Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz tugs at his shirt collar as he is seated at the defense table for the verdict in his trial Thursday at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Parkland school shooter spared from execution for killing 17
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. | A jury spared Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty Thursday for killing 17 people at a Parkland high school in 2018, sending him to prison for the remainder of his life in a decision that left many families of the victims angered, baffled and in tears.
"This is insane. Everyone knows right? This is insane," Chen Wang, cousin of shooting victim Peter Wang, said at a news conference after the jury's decision was read. "We need justice."
Cruz, 24, pleaded guilty a year ago to murdering 14 students and three staff members, and wounding 17 others, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.
The three-month trial to determine whether he should be executed included graphic videos and photos from the massacre and its aftermath, heart-wrenching testimony from victims' family members and a tour of the still blood-spattered building. The jury rejected the death penalty after deliberating for about seven hours over two days.
Los Angeles councilmen resist resignation in racism scandal
LOS ANGELES | Two Los Angeles City Council members held out Thursday against overwhelming calls to resign for joining in bare-knuckles banter during a private meeting where a colleague was recorded making crude and racist remarks.
Pressure mounted on Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to follow the lead of former council president Nury Martinez, who stepped down Wednesday for comparing another colleague's Black son to a monkey, belittling Mexicans from the state of Oaxaca and making crass comments about Armenians and Jews.
The council's Friday meeting was canceled after acting council President Mitch O'Farrell said members couldn't conduct business until the two step down. Raucous protesters shut down a meeting Wednesday.
"There's too much pain, there's too much deep injury to the soul, to the spirit of this city," O'Farrell said.
White House aims to speed-up pace of building infrastructure
WASHINGTON | The White House hosted a summit Thursday to help speed up construction projects tied to the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure law as the Biden administration tries to improve coordination with the mayors and governors who directly account for 90% of the spending.
"This is the first time we've tried this in 50 years on this level," said Mitch Landrieu, the White House's infrastructure coordinator and a New Orleans mayor. "We're going to really push hard to make it go faster and try to do it better, and try to get at least all the federal agencies focused on accelerating the pace of design, construction, permitting."
The summit comes at a critical moment for the nearly year-old law as high inflation and worker and material shortages are threatening to delay many projects.
At stake is a legacy-making investment championed by President Joe Biden, who has said that it's the largest set of public works projects since the Interstate Highway System began in the 1950s during Dwight Eisenhower's presidency.
The Transportation Department is setting up an internal center to provide best practices on project design, planning and construction for state and local leaders. The Commerce Department will have a "Dig Once" effort so that construction workers are not repeatedly punching holes into roads to lay water pipes, broadband connections and electricity and natural gas lines, in addition to other efforts by government agencies and industry groups.
