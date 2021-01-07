Japan declares emergency for Tokyo area as cases spike

TOKYO | Japan declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and three nearby areas on Thursday as coronavirus cases continue to surge, hitting a daily record of 2,447 in the capital.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga issued the declaration at the government task force for the coronavirus. It lasts from Friday until Feb. 7, and centers around asking restaurants and bars to close at 8 p.m. and people to stay home and not mingle in crowds.

The declaration carries no penalties. But it works as a strong request while Japan juggles to keep its economy going.

Shopping malls and schools will remain open. Movie theaters, museums and other events will be asked to reduce attendance. Places that defy the request will be publicized on a list, while those that comply will be eligible for aid, according to officials.

"I am confident we can overcome this, but I must ask all of you endure a restricted life for a while longer," Suga told reporters after the declaration.

He promised more aid for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. The Japanese military is ready to help, and efforts are underway to get a vaccine approved and delivered, he added.

Officials: Attacks around Afghanistan kill at least 23

KABUL, Afghanistan | Attacks in Afghanistan left at least 23 civilians and security forces dead, officials said Thursday, even as Afghan negotiators were in Qatar to resume talks with the Taliban aimed at finding an end to decades of conflict.

In southern Uruzgan province, a suicide car bomber detonated a vehicle full of explosives early Thursday near a military base, killing six security forces, said a provincial council member who was not authorized to speak with the media.

Mohammad Karim Karimi, deputy head of the provincial council in Uruzgan, confirmed the attack on the military base in Tirin Kot, the provincial capital, but couldn't provide an exact death toll. He said the explosion was so strong it sent shock waves through the city.

In southern Helmand province, at least five civilians were killed and five others wounded in a suspected airstrike late Wednesday on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital, according to Attaullah Afghan, head of the provincial council. He said the casualties included children and women.

Boston Marathon bomber sues over ballcap, showers in prison

BOSTON | Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has sued the federal government for $250,000 over his treatment at the Colorado prison where he is serving a life sentence.

Tsarnaev, 26, calls his treatment in the handwritten suit filed Monday "unlawful, unreasonable and discriminatory." He cites the confiscation of a white baseball cap and bandana that he bought at the prison commissary and a limit of three showers per week, the Boston Herald reported.

His treatment at the supermax Federal Correctional Complex Florence is contributing to his "mental and physical decline," he says in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit has been assigned to a judge, according to court records. The judge said Tuesday the filing is deficient because it does not include a "certified copy of prisoner's trust fund statement" and a $402 filing fee.

An email seeking comment was left Thursday with the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Tsarnaev alleges his cap and bandana were confiscated by prison guards "because, by wearing it, I was 'disrespecting' the FBI and the victims" of the April 15, 2013, bombing.

During the investigation, Tsarnaev was referred to by law enforcement as "White Hat" when he was seen on surveillance video leaving the scene of the bombings.

Three people died and more than 260 people were injured at the scene when two pressure cooker bombs were set off near the marathon's finish line.

Tsarnaev's older brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, was killed in a shootout with police three days later.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was convicted and sentenced to death, but the death sentence was overturned last July by a federal appeals court that said the judge who oversaw the case did not adequately screen jurors for potential biases. That decision has been appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Kim vows to improve ties with outside world at party meeting

SEOUL, South Korea | North Korean leader Kim Jong Un underscored the need to drastically improve his nation's ties with the outside world as he addressed a major political conference for the third consecutive day.

State media said Kim also reviewed relations with rival South Korea but didn't elaborate on what steps he said he wanted to take. Observers had expected Kim to use the first congress of the ruling Workers' Party in five years to send conciliatory gestures toward Seoul and Washington as he faces deepening economic troubles at home.

In his speech on the third day of the meeting Thursday, Kim "declared the general orientation and the policy stand of our party for comprehensively expanding and developing the external relations," the Korean Central News Agency said Friday.

Kim also examined relations with South Korea "as required by the prevailing situation and the changed times," KCNA said.

The congress is the party's top decision-making body which review past projects, lay out new priorities and reshuffle top officials. This month's congress was convened as Kim is struggling to overcome what he calls "multiple crises" caused by an economy battered by pandemic-related border closings, a series of natural disasters and U.S.-led sanctions.