackers pose a serious and persistent threat to critical infrastructure both in the United States and around the world,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement.
Forced-reset triggers are machine guns under law
WASHINGTON | Federal officials are notifying gun dealers that some forced-reset triggers, which allow guns to fire rapidly with a single continuous pull of the trigger, are considered machine guns under federal law and subject to strict regulation.
The notification was being made Thursday in an open letter from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to federally licensed firearms dealers. It spells out how investigators have determined the triggers to be “conversion devices,” making the weapons machine guns.
The Biden administration has been working to strengthen gun regulation, step up its fight against gun violence and tackle rising violent crime rates in the country. The Justice Department has already announced it is taking a hardline approach to gun dealers who break federal law and has established several strike forces in cities to help stop firearms trafficking.
High court: States must allow prayer in executions
WASHINGTON | The Supreme Court said Thursday that states must grant the wishes of death row inmates who want to have their pastors pray aloud and even touch them during their executions.
The court ruled in the case of a Texas inmate, John Henry Ramirez, who challenged state rules that would have forced his pastor to remain silent and apart from him as he is put to death.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in an 8-1 opinion joined by conservative and liberal justices that “it is possible to accommodate Ramirez’s sincere religious beliefs without delaying or impeding his execution.” Some other states and the federal government have recently carried out executions where audible prayer and some physical contact were permitted in the execution chamber.
Jones fails to show again at Sandy Hook suit deposition
Citing health problems, Alex Jones defied a Connecticut judge’s order to show up for a deposition Thursday in a case brought by relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting who sued the Infowars host for calling the massacre a hoax.
It was the second straight day Jones did not appear for the scheduled deposition in Austin, Texas, where Jones and Infowars are based. A judge found Jones liable for damages in November, and his testimony is being sought ahead of a trial to determine how much he should pay the families.
In pre-recorded comments broadcast on his show Thursday, Jones said he didn’t appear for the deposition on the advice of doctors and was home tending to his health.
Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis on Wednesday denied a request by Jones’ lawyers to delay the deposition and ordered Jones to appear Thursday. Bellis wrote in a ruling that letters from Jones’ doctors indicate his medical conditions aren’t serious enough to prevent him from attending the deposition. She noted Jones wasn’t hospitalized and appeared on his web show earlier this week.
—From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.