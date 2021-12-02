SEOUL, South Korea | America's defense chief rebuked China on Thursday, vowing to confront its potential military threats in Asia and warning that its pursuit of hypersonic weapons intended to evade U.S. missile defenses "increases tensions in the region."
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's stern comments after annual security talks with South Korea, a top U.S. ally, are a window into one of the Biden administration's top foreign policy worries: How should Washington and its partners contain a Chinese military that is strengthening — both in sheer firepower and in confidence — as it pursues an end of American dominance in Asia?
China sees much of Asia as its natural sphere of influence. But many in the region warn of a pattern of Chinese interference, accompanied by moves to acquire the weapons needed to dominate its rivals. Austin's comments were directed at China's July test of a hypersonic weapon capable of partially orbiting Earth before reentering the atmosphere and gliding on a maneuverable path to its target.
Experts say the weapons system is clearly designed to evade U.S. missile defenses, although China insisted it was testing a reusable space vehicle, not a missile.
"We have concerns about the military capabilities that the PRC continues to pursue, and the pursuit of those capabilities increases tensions in the region," Austin said about the hypersonic weapons test, using the abbreviation for the People's Republic of China, the country's official name.
"We'll continue to maintain the capabilities to defend and deter against a range of potential threats from the PRC to ourselves and to our allies," he said.
The Pentagon released on Monday the results of a global posture review that calls for additional cooperation with allies to deter "potential Chinese military aggression and threats from North Korea."
Last month, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the United States is also working on hypersonic weapons. But there is worry in Washington that it is lagging behind China and Russia in pursuing these types of weapons. Russia said Monday its navy successfully tested a prospective hypersonic cruise missile.
Hypersonic weapons, which fly at speeds in excess of Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, could pose crucial challenges to missile defense systems because of their speed and maneuverability. But some experts argue that hypersonic weapons would add little to America's ability to deter war and worry that they could trigger a new, destabilizing arms race.
Austin also addressed another major U.S. worry: North Korea.
He said that he agreed with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook that the North's growing weapons program "is increasingly destabilizing for regional security." Austin said the allies remain committed to a diplomatic approach to North Korea.
Suh said the two agreed on a document updating joint contingency plans in the event of a war on the peninsula to reflect changes in North Korean threats and other conditions, but didn't elaborate on the document's details.
North Korea's nuclear arsenal is believed to have grown significantly in recent years.
After a series of high-profile missile and nuclear tests in 2016-17, North Korea claimed to have the ability to launch nuclear strikes on the American homeland. According to a 2018 South Korean estimate, North Korea has built up to 60 nuclear weapons.
Despite severe economic hardships related to the pandemic, North Korea has continuously rebuffed U.S. offers to resume disarmament talks, saying Washington must first abandon its hostility. The Biden administration maintains that international sanctions on North Korea will stay in place until the country takes concrete steps toward denuclearization.
The United States stations about 28,500 soldiers in South Korea to deter potential aggression from North Korea. During Thursday's meeting, Austin highlighted a U.S. commitment to maintain the current level of U.S. forces, according to a joint statement.
The alliance, forged during the 1950-53 Korean War, was tested in recent years as then-President Donald Trump threatened to pull U.S. troops out of South Korea if Seoul did not drastically increase its financial support for them. Trump also repeatedly complained of the cost of regular military drills between Washington and Seoul.
Such concerns have eased since President Joe Biden took office in January. But the alliance still faces challenges such as Seoul's historical disputes with Japan, another key U.S. regional ally, and its hesitation to join U.S.-led initiatives targeting China, its biggest trading partner.
Austin and Suh pledged to continue trilateral cooperation involving Japan. But they didn't elaborate on how South Korea and Japan could overcome tensions stemming largely from Tokyo's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.
Jan. 6 panel votes to hold former DOJ official in contempt
WASHINGTON | The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection voted Wednesday to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who refused to answer the committee's questions — but the panel agreed to let him come back for another try.
The committee voted 9-0 to pursue criminal charges against Clark, who aligned with Donald Trump ahead of the violent attack as the then-president tried to overturn his election defeat. Clark appeared for a deposition last month but refused to be interviewed, citing Trump's legal efforts to block the committee's investigation.
The Democratic chairman of the Jan. 6 panel, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, said it had received a last-minute notification from Clark's lawyer that he now wants to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Thompson said the lawyer had offered "no specific basis for that assertion" and "no facts that would allow the committee to consider it," but the committee will give Clark a second chance at a deposition scheduled for Saturday.
"This is, in my view, a last-ditch attempt to delay the Select Committee's proceedings," Thompson said. "However, a Fifth Amendment privilege assertion is a weighty one. Even though Mr. Clark previously had the opportunity to make these claims on the record, the Select Committee will provide him another chance to do so."
Thompson said the committee was still proceeding with the contempt vote "as this is just the first step of the contempt process."
The recommendation of criminal contempt charges against Clark will now go to the full House for a vote, though that is expected to be delayed until after the Saturday deposition. If the House votes to hold Clark in contempt, the Justice Department will then decide whether to prosecute.
