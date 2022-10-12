Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
WATERBURY, Conn. | The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday.
The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host over his relentless promotion of the lie that the 2012 massacre never happened, and that the grieving families seen in news coverage were actors hired as part of a plot to take away people's guns.
It came in a lawsuit filed by the relatives of five children and three educators killed in the mass shooting, plus an FBI agent who was among the first responders to the scene. A Texas jury in August awarded nearly $50 million to the parents of another slain child.
Robbie Parker, who lost his 6-year-old daughter, Emilie, said outside the Connecticut court that he was proud that "we were able to accomplish this, just to simply tell the truth.
"And it shouldn't be this hard," he added, his voice breaking.
Los Angeles leader in racism scandal resigns Council seat
LOS ANGELES | The former president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from public office Wednesday, three days after a recording surfaced of her making racist remarks in a meeting that is now the subject of a state investigation.
Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the top post on the council, announced her decision in a press release following a groundswell of outrage and calls for the resignations of her and two other council members involved in the conversation recorded last year.
Martinez made racist remarks about the Black son of a white councilman and other crude comments.
The announcement was made several hours after Attorney General Rob Bonta said he would investigate Los Angeles' redistricting process that the three council members discussed with a labor leader in which they schemed to protect Latino political strength in council districts.
Bonta, a Democrat like the three council members, said his investigation could lead to civil liability or criminal charges, depending on what is found.
U.S. will take in some Venezuelans, expel others to Mexico
SAN DIEGO | The Biden administration agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted since Russia's invasion, while Mexico has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land, the U.S. and Mexico said Wednesday.
Effective immediately, Venezuelans who walk or swim across the border will be immediately returned to Mexico under a pandemic rule known as Title 42 authority, which suspends rights to seek asylum under U.S. and international law on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Any Venezuelan who illegally enters Mexico or Panama after Wednesday will also be ineligible to come to the U.S. under the offer.
The U.S. offer of parole for up to 24,000 Venezuelans is modeled on a similar program for Ukrainians who fled Russia's invasion and will hinge on Mexico "keeping in place its independent but parallel effort" to take back Venezuelans who come illegally, the Department of Homeland Security said.
UN demands Russia reverse 'illegal' annexations in Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS | The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to condemn Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four Ukrainian regions and demand its immediate reversal, a sign of strong global opposition to the seven-month war and Moscow's attempt to grab its neighbor's territory.
The vote in the 193-member world body was 143-5 with 35 abstentions. It was the strongest support from the General Assembly for Ukraine and against Russia of the four resolutions it has approved since Russian troops invaded Ukraine Feb. 24.
Ukraine's U.N. ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, called the vote "amazing" and "a historic moment." U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said supporters were "holding our breaths" and called it "a monumental day." European Union Ambassador Olof Skoog called it "a great success" that sends "a resounding message to Russia that they are and remain isolated."
U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement that the vote demonstrated the world "is more united and more determined than ever to hold Russia accountable for its violations." It is "a clear message" that "Russia cannot erase a sovereign state from the map" and it "cannot change borders by force," he said.
