Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack
BRUSSELS | A lone assailant killed one police officer and wounded another Thursday in a stabbing attack that two Belgian judicial officials said was suspected to be terrorism-linked. The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital.
Eric Van der Sypt, from the federal prosecutor's office, told The Associated Press the suspect was wounded by another police officers after the stabbing.
Van der Sypt added that investigators suspected the attack took place in a "terrorist context." The prosecutor's office told AP it took over the case because there is "a suspicion of a terror attack."
Le Soir said one of the officers was stabbed in the neck and died from his injuries.
Judge orders Gingrich to testify in Georgia election probe
FAIRFAX, Va. | Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich must comply with a subpoena seeking his testimony in front of a special grand jury in Georgia investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence that state's 2020 election results, a Virginia judge ruled.
Gingrich, who lives in northern Virginia, had argued that the federal law that normally requires states to honor out-of-state grand jury summonses should not apply in this case because the special grand jury lacks the power to indict. He also argued that the subpoena would be unnecessarily duplicative and burdensome because he has already agreed to testify in front of a congressional select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and that his testimony in both matters would essentially be the same.
But Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Robert Smith sided with prosecutors who said the subpoena should be enforced. The judge said the law doesn't parse out a difference between regular grand juries and special grand juries, as Gingrich's lawyer argued.
