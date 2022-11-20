Truck in North Carolina holiday parade crashes, kills girl
RALEIGH, N.C. | A truck pulling a float for a holiday parade in North Carolina crashed Saturday, striking and killing a girl participating in the event, news outlets reported.
The driver who lost control of the vehicle and struck the child was arrested and charged with reckless driving and other offenses, the Raleigh Police Department said in a news release. Police identified the driver as Landen Christopher Glass, 20.
The girl struck by the truck was part of a dance troupe participating in the holiday parade, The News & Observer reported.
An eyewitness, Christine Barnes, told WRAL-TV that girls in the dance troupe couldn't hear the driver honking the truck's horn over the music playing. Adults were scrambling to get the children out of the truck's path, she added.
"The girls were just hysterical," Barnes said. "It was really traumatizing."
Musk restores Trump's Twitter account after online poll
LOS ANGELES | Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump's account on Twitter on Saturday, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden's election victory.
Musk made the announcement in the evening after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click "yes" or "no" on whether Trump's account should be restored. The "yes" vote won, with 51.8%. Previously, Musk had said Twitter would establish new procedures and a "content moderation council" before making decisions to restore suspended accounts.
Shortly afterward Trump's account, which had earlier appeared as suspended, reappeared on the platform complete with his former tweets, more than 59,000 of them. His followers were gone, at least initially, but he quickly began regaining them. There were no new tweets from the account as of late Saturday, however.
Renewed shelling threatens key Ukrainian nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine | Powerful explosions from shelling shook Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, the site of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the global nuclear watchdog said Sunday, calling for "urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident" in the Russian-occupied facility.
Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said multiple explosions near the plant — on Saturday evening and again on Sunday morning — abruptly ended a period of relative calm around the nuclear facility that has been the site of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces since Russia invaded on Feb. 24.
The fighting has raised the specter of a nuclear catastrophe ever since Russian troops occupied the plant during the early days of the war.
Public safety accounts urge caution on Twitter after changes
Across the country, government agencies, especially those tasked with sending messages during emergencies, have embraced Twitter over the last decade.
Experts say that getting accurate information from authorities during disasters is often a matter of life or death.
But amid a slew of changes at Twitter, the public information officers who operate government accounts are cautiously waiting out the turmoil and urging the public to verify the information that appears on timelines.
