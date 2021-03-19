NY prosecutors interview Cohen an 8th time in Trump inquiry

NEW YORK | Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, was interviewed on Friday for an eighth time by New York prosecutors investigating the former president's finances.

Cohen met with investigators at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office amid a swirl of new activity in the the criminal inquiry, including fresh subpoenas and face-to-face meetings with key witnesses.

Afterward, Cohen told reporters he had a "comprehensive meeting" with prosecutors, offering them his full cooperation.

"I'm going to continue to cooperate and provide more information as it's requested," he said.

The investigation includes an examination of whether Trump or his businesses lied about the value of assets to gain favorable loan terms and tax benefits. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. also is scrutinizing hush-money payments paid to women on Trump's behalf.

His office is now in possession of eight years of Trump's tax records after a lengthy legal battle.

In a recent interview, investigators asked Cohen about Trump's Seven Springs estate as part of an inquiry into whether the value of the 213-acre Westchester County property was improperly inflated to reduce his taxes. Prosecutors asked about individuals involved in the appraisal of the estate and benefits derived from its valuation, including a $21 million income tax deduction.

Cohen was released to home confinement last year amid coronavirus fears, and his recent meetings have been conducted via video conference.

Vance announced last week that he would leave office at the end of the year and not seek reelection. He recently hired former mafia prosecutor Mark Pomerantz — who, as a federal prosecutor, oversaw the prosecution of Gambino crime boss John "Junior" Gotti — as a special assistant district attorney to assist in the wide-ranging probe of Trump's finances.

Judge won't move trial in Floyd's death; 13th juror picked

MINNEAPOLIS | A judge said Friday he won't delay or move the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death over concerns that a $27 million settlement for Floyd's family could taint the jury pool, but he'll allow limited evidence from a 2019 arrest.

Jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin will stretch into a third week after attorneys seated just one additional juror Friday. The 13th juror picked is a woman who said she'd seen only clips of the video of Floyd's arrest and needs to learn more about what happened beforehand.

Hennepin County Judge Pete Cahill said court would resume Monday to pick two more jurors -- for a total of 15, one more than expected. Asked about the apparent discrepancy, a court spokesman cited a November order from Cahill that had said up to 16 jurors -- 12 to deliberate and four alternates -- would be seated.

Seven jurors had been picked last week when the Minneapolis City Council announced it had unanimously approved the massive payout to settle a civil rights lawsuit over Floyd's death. Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, subsequently sought to halt or move the trial, saying the settlement timing was deeply disturbing and jeopardized Chauvin's chance for a fair trial. Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter.

But Cahill, who called the timing "unfortunate," said he believed a delay would do nothing to stem the problem of pretrial publicity, and that there's no place in Minnesota untouched by that publicity.

The judge handed the defense a victory by ruling that the jury can hear evidence from Floyd's 2019 arrest, but only information possibly pertaining to the cause of his death in 2020. He acknowledged several similarities between the two encounters, including that Floyd swallowed drugs after police confronted him.

The judge previously said the earlier arrest could not be admitted, but he reconsidered after drugs were found in January in a second search of the police SUV that the four officers attempted to put Floyd in last year. The defense argues that Floyd's drug use contributed to his death.

Cahill said he'd allow medical evidence of Floyd's physical reactions, such as his dangerously high blood pressure when he was examined by a paramedic in 2019, and a short clip of an officer's body camera video. He said Floyd's "emotional behavior," such as calling out to his mother, won't be admitted.

But Cahill said he doesn't plan to allow the testimony of a forensic psychiatrist for the prosecution. Floyd said he had claustrophobia and resisted getting into the squad car before the fatal encounter last year, and the state wanted Dr. Sarah Vinson to testify that his actions were consistent with a normal person experiencing severe stress, as opposed to faking or resisting arrest.

The judge said he would reconsider allowing her as a rebuttal witness if the defense somehow opens the door, but allowing her to testify could usher in all of the evidence from Floyd's 2019 arrest.