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the panel's vice chairwoman, said the committee would consider accepting Clark's assertion of his Fifth Amendment rights if Clark says he believes that answering questions about his interactions with Trump and others could incriminate him.
"It is important to note, however, that Mr. Clark is not excused from testifying simply because President Trump is trying to hide behind inapplicable claims of executive privilege," Cheney said.
Trump, who told his supporters to "fight like hell" the morning of Jan. 6, has sued to block the committee's work and has attempted to assert executive privilege over documents and interviews, arguing that his private conversations and actions at the time should be shielded from public view. As the current officeholder, President Joe Biden has so far rejected Trump's claims.
In a transcript of Clark's aborted Nov. 5 interview released by the panel Tuesday, staff and members of the committee attempted to persuade the former Justice Department official to answer questions about his role as Trump pushed the department to investigate his false allegations of widespread fraud in the election. Clark had become an ally of the former president as other Justice officials pushed back on the baseless claims.
But Clark's attorney, Harry MacDougald, said during the interview that Clark was protected not only by Trump's assertions of executive privilege but also by several other privileges MacDougald claimed Clark should be afforded. The committee rejected those arguments, and MacDougald and Clark walked out of the interview after around 90 minutes of discussions.
According to a report earlier this year by the Senate Judiciary Committee, which interviewed several of Clark's colleagues, Trump's pressure on the Justice Department culminated in a dramatic White House meeting at which the president ruminated about elevating Clark to attorney general. He did not do so after several aides threatened to resign.
Despite Trump's false claims about a stolen election — the primary motivation for the violent mob that broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Biden's victory — the results were confirmed by state officials and upheld by the courts. Trump's own attorney general, William Barr, said in December 2020 that the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread fraud that could have changed the results.
Thompson wrote in Clark's subpoena that the committee's probe "has revealed credible evidence that you attempted to involve the Department of Justice in efforts to interrupt the peaceful transfer of power" and his efforts "risked involving the Department of Justice in actions that lacked evidentiary foundation and threatened to subvert the rule of law."
Lawmakers on the Jan. 6 panel have vowed to hold any witness who doesn't comply in contempt as they investigate the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries. On Wednesday, Thompson said Clark has left them with no other choice.
"He chose this path," Thompson said. "He knew what consequences he might face if he did so. This committee and this House must insist on accountability in the face of that sort of defiance."
The Justice Department has signaled it is willing to pursue the committee's contempt charges, indicting longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon earlier this month on two counts of criminal contempt.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said then that Bannon's indictment reflects the department's "steadfast commitment" to the rule of law after Bannon outright defied a subpoena from the committee and refused to cooperate.
Clark's case could be more complicated since he did appear for his deposition and, unlike Bannon, was a Trump administration official on Jan. 6. But members of the committee argued that Clark had no basis to refuse questioning, especially since they intended to ask about some matters that didn't involve direct interactions with Trump and wouldn't fall under the former president's claims of executive privilege.
The committee had also considered a seeking contempt against a third witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, but held off this week after Meadows agreed to cooperate with the panel on a limited basis. The former Republican congressman from North Carolina has now provided some documents to the panel and is expected to sit for a deposition as soon as next week, though his lawyer has indicated he will decline to answer specific questions about his conversations with the president.
Thompson said Meadows has provided documents to the panel and will soon be interviewed, but the committee "will continue to assess his degree of compliance."
Police: Man arrested in Jacqueline Avant case
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. | A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the death of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, who was fatally shot this week at the Beverly Hills home she shared with her husband, legendary music executive Clarence Avant.
The Beverly Hills Police Department announced the arrest of Aariel Maynor on Thursday afternoon.
Maynor is currently on parole and was taken into custody early Wednesday by Los Angeles police at a separate residence after a burglary was reported there, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said.
Police recovered an AR-15 rifle at that home that was believed to have been used in the shooting of Jacqueline Avant. Maynor accidentally shot himself in the foot with the gun, police said, and is being treated before he can be booked into jail.
Authorities do not believe there are any other suspects in the Avant case, and Stainbrook said there are no outstanding threats to public safety.
Police have not yet determined Maynor's motive or whether he targeted the Avant home or it was a random attack. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.
Police were called to the Avants' home early Wednesday after a 2:23 a.m. call reporting a shooting. Officers found Jacqueline Avant, 81, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital but did not survive.
Surveillance camera footage showed the suspect's vehicle driving east out of Beverly Hills after the shooting, police said.
An hour later, Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to a home in the Hollywood Hills — about 7 miles (11.27 kilometers) from the Avant residence — for a reported shooting. They found Maynor there, as well as evidence of a burglary at that home, and took him into custody.
At some point that night, an "astute watch commander" in the LAPD's Hollywood Division "put two and two together" and reached out to Beverly Hills investigators, according to LAPD Deputy Chief Blake Chow.
Jacqueline Avant was a longtime local philanthropist who led organizations that helped low-income neighborhoods including Watts and South Los Angeles, and was on the board of directors of the International Student Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.
