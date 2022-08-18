FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring, Md., on Dec. 10, 2020. On Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, the FDA issued a first-of-a-kind warning to the maker of nicotine gummies, saying the illegal candies pose a growing risk to teenagers and younger children.
FDA targets illegal nicotine gummies in new warning letter
WASHINGTON | Federal regulators on Thursday issued a first-of-a-kind warning to the maker of nicotine gummies, saying the illegal candies pose a growing risk to teenagers and younger children.
The Food and Drug Administration said the fruit-flavored gummies from Florida manufacturer VPR Brands could cause nicotine poisoning or even death if eaten by small children. Regulators also cited recent research suggesting nicotine candies and similar products are becoming more popular among high school students.
"Nicotine gummies are a public health crisis just waiting to happen among our nation's youth, particularly as we head into a new school year," FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement.
California advances broadest U.S. law sealing criminal records
SACRAMENTO, Calif. | California would have what proponents call the nation's most sweeping law to seal criminal records if Gov. Gavin Newsom signs legislation sent to him Thursday by state legislators.
The bill would automatically seal conviction and arrest records for most ex-offenders who are not convicted of another felony for four years after completing their sentences and any parole or probation. Records of arrests that don't bring convictions also would be sealed.
It would take effect in July, and excludes those convicted of serious and violent felonies, and felonies requiring sex offender registration.
Federal study: New climate law to slice carbon pollution 40%
Clean energy incentives in the new spending package signed this week by President Joe Biden will trim America's emissions of heat-trapping gases by about 1.1 billion tons by 2030, a new Department of Energy analysis shows.
The first official federal calculations say that between the bill just signed and last year's infrastructure spending law, the U.S. by the end of the decade will be producing about 1.26 billion tons less carbon pollution than it would have without the laws.
The Energy Department analysis finds that with the new law by 2030, U.S. greenhouse gas emissions should be about 40% lower than 2005 levels, which is still not at the U.S. announced target of cutting carbon pollution between 50% and 52% by the end of the decade.
Three men charged in Whitey Bulger's killing
BOSTON | Three men, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of notorious Boston crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger in a West Virginia prison, the Justice Department said Thursday.
The charges against Fotios "Freddy" Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon come nearly four years after Bulger's killing, which raised questions about why the known "snitch" was placed in the general population instead of more protective housing. The men were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Bulger, who ran the largely Irish mob in Boston in the 1970s and '80s, served as an FBI informant who ratted on his gang's main rival in an era when bringing down the Mafia was a top national priority for the FBI. He later became one of the nation's most-wanted fugitives.
