Doctor: Lesion removed from Biden’s chest was cancerous
WASHINGTON | A skin lesion removed from President Joe Biden’s chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma — a common form of skin cancer. That’s according to his doctor, who added that no further treatment was required.
Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House doctor who has served as Biden’s longtime physician, said Friday that “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed” during the president’s routine physical on Feb. 16.
O’Connor says the site of the removal on Biden’s chest has “healed nicely” and the president will continue regular skin screenings as part of his routine health plan.
Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes
FREDERICK, Md. | A tanker truck hauling flammable liquid has crashed on a Maryland highway and caught fire, killing the driver and damaging vehicles and homes.
Authorities said fire crews arrived to find the truck completely engulfed in a fire that had spread to homes and vehicles.
The blaze has since been extinguished. Authorities confirmed that the driver died but say no other fatalities or injuries were reported.
Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation, as is the substance the truck was transporting. But officials say it’s likely it was a commonly transported liquid like gasoline that poses no harm to the general public.
