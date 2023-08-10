Amy Facchinello, a Grand Blanc school board member, cheers on a parent who spoke against the county's K-6 school mask mandate during public comment at the Harris Auditorium at a Genesee County Board of Commissioners meeting on Aug. 30, 2021, at the county administration building in downtown Flint, Michigan.
President Joe Biden stands in front of the flag of New Mexico as he speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M. Biden is making the case that his policies of financial and tax incentives have revived U.S. manufacturing. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
A man walks along a trail during sunset near Manhattan, Kansas.
NEW YORK | About 49,500 people took their own lives last year in the U.S., the highest number ever. That's according to new government data posted Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet calculated a suicide rate for the year.
But available data suggests suicides are more common in the U.S. than at any time since the dawn of World War II. Experts caution that suicide is complicated, and that recent increases might be driven by higher rates of depression or limited availability of mental health services. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says a main driver is the growing availability of guns.
More Michigan Republicans accused of being fake electors for Trump plead not guilty
LANSING, Mich. | All 16 Michigan Republicans accused in a fake elector scheme to keep former President Donald Trump in power are challenging the charges, after the final nine either pleaded not guilty or had a judge enter the pleas on their behalf Thursday in state court.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced criminal charges last month against the 16 Republicans who investigators say met following the 2020 election and signed a document falsely stating they were Michigan's "duly elected and qualified electors" for president and vice president. Seven entered not guilty pleas in previous court appearances.
The nine defendants who appeared virtually in Ingham County District Court on Thursday were arraigned on eight criminal charges, including forgery and conspiracy to commit election forgery. The top charges carry a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.
Carcinogens found at Montana nuclear missile sites as reports of hundreds of cancers surface
WASHINGTON | The Air Force has detected unsafe levels of a likely carcinogen in samples taken at a Montana missile base where a striking number of men and women have reported cancer diagnoses. The discovery is part of the Air Force's ongoing investigation of its nuclear missile bases.
The service began the investigation after at least nine current or former missileers at Malmstrom Air Force Base were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare blood cancer. Two launch facilities at the base recorded higher levels of of PCB exposure than is considered safe by the Environmental Protection Agency. PCBs are an oily or waxy substance that have been identified as a likely carcinogen by the EPA.
Biden wants to compensate New Mexico residents sickened by radiation during 1945 nuclear testing
BELEN, N.M. | President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he's open to granting assistance for people sickened by exposure to radiation during nuclear weapons testing, including in New Mexico, where the world's first atomic bomb was tested in 1945.
Biden brought up the issue while speaking Wednesday in Belen at a factory that produces wind towers.
The state's place in American history as a testing ground has gotten more attention recently with the release of "Oppenheimer," a movie about physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the top-secret Manhattan Project.
