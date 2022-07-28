China United States

This combination image shows U.S. President Joe Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping.

 Associated Press

Biden, Xi could meet in person, U.S. official says

WASHINGTON | President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping are exploring meeting in person, a senior administration official said after the leaders spent more than two hours Thursday talking through the future of their complicated relationship, with tension over Taiwan once again emerging as a flashpoint.

