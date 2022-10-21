Capitol rioter gets prison for attacks on journalist, police
WASHINGTON | A Pennsylvania man was sentenced on Friday to nearly three years in prison for assaulting an Associated Press photographer and attacking police officers with a stun gun during the U.S. Capitol riot.
Alan Byerly apologized to his victims before U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss sentenced him to two years and 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Byerly will get credit for the more than 15 months he already has served behind bars since his arrest, according to his lawyers.
Byerly said he was an "antagonistic jerk" when he confronted the officers. He also said he assaulted the photographer after hearing a voice say, "That's antifa. Get him out of here."
New U.K. leader to face highest government debt in 60 years
LONDON | British government debt rose to the highest level in almost 60 years last month and retail sales slumped, underscoring the scale of the economic challenges facing whoever replaces Prime Minister Liz Truss after her administration imploded under the weight of its failed financial plan.
Public borrowing rose to 98% of economic output in September as rampant inflation increased interest payments on what the government owed, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. That's higher than at any point since 1963, when Britain was still paying off debts accumulated during World War II.
Deepening the sense of gloom were figures showing that retail sales fell for a second straight month and are now 1.3% below pre-pandemic levels.
Report: TikTok bad at culling U.S. election misinformation ads
TikTok's algorithms are very good at finding videos to keep people glued to their phone screens for hours on end. What they are not so good at, a new report has found, is detecting ads that contain blatant misinformation about U.S. elections.
That's despite TikTok having banned all political advertisements from its platform in 2019.
The report raises fresh concerns about the wildly popular video-sharing app's ability to catch election falsehoods at a time when a growing number of young people use it not just for entertainment, but also for finding information. The nonprofit Global Witness and the Cybersecurity for Democracy team at New York University published the report Friday.
