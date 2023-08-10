Suicides

U.S. suicides hit an all-time high

NEW YORK | About 49,500 people took their own lives last year in the U.S., the highest number ever. That’s according to new government data posted Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet calculated a suicide rate for the year.

