Biden Hatch Act

White House chief of staff Ron Klain walks to the South Lawn of the White House to attend an event in April in Washington. 

 Associated Press

Biden's top aide is admonished for violating the Hatch Act

WASHINGTON | President Joe Biden's chief of staff violated the law by retweeting a political message on his government Twitter account, and a warning letter was sent to him, according to a memo from the Office of Special Counsel. Top aide Ron Klain "got it wrong this time" and will be more careful, the White House said Thursday.

