Biden to nominate two for U.S. Postal board, oust DeJoy allies
President Joe Biden announced plans Friday to nominate two new members to the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors, a potential first step in removing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
A Trump-era appointee, DeJoy became a political lightning rod during the 2020 elections as changes he made to the Postal Service slowed delivery times during a key period when voters were trying to mail in their ballots. Biden is replacing two of DeJoy's backers on the board, chair Ron Bloom and John Barger. However, the president would likely have to make additional appointments as terms expire in order for the board to replace DeJoy, since the board is responsible for choosing the postmaster general.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at Friday's news briefing that the administration is "deeply troubled" by reports of DeJoy's "potential financial conflicts of interest and take serious issues with the job he's doing running the Postal Service."
Psaki noted that the president lacks the authority to dismiss DeJoy.
The Associated Press reported in 2020 that DeJoy has held significant financial stakes in companies that both do business and compete with the Postal Service, something critics argue could present a conflict of interest. DeJoy about has disputed claims about conflicts of interest, saying in a statement last year that he takes his ethical obligations seriously and "will remain in compliance with those obligations."
The president is nominating Daniel Tangherlini and Derek Kan to the board. Up to nine governors appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate can serve on the board. And to give the board joint partisan representation, only five governors can belong to the same political party.
Tangherlini works as the managing director of the Emerson Collective, a private philanthropic firm. He served as the administrator of the General Services Administration during the Obama presidency and as the chief financial officer of the Treasury Department.
"If confirmed, I look forward to serving and working to make sure the Postal Service is run as efficiently and effectively as possible," Tangherlini said in a statement.
Kan is an executive at Deliverr, an ecommerce fulfillment startup. During the Trump presidency, he was the deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget and served as the under secretary for policy at the Transportation Department. He also worked as a policy adviser to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.
Kan said he "will work to strengthen the Postal Service so that it will continue to serve the American people well into the future."
Mistrial declared in case of man charged in 18 Texas deaths
DALLAS | A Texas judge declared a mistrial Friday in the first murder case against a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span, but prosecutors vowed to continue to pursue convictions.
Judge Raquel Jones issued the ruling when a jury deadlocked after deliberating since Thursday afternoon in the capital murder case charging Billy Chemirmir with killing 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.
Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said he was committed to retrying the case and bringing another one against the 48-year-old. "Our commitment was to get two convictions and that does not change," Creuzot told The Dallas Morning News.
In a series of notes to the court Friday, the 12 jurors said they were "hopelessly deadlocked 11 to one" over the case. It was not clear what verdict the majority of jurors supported. Jones initially resisted declaring a mistrial, repeatedly ordering the jury to continue deliberation.
After the decision, family of the women Chemirmir is accused of killing spoke outside the courtroom, which they'd been prohibited from entering during the trial as a COVID-19 precaution. They expressed frustration with the mistrial, anger with the juror they saw as a hold out against conviction and determination to get a different outcome the next time around.
"We are devastated at the outcome of this trial," said Loren Adair-Smith, the daughter of Phyllis Payne. "We are sickened that we have to come back and hear the same evidence again."
Wildfires torched up to a fifth of all giant sequoia trees
LOS ANGELES | Lightning-sparked wildfires killed thousands of giant sequoias this year, leading to a staggering two-year death toll that accounts for up to nearly a fifth of Earth's largest trees, officials said Friday.
Fires in Sequoia National Park and surrounding Sequoia National Forest tore through more than a third of groves in California and torched an estimated 2,261 to 3,637 sequoias, which are the largest trees by volume.
Nearby wildfires last year killed an unprecedented 7,500 to 10,400 giant sequoias that are only native in about 70 groves scattered along the western side of the Sierra Nevada range. Losses now account for 13% to 19% of the 75,000 sequoias greater than 4 feet in diameter.
Blazes so intense to burn hot enough and high enough to kill so many giant sequoias — trees once considered nearly fire-proof — puts an exclamation point on climate change's impact. A warming planet that has created hotter droughts combined with a century of fire suppression that choked forests with thick undergrowth have fueled flames that have sounded the death knell for trees dating to ancient civilizations.
"The sobering reality is that we have seen another huge loss within a finite population of these iconic trees that are irreplaceable in many lifetimes," said Clay Jordan, superintendent of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. "As spectacular as these trees are we really can't take them for granted. To ensure that they're around for our kids and grandkids and great grandkids, some action is necessary."
California has seen its largest fires in the past five years. Last year set a record for most acreage burned and this year, so far, is running second.
