Spain: numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast
MADRID | Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee.
"We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain," the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry.
Spain's police said the detonated parcel "contained substances similar to those used in pyrotechnics."
The action followed police reporting that multiple explosive parcels were sent in Spain over the past two days. Police said they were delivered to Spain's Defense Ministry, a European Union satellite center located at the Torrejón de Ardoz air base outside Madrid and to an arms factory in northeastern Spain that makes grenades sent to Ukraine.
Uvalde sues local prosecutor over school shooting records
AUSTIN, Texas | The city of Uvalde sued the local prosecutor's office Thursday seeking access to records and other investigative materials on the May shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two teachers dead, a move that highlights ongoing tensions over the slow police response and information flow on the rampage.
The lawsuit filed in Uvalde County against District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee says the lack of access on the May 24 massacre is affecting an independent investigator's ability to look for policy violations by local responding officers and determine whether internal disciplinary actions are needed. Busbee is conducting a criminal investigation into the shooting, which will include examining a report she is awaiting from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The state's police chief said it would come by the end of the year.
"The Uvalde community has waited entirely too long for answers and transparency with regard to the Robb Elementary shooting incident," Uvalde city officials said in a statement.
Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to the school the day of the shooting, according to a legislative investigate report, but all of them waited more than 70 minutes to enter a fourth-grade classroom to confront the gunman.
Seven kids hurt when school bus crashes into house in NY suburb
RAMAPO, N.Y. | Seven children were injured Thursday when a school bus veered off the road in suburban New York, hit two parked cars and crashed into a house, police said.
The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the village of New Hempstead in Rockland County, the Ramapo police department said in a statement.
Seven children were taken to a hospital. Five of them were evaluated for minor bumps and bruises, while the other two, both 5-year-old boys, sustained injuries that were more serious but not life-threatening, police said. The crash is under investigation, police said.
Coroner: Two children among five found dead in Chicago-area home
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. | Two children were among five people found dead at a suburban Chicago home following what police called a "domestic-related incident," a coroner said Thursday.
The girls — ages 6 and 4 — were found along with a 67-year-old woman, a 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman Wednesday inside the home in the Lake County village of Buffalo Grove, coroner Jennifer Banek said.
The Buffalo Grove Police Department said officers were called to the single-family residence about 11 a.m. Wednesday for a well-being check on a woman whose coworker became concerned when she did arrive at work. When no one answered, the officers forced their way inside and discovered the bodies, police said.
