LEAD: New Russian lab briefly knocks space station out of position
A newly arrived Russian science lab briefly knocked the International Space Station out of position Thursday when it accidentally fired its thrusters.
For 47 minutes, the space station lost control of its orientation when the firing occurred a few hours after docking, pushing the orbiting complex from its normal configuration. The station's position is key for getting power from solar panels and or communications. Communications with ground controllers also blipped out twice for a few minutes.
Flight controllers regained control using thrusters on other Russian components at the station to right the ship, and it is now stable and safe, NASA said.
"We haven't noticed any damage," space station program manager Joel Montalbano said in a late afternoon press conference. "There was no immediate danger at anytime to the crew."
Montalbano said the crew didn't really feel any movement or any shaking. NASA said the station moved 45 degrees out of attitude, about one-eighth of a complete circle. The complex was never spinning, NASA spokesman Bob Jacobs said.
NASA's human spaceflight chief Kathy Lueders called it "a pretty exciting hour."
The incident caused NASA to postpone a repeat test flight for Boeing's crew capsule that had been set for Friday afternoon from Florida. It will be Boeing's second attempt to reach the 250-mile-high station before putting astronauts on board; software problems botched the first test.
German court faults Facebook's past handling of hate speech
BERLIN | A German federal court on Thursday faulted aspects of Facebook's handling of "hate speech," at least in the past. It ruled that the social network giant can't delete posts without at least informing users afterward, and must give users advance notice when it moves to suspend their accounts.
The Federal Court of Justice considered two cases dating back to August 2018 in which Facebook deleted comments taking aim at Muslim migrants and people of immigrant origin and suspended the users' accounts. It ordered the company to restore the posts.
The court found that Facebook wasn't entitled to delete the posts and suspend the accounts under its April 2018 conditions of use, which barred users from violating "community standards" and banned "hate speech," which it did not define more precisely. It said that "users of the network are inappropriately disadvantaged, contrary to the requirement of good faith."
Facebook is entitled in principle to set standards that go above and beyond legal requirements and to reserve the right to delete posts and suspend accounts, the court said. But it must commit itself to informing a user at least after the event about the removal of a post, and to giving advance notice of plans to suspend an account — giving the user a reason for the suspension and the possibility to respond.
Facebook said in an emailed response that it welcomes the federal court's ruling that it is entitled in principle to remove content according to its own policies and to suspend the accounts concerned.
"We will examine the decision of the Federal Court of Justice carefully to ensure that we can continue to act effectively against hate speech in Germany," it said.
Ex-Cardinal McCarrick charged with sexually assaulting teen
BOSTON | Former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was defrocked after a Vatican investigation confirmed he had sexually molested adults as well as children, has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy during a wedding reception in Massachusetts in 1974, court records show.
McCarrick is the first cardinal in the U.S. to ever be criminally charged with a sexual crime against a minor, according to Mitchell Garabedian, a well-known lawyer for church sexual abuse victims who is representing the man alleging the abuse by McCarrick.
McCarrick faces three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, according to documents filed in the Dedham District Court on Wednesday.
Nikola founder Milton freed on $100M bail after fraud arrest
NEW YORK | The founder and one-time executive chair of Nikola Corp. was freed on $100 million bail Thursday after pleading not guilty to charges alleging he lied about the electric and hydrogen-powered truck startup, duping novice investors including some financially struggling people looking for income during the pandemic.
Trevor Milton, 39, of Oakley, Utah, resigned from Nikola in September amid allegations of fraud. At the time, Milton said he would defend himself against accusations that the company made false claims about its vehicles, allegations Nikola rejects.
In an unsealed indictment Manhattan federal court, Milton was charged with securities and wire fraud.
At an arraignment, Milton pleaded not guilty. He was released on $100 million bail, secured by two Utah properties, including one that a prosecutor said was recently appraised at $36 million. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn ordered him not to contact investors unless he had an independent relationship with them.
