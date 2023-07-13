Alexander Machinsky, founder and former chief executive of the failed cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network, leaves Manhattan federal court Thursday in New York on $40 million bail after pleading not guilty to charges alleging that he schemed to defraud customers by misleading them about key aspects of the business.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott displays screen shots of TikTok videos used by organized crime to recruit members gathered by law enforcement as he talks about Operation Lone Star during a news conference in 2021 in Weslaco, Texas.
Associated Press
Associated Press
Members of the Unite union stand on the picket line outside Guys and St Thomas' Hospital during a 24 hour strike in their continued dispute over pay July 13 in London.
The World Health Organization’s cancer agency has deemed the artificial sweetener aspartame a “possible” cause of cancer, while a separate group looking at the same evidence said it still considers the sugar substitute safe. The differing results of the coordinated reviews were released early Friday by the International Agency for Research on Cancer and and a separate group of experts.
Scientists said that as long as people don’t exceed recommended levels, they shouldn’t worry about any potential cancer risk from aspartame, which is widely used in diet sodas and foods. Aspartame joins a list of more than 300 other possible cancer-causing agents.
U.K. offers millions of workers pay hikes to end strikes
LONDON | The British government offered millions of public sector workers pay raises Thursday in a bid to end an array of strikes that have crippled trains, health care and other services for more than a year amid the biggest cost-of-living crisis in generations.
On the day that tens of thousands of doctors in Britain’s state-funded health service launched a five-day walkout, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accepted pay recommendations from independent review bodies. But he insisted that there would be no more discussions with unions.
Like other nations in Europe, Britain has faced disruptive strikes as workers, from teachers to train drivers and nurses, have pressed for pay that keeps pace with a sharp increase in consumer prices. Also Thursday, major train strike across Italy stranded tourists and commuters.
“Today’s offer is final,” Sunak said. “There will be no more talks on pay. We will not negotiate again on this year’s settlements, and no amount of strikes will change our decision.”
Group sues Texas Governor over the state’s TikTok ban on official devices
NEW YORK | A First Amendment group sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott and others on Thursday over the state’s TikTok ban on official devices, arguing the prohibition – which extends to public universities – is unconstitutional and impedes academic freedom.
The complaint was filed by The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, a free speech group in New York that’s suing on behalf a coalition of academics and researchers who study technology’s impact on society.
The lawsuit said the state’s decision to restrict access to TikTok on official devices, as well as on personal devices used to conduct state business, is comprising teaching and research. And more specifically, it said it was “seriously impeding” faculty pursuing research into the app — including research that could illuminate or counter concerns about TikTok.
Founder of failed crypto platform arrested for fraud
The founder and former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network was freed on $40 million bail Thursday after pleading not guilty to federal fraud charges alleging that he schemed to defraud customers by misleading them about key aspects of the business.
Alexander Mashinsky, 57, of Manhattan, was charged with securities, commodities and wire fraud in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court. He was also charged with illegally manipulating the price of Celsius’s proprietary crypto token while secretly selling his own tokens at inflated prices.
Mashinsky left the court without commenting after an attorney, Benjamin Alee, told a magistrate judge that Mashinsky was pleading not guilty. When the judge asked if that was his plea, Mashinsky said it was. The $40 million personal recognizance bond is secured by property and the signatures of his wife and a second person.
