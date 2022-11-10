Belgium Stabbing

Police attend the scene of an incident Thursday in Brussels. 

 Associated Press

Police officer killed in suspected Brussels terror attack

BRUSSELS | A lone assailant killed one police officer and wounded another Thursday in a stabbing attack that two Belgian judicial officials said was suspected to be terrorism-linked. The suspect was shot and taken to a hospital.

