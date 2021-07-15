$10 million rewards bolster White House anti-ransomware bid
BOSTON | The State Department will offer rewards up to $10 million for information leading to the identification of anyone engaged in foreign state-sanctioned malicious cyber activity, including ransomware attacks, against critical U.S. infrastructure. A task force set up by the White House will coordinate efforts to stem the ransomware scourge.
The Biden administration is also out with a website, stopransomware.gov, that offers the public resources for countering the threat and building more resilience into networks, a senior administration official told reporters.
In another move Thursday, the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network will work with banks, technology companies and others on better anti-money-laundering efforts for cryptocurrency and more rapid tracing of ransomware proceeds, which are paid in virtual currency.
Officials are hoping to seize more extortion payments in ransomware cases, as the FBI did in recouping most of the $4.4 million ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline in May.
The rewards come from the State Department's Rewards for Justice program. It will offer a tips-reporting mechanism on the dark web to protect sources who might identify cyber attackers and/or their locations, and reward payments may include cryptocurrency, the agency said in a statement.
The administration official would not comment on whether the U.S. government had a hand in Tuesday's online disappearance of REvil, the Russian-linked gang responsible for a July 2 supply chain ransomware attack that crippled well over 1,000 organizations globally by targeting Florida-based software provider Kaseya. Ransomware scrambles entire networks of data, which criminals unlock when they get paid.
Cybersecurity experts say REvil may have decided to drop out of sight and rebrand under a new name, as it and several other ransomware gangs have done in the past to try to throw off law enforcement.
Another possibility is that Russian President Vladimir Putin actually heeded President Joe Biden's warning of repercussions if he didn't rein in ransomware criminals, who enjoy safe harbor in Russia and allied states.
That seemed improbable, however, given Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's statement to reporters Wednesday that he was unaware of REvil sites disappearing.
"I don't know which group disappeared where," he said. He said the Kremlin deems cybercrimes "unacceptable" and meriting of punishment, but analysts say they have seen no evidence of a crackdown by Putin.
The White House updated lawmakers Wednesday on the administration's response to the recent rash of high-profile ransomware attacks, a threat it has deemed a national security priority.
Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine, said he was impressed with the "thoroughness with which they are confronting this issue," particularly with outreach to the private sector.
Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation
ALBANY, N.Y. | New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to be interviewed Saturday as the state attorney general's office winds down its investigation into sexual harassment allegations that upended his national reputation and threatened his hold on power as he gears up to run for a fourth term next year.
The timing of the interview in Albany, the state's capital, was confirmed Thursday to The Associated Press by two people familiar with the investigation. They were not authorized to speak publicly about the case and did so on condition of anonymity.
Investigators were always expected to speak with Cuomo, who said at the start of the probe in March that he would "fully cooperate."
Saturday's interview signals that investigators are nearly done with their work, which has included interviews with the governor's accusers, though they may need some time to tie up loose ends before a report is issued.
Several women have accused Cuomo, a Democrat, of inappropriate touching and offensive remarks.
Cuomo initially apologized and said that he "learned an important lesson" about his behavior around women, though he's since denied that he did anything wrong and questioned the motivations of accusers and fellow Democrats who've called for his resignation.
Cuomo, in office since 2011, has rebuffed calls to step aside over the allegations.
A message seeking comment was left with Cuomo's lawyer, Rita Glavin. A Cuomo spokesperson said Thursday he had no comment. The state attorney general's office declined comment.
"We have said repeatedly that the governor doesn't want to comment on this review until he has cooperated, but the continued leaks are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the attorney general's review," Cuomo senior advisor Richard Azzopardi said.
The scheduled interview with Cuomo was reported first by The New York Times.
Former aide Lindsey Boylan accuses Cuomo of having harassed her throughout her employment and said he once suggested a game of strip poker aboard his state-owned jet.
Another former aide, Charlotte Bennett, said Cuomo once asked her if she ever had sex with older men. Bennett's lawyer, Debra Katz, said Bennett met via Zoom for more than four hours with investigators and also provided them with 120 pages of records to corroborate her accusations.
A message seeking comment was left with Katz and lawyers for Boylan and another Cuomo accuser, former aide Alyssa McGrath.
The investigation into the allegations against Cuomo is being overseen by the state's independently elected attorney general, Letitia James, who named former federal prosecutor Joon Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne Clark to conduct the probe and document its findings in a public report.
James, also a Democrat, is also investigating whether Cuomo broke the law by having members of his staff help write and promote his pandemic leadership book.
Evacuations expand in Oregon as fire spreads erratically
PORTLAND, Ore. | More people living along the eastern edge of an Oregon wildfire were told to evacuate late Thursday as the inferno once more began spreading rapidly and erratically in hot afternoon winds and a nearby, smaller fire gained a foothold.
The Bootleg Fire, the largest wildfire currently burning in the U.S., has now torched an area larger than New York City and has stymied firefighters with erratic winds and extremely dangerous fire behavior. Some of the evacuations were triggered by a second, smaller fire called the Log Fire to the northeast of the main blaze that expanded to nearly 5,000 acres in the past 24 hours.
The main fire has destroyed 21 homes in an area north of the Oregon-California border that's been gripped by extreme drought. It was 7% contained as of Thursday, when authorities decided to expand previous evacuation orders near Summer Lake and Paisley. Both towns are located in Lake County, a remote area of lakes and wildlife refuges with a total population of about 8,000.
"We're trying to determine where is it moving, how far and how fast, to determine what to do with evacuation levels," said Gert Zoutendijk, spokesman for the Oregon office of the State Fire Marshal. "The big word is for everyone in Lake County to be aware and start getting signed up for the alert system if they have not already."
On Wednesday, the Bootleg Fire generated enormous smoke columns that could be seen for miles — a sign that the blaze is so intense it is creating its own weather, with erratic winds and the potential for fire-generated lightning.
Meanwhile, a fire near the northern California town of Paradise, which burned in a horrific 2018 wildfire, caused jitters among homeowners who were just starting to return to normal after surviving the deadliest blaze in U.S. history.
Los Angeles County to restore indoor mask mandate for all
LOS ANGELES | A rapid and sustained increase in COVID-19 cases in the nation's largest county requires restoring an indoor mask mandate even when people are vaccinated, Los Angeles County's public health officer said Thursday.
Dr. Muntu Davis said at a virtual press conference that a public health order requiring masks indoors will go into effect Saturday.
"This is an all-hands-on-deck moment," he said.
Davis didn't fully detail what he said would be some exceptions but said for example, people could still go out to eat and take off their masks only while eating and drinking.
The county has been recording more than 1,000 new cases each day for a week, and there is now "substantial community transmission," Davis said.