"Clearly there is a cause of death issue here, and it is highly contested," Cahill said, noting that both arrests involved Floyd's cardiac problems and ingesting drugs.

The county medical examiner classified Floyd's death as a homicide in an initial summary that said he "had a cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by police." Floyd was declared dead at a hospital 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) from where he was restrained.

The full report said he died of "cardiopulmonary arrest, complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression." A summary report listed fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use under "other significant conditions" but not under "cause of death."

The earlier arrest lends more weight to the defense plan to argue that Floyd put his life in danger by swallowing drugs again and that, combined with his health problems, caused his death, said Ted Sampsell-Jones, a professor at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

"Jurors are not supposed to be influenced by that sort of thing, but they are human," Sampsell-Jones said.

Floyd, who was Black, was declared dead May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee on his neck for about nine minutes while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn't breathe. Floyd's death, captured on a widely seen bystander video, set off weeks of sometimes violent protests across the country and led to a national reckoning on racial justice.

The 13 jurors seated through Friday are split by race: Seven are white, four are Black and two are multiracial, according to the court.

It's unclear which jurors would be alternates. Legal experts said it's almost always the last people chosen, but the court said that wouldn't necessarily be the case for Chauvin's jury. Spokesman Kyle Christopherson said alternates could be chosen "many different ways," but declined to give details.

"You can see in this case why (Cahill) might want to do something different, like draw numbers from a hat," said Sampsell-Jones. He said the judge needs all jurors to pay attention and wouldn't want anyone to learn they are alternates through the media.

The woman picked Friday — a white woman in her 50s — said she's never seen police officers use more force with Black people or minorities than with white people, and that there's nothing to fear from police if people cooperate and comply with commands. She stopped short of saying an uncooperative person deserves to be harmed.

"If you're not listening to what the commands are, obviously something else needs to happen to resolve the situation," she said of officers' actions. "I don't know how far the steps need to go."

Several potential jurors were dismissed Friday, including a college student who attended protests that called for Chauvin and the other officers to be fired and charged, and one man who said he'd have a hard time believing testimony of Minneapolis police officers, because he believes they might try to cover up something.

Opening statements are March 29 if the jury is complete.

2 Royal Caribbean lines to resume Caribbean cruises in June

MIAMI | Two Royal Caribbean cruises will resume in June, ending a yearlong hiatus, but passengers 18 and older must test negative for COVID-19 before getting on a ship.

The company's Celebrity Cruises subsidiary said Friday that its Celebrity Millennium ship will relaunch on June 5 from St. Maarten. One itinerary will stop in Aruba, Curacao and Barbados, and another will stop in Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados.

Celebrity Cruises CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said returning to the Caribbean "marks the measured beginning of the end of what has been a uniquely challenging time for everyone."

Royal Caribbean Group's namesake line will start a week later with a voyage leaving from Nassau, the Bahamas on the Adventure of the Seas.

In both cases, passengers 18 and older will be required to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of boarding the ship.

With the Caribbean such a popular destination, "It's not entirely surprising to see both Celebrity and Royal Caribbean finding a way to return to the region," said Colleen McDaniel, editor or Cruise Critic, a website that reviews cruises. "But it is massive news for the cruise industry, and for the Caribbean itself."

In the Dutch Caribbean country of St. Maarten, tourism accounts for nearly 80% of all jobs, and nearly 80% of tourists arrive on cruise ships.

Shares of Miami-based Royal Caribbean rose more than 2% Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has held up cruise ship operations in U.S. waters since March 2020, although it has laid out guidelines for cruises to resume with conditional sailing certificates.

The Caribbean is a popular destination for American customers. So is Alaska, but the Canadian government has banned cruise ships carrying more than 100 passengers through February 2022, which will stop many ships from visiting Alaska this summer. The ships accounted for most of Alaska's 1.3 million visitors in 2019, before the pandemic.

