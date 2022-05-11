U.S. finds 500 Native American boarding school deaths so far
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. | A first-of-its-kind federal study of Native American boarding schools that for over a century sought to assimilate Indigenous children into white society has identified more than 500 student deaths at the institutions, but officials say that figure could grow exponentially as research continues.
The Interior Department report released Wednesday expands to more than 400 the number of schools that were known to have operated across the U.S. for 150 years, starting in the early 19th century and coinciding with the removal of many tribes from their ancestral lands. It identified the deaths in records for about 20 of the schools.
The dark history of Native American boarding schools — where children were forced from their families, prohibited from speaking their languages and often abused — has been felt deeply across Indian Country and through generations.
Many children never returned home, and the Interior Department said that with further investigation the number of known student deaths could climb to the thousands or even tens of thousands. Causes included illness, accidental injuries and abuse, officials say.
Lawyers: Nearly $1B tentative settlement in condo collapse
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. | A nearly $1 billion tentative settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit brought by families of victims and survivors of last June's condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, an attorney said Wednesday.
Harley S. Tropin announced the $997 million settlement during a hearing before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman. Still pending final approval, the settlement involves insurance companies, developers of an adjacent building and other defendants.
"I'm shocked by this result — I think it's fantastic," Hanzman said. "This is a recovery that is far in excess of what I had anticipated."
The 12-story Champlain Towers South condiminium collapsed abruptly in the early-morning hours of June 24, almost instantly destroying dozens of individual condo units and burying victims under tons of rubble. Rescuers spent weeks carefully digging through mountains of concrete, first to find survivors and later to recover the remains of those who died. A total of 98 people were killed.
Judge: Trump must pay $110K, meet conditions to end contempt
NEW YORK | A New York judge said Wednesday he will lift his contempt of court order issued against Donald Trump if the former president meets certain conditions, including paying $110,000 in fines racked up for being slow to respond to a subpoena issued by the state's attorney general.
Judge Arthur Engoron said he will conditionally lift Trump's contempt finding if, by May 20, Trump submits additional paperwork detailing efforts to search for the subpoenaed records and explaining his and his company's document retention policies.
Engoron found Trump in contempt on April 25 and fined him $10,000 per day for not complying with a subpoena for documents issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
James, a Democrat, says her investigators have uncovered evidence that Trump's company misstated the value of assets like skyscrapers and golf courses on financial statements for over a decade.
Trump has denied the allegations, calling James investigation "racist" and a "witch hunt."
Judge says he'll block Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting plan
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | A congressional map approved by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and drawn by his staff is unconstitutional because it breaks up a district where Black voters can choose their representatives, a state judge said Wednesday.
Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith said he would issue a formal order Thursday or Friday to keep the maps from taking effect in November's election. He made it clear he would rule in favor of voting rights groups challenging the maps.
Smith said the order will likely replace the DeSantis map with one of two that the Legislature included in a bill and sent to DeSantis in March. The governor vetoed the bill and later called the Legislature back into special session. The Republican-dominated House and Senate chose not to draw a new map, and instead passed the DeSantis map.
The challenge focuses on a north Florida district now held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson. The district runs from Jacksonville west more than 200 miles to Gadsden County and nearly half of its population is Black.
"The district that has since been enacted and signed into law by the governor does disperse 367,000 African American votes between four different districts," Smith said in a video call with both sides. "The African American population is nowhere near a plurality or a majority."
