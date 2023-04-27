DEA chief grilled over probe into no-bid contracts
Lawmakers grilled U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration chief Anne Milgram on Thursday over millions of dollars in no-bid contracts that are the subject of a watchdog probe into whether the agency improperly hired some of her past associates.
Milgram faced a barrage of criticisms from mostly Republican members of the House Appropriations Committee over an Associated Press investigation that the DEA spent $4.7 million on “strategic planning and communication” and other no-bid contracts to hire people Milgram knew from her days as New Jersey’s attorney general and as a New York University law professor — at costs far exceeding pay for government officials.
“Everyone is afforded the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. But these reports are pretty strong,” said Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia.
Added Rep. Mike Garcia of California: “To make the assertion that you’re doing this job well, or getting the job done, is frankly flagrant and offensive. I don’t think you’re doing a good job.”
Milgram said she welcomes the scrutiny from the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General on some sole-source contracts signed since she took over the DEA nearly two years ago. But she refused to address the allegations in the AP report, or whether she was a target of the watchdog probe.
”The inspector general is conducting an administrative review into some DEA contracts, which I welcome, and I’m not going to step in front of the inspector general or speak more about it while that review is continuing,” she said.
”Does that mean you’re taking the Fifth?” replied Clyde.
”No sir,” she answered.
Among the contracts being scrutinized by the Inspector General is $1.4 million to a Washington law firm for a recent review of the DEA’s scandal-plagued foreign operations that was widely criticized for giving short shrift to agent misconduct and how to prevent it.
Jerry Springer, politician turned TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Jerry Springer, the former Cincinnati mayor and news anchor whose namesake TV show unleashed strippers, homewreckers and skinheads to brawl and spew obscenities on weekday afternoons, has died. He was 79. A family spokesperson says he died Thursday at home in suburban Chicago.
At its peak, “The Jerry Springer Show” was a ratings powerhouse and a U.S. cultural pariah. The show known for chair-throwing and bleep-filled arguments was a favorite American guilty pleasure, at one point topping Oprah Winfrey’s show. It ran for 27 years, ending in 2018.
FOX TV ratings tumble in Carlson slot after his firing
Hundreds of thousands of Fox News viewers are reacting to Tucker Carlson’s firing by abandoning the network in his old time slot — at least temporarily. Fox had 1.33 million viewers in the 8 p.m. Eastern hour on Wednesday, down 56% from the 3.05 million that Carlson had on the same day a week ago.
Meanwhile, Eric Bolling at the conservative alternative Newsmax has seen his audience shoot up. Bolling had 510,000 viewers on Wednesday, compared to 168,000 on the previous Wednesday.
DeSantis says Disney lawsuit
is political
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is brushing off Disney’s lawsuit against him as politically motivated and saying it’s time for the iconic company to stop getting favorable treatment in his state. Disney is suing DeSantis over the Republican’s takeover of its theme park district.
Disney alleges the governor waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.” DeSantis said Disney should be held accountable under a new board he appointed, rather than govern itself. The Republican governor is expected to run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, rivaling former President Donald Trump.
—From AP reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.