U.S. charges Swiss 'hacktivist' for data theft and leaks

The Justice Department has charged a Swiss hacker with computer intrusion and identity theft, just over a week after the hacker embarrassed a U.S. security-camera startup and its clients by showing how easy it was to spy on the cameras watching over hospitals, schools and corporate offices.

An indictment against 21-year-old Tillie Kottmann was brought Thursday by a grand jury in the Seattle-based Western District of Washington.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Kottmann, of Lucerne, Switzerland, was initially charged in September. The range of allegations date back to 2019 and involve the alleged theft of credentials and data and publishing source code and proprietary information from more than 100 entities, including companies and government agencies.

Kottmann has described the most recent leak of camera footage taken from customers of California security-camera provider Verkada as part of a "hacktivist" cause of exposing the dangers of mass surveillance. Kottmann told The Associated Press in an online chat last week that they found the credentials needed to enter the site exposed on the open internet.

In conversations with other reporters last year, Kottmann, who uses they/them pronouns, said data they obtained and posted online had been exposed by poor security practices and they sought to shame organizations into buttoning up their networks.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman rejected that approach in a statement Thursday.

"These actions can increase vulnerabilities for everyone from large corporations to individual consumers," Gorman wrote. "Wrapping oneself in an allegedly altruistic motive does not remove the criminal stench from such intrusion, theft, and fraud."

Kottmann didn't return an online request for comment. Swiss lawyer Marcel Bosonnet said he is representing Kottmann but declined further comment Friday.

Bosonnet at one time represented Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who was charged in 2013 with disclosing details of highly classified government surveillance programs. Snowden had considered seeking asylum in Switzerland.

Swiss authorities said they had raided Kottmann's home in Lucerne late last week at the request of U.S. authorities. Prosecutors said the FBI recently seized a website domain that Kottmann used to publish hacked data online.

It's not clear if U.S. prosecutors will to try to extradite Kottmann, who remains in Lucerne and was notified of the pending charges. Swiss law limits certain forms of extradition, especially when the charges could be prosecuted in local courts. The public prosecutor's office in Lucerne declined comment Friday, deferring to U.S. authorities.

Kottmann expressed confidence in the online chat with the AP last week that the U.S. "cannot extradite me even though they know exactly who I am."

Thursday's indictment ties a number of hacks to Kottmann over the past year, including one targeting an unnamed security device manufacturer based in the Seattle region and another affecting a maker of tactical equipment.

In several cases, prosecutors said Kottmann improperly used valid employee credentials to gain access to source code databases. The indictment says Kottmann also hacked the Washington state Department of Transportation, an automobile manufacturer and a financial investment company.

The indictment doesn't specifically mention last week's high-profile hack of Verkada, which drew attention because it exposed live camera feeds and archived video footage from schools, jails, factories, gyms and corporate offices.

Kottmann told the AP last week they belonged to a group nicknamed APT-69420 Arson Cats, a small collective of "primarily queer hackers, not backed by any nations or capital but instead backed by the desire for fun, being gay and a better world."

Kottmann has previously attracted attention for leaking hacked material to expose security flaws, including from U.S. chipmaker Intel last year.

The indictment does not accuse Kottmann of trying to extract money from hacking victims — a typical motive for many cyber crimes. But prosecutors do attempt to tie Kottmann's efforts at self-promotion, including the design and sale of clothing related to hacking and "anti-intellectual-property ideology," into part of a broader conspiracy to commit computer fraud.

4 men linked to Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol

Four men described as leaders of the far-right Proud Boys have been charged in the U.S. Capitol riots, as an indictment ordered unsealed on Friday presents fresh evidence of how federal officials believe group members planned and carried out a coordinated attack to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's electoral victory.

So far, at least 19 leaders, members or associates of the neo-fascist Proud Boys have been charged in federal court with offenses related to the Jan. 6 riots. The latest indictment suggests the Proud Boys deployed a much larger contingent in Washington, with over 60 users "participating in" an encrypted messaging channel for group members that was created a day before the riots.

