North Carolina Parade Float Accident

Personnel rush to where a person was injured during the Raleigh Christmas Parade on Saturday on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, North Carolina. 

 Associated Press

Truck in North Carolina holiday parade crashes, kills girl

RALEIGH, N.C. | A truck pulling a float for a holiday parade in North Carolina crashed Saturday, striking and killing a girl participating in the event, news outlets reported.