The Avants' daughter, Nicole Avant, is a film producer and former U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas and is married to Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.
Tributes to Jacqueline Avant poured in Wednesday from across the country. She was remembered by former President Bill Clinton, basketball icon Earvin "Magic" Johnson, music star Quincy Jones and Rep. Karen Bass (D-California).
TMZ first reported Jacqueline Avant's death.
Analysis: Iran ups nuclear ante as Vienna deal talks resume
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates | After a monthslong hiatus, Iran has returned to negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving its cratered nuclear deal with world powers. But Tehran isn't slowing down the advances in its atomic program, further raising the stakes in talks crucial to cooling years of tensions boiling in the wider Mideast.
The case in point? Iran's underground nuclear facility in Fordo.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations body charged with monitoring the Islamic Republic's program, acknowledged Wednesday that Iran began feeding a cascade of 166 advanced IR-6 centrifuges with uranium there. The agency said Iran plans to enrich uranium there up to 20% purity — a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90%.
Tehran's diplomatic mission to Vienna sought to downplay the acknowledgement on Twitter as "an ordinary update in line with regular verification in Iran." However, even in clinical language the announcement offers a stark contrast to what existed under the 2015 nuclear deal, which saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
The deal halted all enrichment at Fordo, which sits under a mountain near the holy Shiite city of Qom, some 90 kilometers (55 miles) southwest of Tehran. The accord also called for Fordo to become a research-and-development facility.
The deal focused on Fordo because the site long has been a major point of contention for the West. It is about the size of a football field, large enough to house 3,000 centrifuges, but small and hardened enough to lead U.S. officials to suspect it had a military purpose when they exposed the site publicly in 2009.
Then-President Barack Obama, alongside France's president and Britain's prime minister, dramatically announced to the world Iran had built the site after years of tensions over Tehran's program.
"As the international community knows, this is not the first time that Iran has concealed information about its nuclear program," Obama said at the time.
Iran asserted Fordo's secret construction came as part of its "sovereign right of safeguarding … sensitive nuclear facilities through various means" as it faced the threat of military attack. But burying the facility under some 80 meters (260 feet) of dirt and rock while not informing international inspectors as required only heightened Western concerns. U.S. intelligence agencies and international inspectors believe Iran had an organized nuclear weapons program until 2003.
Now, just days into the new negotiations in Vienna, Iran has acknowledged the higher enrichment there with advanced centrifuges also barred by the accord. It may be another hard-line negotiation tactic like the others embraced by the diplomatic team under new President Ebrahim Raisi.
Raisi, a protégé of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has said he wants to see the economic sanctions pummeling Iran's economy lifted.
But pressing too many demands too fast while advancing Iran's nuclear program may alienate Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, the other parties to the accord. Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported Thursday that Iranian negotiators also handed over two new documents of demands.
It also makes re-entering the deal that much more politically complicated for President Joe Biden. His negotiators remain outside of the room where the talks are going on due to his predecessor Donald Trump unilaterally withdrawing from the deal in 2018, sparking years of wider tensions in the Mideast that continue today.
A breakdown in the talks or further advances by Iran raise regional risks. Already, Tehran finds itself locked in a wider shadow war with Israel. Iranian officials blame Israel for attacks on its Natanz nuclear site, as well as the gunning down of a scientist identified as the founder of its military nuclear program.
Some of those attacks came under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who long targeted Iran. Israel's new premier, Naftali Bennett, has kept up that pressure. Bennett spoke Thursday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and described Iran as carrying out "nuclear blackmail as a negotiation tactic" with its enrichment at Fordo, according to a statement from his office.
An Israeli official said the country assesses that Iran could produce enough 90%-enriched uranium for a single nuclear bomb within a month. Even if Iran had enough weapons-grade material, it would need to choose to construct a bomb itself — still a complicated engineering feat. Tehran insists its program is peaceful.
The Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment publicly, said that Israel still considers a military strike against Iran to be a viable option and is preparing for all scenarios.
Israeli leaders have said they would still prefer a diplomatic solution reaching a "longer, stronger" deal that includes Iran's missile program and its support of regional militias. But they insist any diplomacy must be accompanied by a credible military threat.
Israel hasn't shied in the past from conducting airstrikes to halt its neighbor's nuclear ambitions, whether in Iraq in 1981 or Syria in 2007. It remains unclear, however, what that line in Iran would be for Tel Aviv.
What also remains unclear is how Israel could strike a target as deep as Fordo. After the facility's discovery, the U.S. rushed to finalize its Massive Ordnance Penetrator — a 30,000-pound bomb able to penetrate deep into the ground before exploding. That bomb remains in American hands, however, and it's unlikely Israeli air force fighters could even carry it given its mammoth size.
But, if Iran is right, Israel was able not once but twice in a year to cause explosions at its Natanz nuclear site. One such blast targeted Natanz's underground enrichment halls as well. An Israeli television program that featured outgoing Mossad intelligence chief Yossi Cohen in June suggested spies somehow planted explosives under the halls' marble flooring during construction.
