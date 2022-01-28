LEAD: Jury selection starts in lone trial over Breonna Taylor raid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. | The only criminal trial to arise from the botched police raid that left Breonna Taylor dead began on Friday, as hundreds of potential jurors gathered at a Kentucky courthouse in what activists see as a chance for some measure of justice. Individual questioning of jurors is scheduled to start next week.
The former Louisville officer facing trial, Brett Hankison, was not charged in Taylor's shooting death but is standing trial on three lower-level felony charges for allegedly firing his service weapon wildly into Taylor's neighbors' apartments during the March 13, 2020, raid.
Whatever the verdict, the trial could leave a bad taste in the mouth of protesters who took to the streets of Louisville for months chanting, "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor" as part of racial injustice demonstrations that exploded across the country that year.
No officers were charged for the death of the 26-year-old Black woman and many see that as a tragedy, according to Shameka Parrish-Wright, a local organizer who was arrested at one of the Taylor protests.
"There are definitely people who want to see some form of justice and will take any piece of that," said Parrish-Wright, who is running for Louisville mayor. Hankison's trial "is a piece of that, but it's not the original thing we set out for."
"We were asking for all those officers to be fired, arrested and prosecuted," she said.
There have been murder convictions in two other cases that fueled the 2020 protests. In November, three white men in Georgia were sent to prison for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, and last spring white former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin got 22 years in prison for killing George Floyd.
Despite the lack of charges over Taylor's death, her death has led to major changes. Louisville banned the use of so-called no-knock warrants like the one used in the deadly raid, and the governor signed a law limiting the use of such warrants throughout the state. The Louisville Metro Police Department underwent regime change after the raid, and there is an ongoing, broad federal investigation looking into possible racial biases within the department. The city also paid $12 million to settle Taylor's mother's wrongful death lawsuit.
But the two former officers who fired shots that struck Taylor were not charged. Myles Cosgrove, who state investigators said likely fired the fatal shot, was fired last January, months after Hankison was forced out. And Jonathan Mattingly, who was wounded in the leg by a bullet fired by Taylor's boyfriend, retired last June.
Cosgrove, Mattingly and other officers who took part in the raid might testify in this trial, according to a motion filed by Hankison's defense.
But Hankison's trial "is not justice for Breonna," said Amber Brown, who joined hundreds of days of protests in downtown Louisville on behalf of Taylor. Brown has since used her skills to start a nonprofit that organizes supervised safe play for children at city parks in low-income areas.
"Nothing that's going on in that courtroom has anything really to do with Breonna," Brown said. "He's not being charged with the bullets that went into her body."
She said she wouldn't be surprised if Taylor's name is barely mentioned during the trial.
Attorney Ben Crump, a member of Taylor's mother's legal team in the wrongful death lawsuit, said in a statement Friday that "the lack of justice for Breonna Taylor is a blight on our criminal justice system."
"Hankison is on trial, not for the bullets that struck and killed Breonna, but for the bullets that endangered other residents in the apartment complex," Crump said. "These charges of wanton endangerment should be the lowest among many to result from that tragic night, not the highest and sole among them."
The Louisville officers were serving a no-knock warrant at Taylor's home as part of a series of raids that night targeting a drug dealer and former boyfriend of Taylor's. But he wasn't with Taylor that night, and police found no drugs or cash in her two-bedroom apartment. The warrant police used to enter her home was later found to be flawed.
During the raid, Hankison went to the rear of the apartment and fired 10 shots through Taylor's patio door, according to an FBI ballistics report. Three of the shots went through a wall that connected to a neighbor's apartment.
Louisville's former interim police chief said Hankison's actions that night were "a shock to the conscience."
"Your actions displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life," Hankison's termination letter said. One of Hankison's bullets allegedly whizzed by the head of a neighbor in the hallway of the neighbor's apartment, according to a lawsuit.
If convicted, Hankison faces one to five years in prison for each of the wanton endangerment counts. Those three charges were the only criminal indictments issued by a special grand jury convened by the state attorney general that finished its work in September 2020. The decision was controversial, and some members of the grand jury later complained that they were kept from considering harsher charges for the other officers.
But Attorney General Daniel Cameron, whose office took over after the local prosecutor recused himself, concluded that the use of force from Cosgrove and Mattingly was justified.
Jury selection for Hankison's trial is expected to take weeks. His attorney, Stewart Mathews, asked Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith to move the trial out of Louisville because he felt the publicity surrounding the case would make it hard to seat an impartial jury. Smith denied the request.
Instead, the judge and lawyers will embark on the painstaking process of individually questioning up to 250 jurors over several weeks in February to whittle down the candidates. On Friday, the jurors filled out questionnaires. Smith said she would ask them to not read or discuss any news about the Taylor case.
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison
OKLAHOMA CITY | A federal judge resentenced "Tiger King" Joe Exotic to 21 years in prison on Friday, reducing his punishment by just a year despite pleas from the former zookeeper for leniency as he begins treatment for early-stage cancer.
"Please don't make me die in prison waiting for a chance to be free," he tearfully told a federal judge who resentenced him on a murder-for-hire charge.
Joe Exotic — whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage — was convicted in a case involving animal welfare activist Carole Baskin. Both were featured in Netflix's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."
Wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, Maldonado-Passage, 58, still had his trademark mullet hairstyle, but the bleach-blonde had faded to brown and gray.
Baskin and her husband, Howard Baskin, also attended the proceedings, and she said she was fearful that Maldonado-Passage could threaten her.
"He continues to harbor intense feelings of ill will toward me," she told the judge.
Baskin said even with Maldonado-Passage in prison, she has continued to receive "vile, abusive and threatening communications" over the last two years. She told the judge she believes Maldonado-Passage poses an even more serious threat to her now that he has a larger group of supporters because of the popularity of the Netflix series.
Maldonado-Passage's attorneys told the judge their client is suffering from stage-one prostate cancer, along with a disease that compromises his immune system, making him particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
Stage-one prostate cancer means it has been detected early and hasn't spread. Maldonado-Passage previously said that he planned to delay treatment until after his resentencing. Federal officials have said Maldonado-Passage will need up to eight weeks of radiation treatments and would be unable to travel during the treatments.
His attorney Amy Hanna told the judge he's not receiving the proper medical care inside the federal prison system and that a lengthy prison sentence is a "death sentence for Joe that he doesn't deserve."
Prosecutors also told the judge Friday that Maldonado-Passage received a disciplinary write-up in September for being possession of a contraband cellphone and unauthorized headphones that was not included in his pre-sentencing report. Palk added that Maldonado-Passage had four previous disciplinary write-ups, although he described those as "relatively minor and not violent."
Friday's court proceedings came about after a federal appeals court ruled last year that the prison term he's serving on a murder-for-hire conviction should be shortened.
Supporters packed the courtroom, some wearing animal-print masks and shirts that read "Free Joe Exotic." His attorneys said they would appeal the resentencing and petition for a new trial.
"The defense submitted a series of attachments that showed excessive government involvement in the creation of the offense for which he's been convicted," attorney Molly Parmer told reporters after the hearing.
"We are going to continue our post-conviction litigation, but we did preview for the court the evidence we have through our post-conviction investigation."
The former zookeeper was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in prison after he was convicted of trying to hire two different men to kill Baskin. A three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with Maldonado-Passage that the court should have treated them as one conviction at sentencing because they both involved the same goal of killing Baskin, who runs a rescue sanctuary for big cats in Florida and had criticized Maldonado-Passage's treatment of animals.
Prosecutors said Maldonado-Passage offered $10,000 to an undercover FBI agent to kill Baskin during a recorded December 2017 meeting. In the recording, he told the agent, "Just like follow her into a mall parking lot and just cap her and drive off." Maldonado-Passage's attorneys have said their client — who once operated a zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City — wasn't being serious.
Maldonado-Passage, who maintains his innocence, also was convicted of killing five tigers, selling tiger cubs and falsifying wildlife records.
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas fake Trump electors in 7 states
WASHINGTON | The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection subpoenaed more than a dozen individuals Friday who it says falsely tried to declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election in seven swing states.
The panel is demanding information and testimony from 14 people who it says allegedly met and submitted false Electoral College certificates declaring Trump the winner of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to a letter from Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman. President Joe Biden won all seven states.
"We believe the individuals we have subpoenaed today have information about how these so-called alternate electors met and who was behind that scheme," Thompson said in the letter. "We encourage them to cooperate with the Select Committee's investigation to get answers about January 6th for the American people and help ensure nothing like that day ever happens again."
The nine-member panel said it has obtained information that groups of individuals met on Dec. 14, 2020 — more than a month after Election Day — in the seven states. The individuals, according to the congressional investigation, then submitted fake slates of Electoral College votes for Trump. Then "alternate electors" from those seven states sent those certificates to Congress, where several of Trump's advisers used them to justify delaying or blocking the certification of the election during the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.
Lies about election fraud from the former president and his allies fueled the deadly insurrection on the Capitol building that day, as a violent mob interrupted the certification of the Electoral College results.
Last March, American Oversight, a watchdog group, obtained the certificates in question that were submitted by Republicans in the seven states. In two of them, New Mexico and Pennsylvania, the fake electors added a caveat saying the certificate was submitted in case they were later recognized as duly elected, qualified electors. That would only have been possible if Trump had won any of the several dozens of legal battles he waged against those states in the weeks after the election.
In the other five states, however, Republicans certified that they were their state's duly elected and qualified electors.
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a CNN interview this week that the Justice Department has received referrals from lawmakers regarding the fake certifications, and that prosecutors were now "looking at those."
An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six of the battleground states disputed by Trump has found fewer than 475 — a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election.
Biden won Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and their 79 Electoral College votes by a combined 311,257 votes out of 25.5 million ballots cast for president. The disputed ballots represent just 0.15% of his victory margin in those states.
The fake electors are the latest subpoenaed in the large-scale investigation the committee has been pursuing since it came together last summer. The congressional probe has scrutinized Trump family members and allies, members of Congress and even social media groups accused of perpetuating election misinformation and allowing it to spread rampantly.
The committee plans to move into a more public-facing phase of its work in the next few months. Lawmakers will be holding hearings to document to the American public the most detailed and complete look into the individuals and events that led to the Capitol insurrection.