The Proud Boys abandoned an earlier channel and created the new "Boots on the Ground" channel after police arrested the group's top leader, Enrique Tarrio, in Washington. Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4 and charged with vandalizing a Black Lives Matter banner at a historic Black church during a protest in December. He was ordered to stay out of the District of Columbia.

Tarrio hasn't been charged in connection with the riots, but the latest indictment refers to him by his title as Proud Boys' chairman.

Ethan Nordean and Joseph Biggs, two of the four defendants charged in the latest indictment, were arrested several weeks ago on separate but related charges. The new indictment also charges Zachary Rehl and Charles Donohoe.

All four defendants are charged with conspiring to impede Congress' certification of the Electoral College vote. Other charges in the indictment include obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and disorderly conduct.

Nordean, 30, of Auburn, Washington, was a Proud Boys chapter president and member of the group's national "Elders Council." Biggs, 37, of Ormond Beach, Florida, is a self-described Proud Boys organizer. Rehl, 35, of Philadelphia, and Donohoe, 33, of North Carolina, serve as presidents of their local Proud Boys chapters, according to the indictment.

A lawyer for Biggs declined to comment. Attorneys for the other three men didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday.

Proud Boys members, who describe themselves as a politically incorrect men's club for "Western chauvinists," have frequently engaged in street fights with antifascist activists at rallies and protests. Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes, who founded the Proud Boys in 2016, sued the Southern Poverty Law Center for labeling it as a hate group.

The Proud Boys met at the Washington Monument around 10 a.m. on Jan. 6 and marched to the Capitol before then-President Donald Trump finished addressing thousands of supporters near the White House.

Around two hours later, just before Congress convened a joint session to certify the election results, a group of Proud Boys followed a crowd of people who breached barriers at a pedestrian entrance to the Capitol grounds, the indictment says. Several Proud Boys also entered the Capitol building itself after the mob smashed windows and forced open doors.

At 3:38 p.m., Donohoe announced on the "Boots on the Ground" channel that he and others were "regrouping with a second force" as some rioters began to leave the Capitol, according to the indictment.

"This was not simply a march. This was an incredible attack on our institutions of government," Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough said during a recent hearing for Nordean's case.

Prosecutors have said the Proud Boys arranged for members to communicate using specific frequencies on Baofeng radios. The Chinese-made devices can be programmed for use on hundreds of frequencies, making them difficult for outsiders to eavesdrop.

After Tarrio's arrest, Donohoe expressed concern that their encrypted communications could be "compromised" when police searched the group chairman's phone, according to the new indictment. In a Jan. 4 post on a newly created channel, Donohoe warned members that they could be "looking at Gang charges" and wrote, "Stop everything immediately," the indictment says.

"This comes from the top," he added.

A day before the riots, Biggs posted on the "Boots on the Ground" channel that the group had a "plan" for the night before and the day of the riots, according to the indictment.

In Nordean's case, a federal judge accused prosecutors of backtracking on their claims that he instructed Proud Boys members to split up into smaller groups and directed a "strategic plan" to breach the Capitol.

"That's a far cry from what I heard at the hearing today," U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell said on March 3.

Howell concluded that Nordean was extensively involved in "pre-planning" for the events of Jan. 6 and that he and other Proud Boys "were clearly prepared for a violent confrontation" that day. However, she said evidence that Nordean directed other Proud Boys members to break into the building is "weak to say the least" and ordered him freed from jail before trial.

On Friday, Howell ordered Proud Boys member Christopher Worrell detained in federal custody pending trial on riot-related charges. Prosecutors say Worrell traveled to Washington and coordinated with Proud Boys leading up to the siege.

"Wearing tactical gear and armed with a canister of pepper spray gel marketed as 67 times more powerful than hot sauce, Worrell advanced, shielded himself behind a wooden platform and other protestors, and discharged the gel at the line of officers," prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

Defense attorney John Pierce argued his client wasn't aiming at officers and was only there in the crowd to exercise his free speech rights.

"He's a veteran. He loves his country," Pierce said.