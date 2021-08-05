LEAD: Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon in response to rockets
TEL AVIV, Israel | Israel on Thursday escalated its response to rocket attacks the previous day from Lebanon by launching rare airstrikes on its northern neighbor, the army and Lebanese officials said.
A statement from the Israeli military said jets struck the launch sites from which the rockets were fired, as well as an additional target used to attack Israel in the past. The military blamed the state of Lebanon for the shelling and warned "against further attempts to harm Israeli civilians and Israel's sovereignty."
The overnight airstrikes in southern Lebanon were a marked escalation at a politically sensitive time. Israel's new eight-party governing coalition is trying to keep peace under a fragile cease-fire that ended an 11-day war with Hamas' militant rulers in Gaza in May. Several incidents leading up to this week's rocket fire from Lebanon have focused attention on Israel's northern border. The United States swiftly condemned the attacks on Israel.
Lebanon is mired in multiple crises, including a devastating economic and financial meltdown and a political deadlock that has left the country without a functional government for a full year.
Lebanese President Michel Aoun said Israel's use of its air force to target Lebanese villages "is the first of its kind since 2006 and indicated the presence of aggressive, escalatory intentions" against Lebanon. In a statement, he said Lebanon would submit a complaint to the United Nations.
The commander of the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, Stefano Del Col, called on the parties "to act with urgency" to de-escalate tensions and prevent violations of the cessation of hostilities that has been in effect since 2006.
Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah fought a devastating, monthlong war in 2006 which killed some 1,200 Lebanese, mostly civilians, and around 160 Israelis, mostly soldiers. The war failed to neutralize the group's rocket threat, and Israeli officials say the Iran-backed Hezbollah's improved missile arsenal is now capable of striking virtually anywhere in Israel.
No one has claimed responsibility for the rocket fire from Lebanon, and Hezbollah has not commented. The Hezbollah-owned Al-Manar TV reported the Israeli strikes at around 2 a.m. Thursday, saying they hit an empty area in the village of Mahmoudiya in Marjayoun district.
Iran swears in new hard-line president amid regional tension
TEHRAN, Iran | The protégé of Iran's supreme leader, Ebrahim Raisi, was sworn in as the country's new president during a ceremony in parliament on Thursday, an inauguration that completes hard-liners' dominance of all branches of government in the Islamic Republic.
The former judiciary chief known for his distrust of the West takes the reins at a tense time. Iran's indirect talks with the U.S. to salvage Tehran's landmark 2015 nuclear deal have stalled, as Washington maintains crippling sanctions on the country and regional hostilities simmer.
"The sanctions must be lifted," Raisi said during his half-hour inauguration speech. "We will support any diplomatic plan that supports this goal."
Wearing the traditional black turban that identifies him in the Shiite tradition as a direct descendant of Islam's Prophet Muhammad, Raisi recited the oath of office with his right hand on the Quran.
In his address, Raisi stressed his embrace of diplomacy to lift U.S. sanctions and mend rifts with neighbors, a subtle reference to Sunni rival Saudi Arabia. But he also signaled that Iran seeks to expand its power as a counterbalance to foes across the region.
"Wherever there is oppression and crime in the world, in the heart of Europe, in the U.S., Africa, Yemen, Syria, Palestine ... we will stand by the people," he said, referring to Iran-backed militias like Yemen's Houthi rebels and Lebanon's Hezbollah. His voice rose with emotion, eliciting a clamor of approval from the audience. "The message of the election was resistance against arrogant powers."
Raisi, who won a landslide victory in an election that saw the lowest voter turnout in the nation's history, faces a mountain of problems — what he described on Thursday as "the highest level of hostilities by Iran's enemies, unjust economic sanctions, widespread psychological warfare and the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic."
Amid ongoing sanctions, Iran is grappling with runaway inflation, diminishing revenues, rolling blackouts and water shortages that have sparked scattered protests. Barred from selling its oil abroad, Iran has seen its economy crumble and its currency crash, hitting ordinary citizens hardest.
Without offering any specific policies, Raisi pledged to resolve the country's mounting economic crisis, improve the spiraling currency and "empower poor people."
British navy group: Hijackers have left vessel off UAE coast
FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates | The hijackers who captured a vessel off the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman left the ship Wednesday, the British navy reported, as radio traffic appeared to reveal a crew member onboard saying Iranian gunmen had stormed the asphalt tanker.
The incident — described by the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations the night before as a "potential hijack" — revived fears of an escalation in Mideast waters and ended with as much mystery as it began.
Hints of what unfolded on the Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess emerged with a maritime radio recording obtained by commodities pricing firm Argus Media and shared with The Associated Press. In the audio, a crew member can be heard telling the Emirati coast guard that five or six armed Iranians had boarded the tanker.
"Iranian people are onboard with ammunition," the crew member says. "We are … now, drifting. We cannot tell you exact our ETA to (get to) Sohar," the port in Oman listed on the vessel's tracker as its destination. It was not clear whether the crew members, whom he identified as Indian and Indonesian, were in danger at the time of the recording.
No one took responsibility for the brief seizure, which underscored mounting tensions as Iran and the United States seek a resolution to their standoff over Tehran's tattered 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
Italian man identified as top crime boss arrested in Madrid
MADRID | A fugitive Italian man identified as a leader of what is believed to be one of the world's wealthiest criminal organizations has been arrested in Madrid, Spanish and Italian police said Thursday.
Italy's Carabinieri identified the man as Domenico Paviglianiti, 60, a leader of the Calabrian-based 'ndrangheta crime syndicate.
Paviglianiti was arrested in a joint operation with the Carabinieri, Spain's National Police said in a statement. Italian prosecutors said the arrest took place Tuesday.
Paviglianiti was carrying fake Portuguese identity papers, six cellphones and 6,000 euros ($7,100) in cash when he was arrested, according to the Spanish statement.
Police believe Paviglianiti is the head of a 'ndrangheta clan named for him and which operates around the world from its base in three villages in Italy's Calabria region.
Paviglianiti was sentenced in absentia in January to 11 years, eight months and 15 days in prison for a series of crimes, including murder and criminal association with the aim of drug trafficking.
He had previously been sentenced in Italy to life in prison, reduced later to 30 years, for a series of murders and trafficking offenses dating from the 1980s. But he was freed in October 2019 due to an error in calculating his sentence, prosecutors said.
He fled to Spain where he allegedly has had the help and protection of drug-trafficking associates.
