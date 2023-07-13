WHO Aspartame

Soda sweetener listed as possible cancer cause

The World Health Organization’s cancer agency has deemed the artificial sweetener aspartame a “possible” cause of cancer, while a separate group looking at the same evidence said it still considers the sugar substitute safe. The differing results of the coordinated reviews were released early Friday by the International Agency for Research on Cancer and and a separate group of experts.

